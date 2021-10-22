Matt Gaetz Gives Himself, Boebert And Taylor Greene A Nickname And It Doesn’t Go Well

Lee Moran
·1 min read
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) shared a nickname for himself and two other Donald Trump-adoring Republicans on Thursday, appearing to band them together as a right-wing alternative to the group of progressive lawmakers know as “The Squad.”

“The Pro-America Squad,” Gaetz wrote on Twitter about this photo of himself, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) during a House Judiciary Committee hearing:

Critics came up with alternative nicknames for the group who all voted to overturn the 2020 election result, have peddled Trump’s election lies and downplayed the insurrection.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

