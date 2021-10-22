Matt Gaetz Gives Himself, Boebert And Taylor Greene A Nickname And It Doesn’t Go Well

In this article:

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) shared a nickname for himself and two other Donald Trump-adoring Republicans on Thursday, appearing to band them together as a right-wing alternative to the group of progressive lawmakers know as “The Squad.”

“The Pro-America Squad,” Gaetz wrote on Twitter about this photo of himself, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) during a House Judiciary Committee hearing:

Critics came up with alternative nicknames for the group who all voted to overturn the 2020 election result, have peddled Trump’s election lies and downplayed the insurrection.

Three pennies waitin' for change.



Diet food for zombies.



The Traitor Trio.



A tragedy in three parts.



A dullard's triad.



Three turds, no punchbowl. https://t.co/mChh4COBuV — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 21, 2021

More like the Flat Earth Society. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 21, 2021

This tweet is going to age so well.

So, so well. — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) October 21, 2021

You’re often judged by the company you keep… — 🐾Liberal Puppy🐾 (@liberalpuppy) October 21, 2021

Reality GQP show — Justin Norvell (@Jstnorv10) October 21, 2021

Looks like a police line-up for insurrection suspects. — Roastmaster General (@TempleOfJames) October 21, 2021

Soon to be pro-secuted squad. — ☬ 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕆𝕟𝕖 𝕎𝕙𝕠 𝔻𝕚𝕕 𝕀𝕥 ☬ (@theonewhodid_it) October 21, 2021

Pro-America squad . There I fixed it pic.twitter.com/QiBsdXcFuU — JoeIsYourPresident🌊🌊🌊 (@JoeBidenWon) October 21, 2021

More like The Pro CoVID squad #AMIRITE??!! — Ron Pitts-MOTUS™️ (@RonLPitts) October 21, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

