Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene invite Britney Spears to testify before Congress over conservatorship battle

Four House Republicans invited Britney Spears to testify before Congress over her conservatorship battle with her father.

Reps. Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Biggs, and Burgess Owens invited the pop singer to speak to lawmakers about her experience in a letter on Wednesday.

"The United States Congress should hear your story and be inspired to bipartisan action. What happened to you should never happen to any other American," the members wrote.

The four will "stand with" Spears no matter what she decides, they said. A deadline was not provided for her response.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a motion on Wednesday to remove Spears's father, Jamie Spears, from his role as a conservator of his daughter's $60 million estate.

Spears, 39, garnered media attention following reports of the legal conservatorship she has been under involving her father for the past decade.

Spears requested an end to her conservatorship in a remote testimony on June 23, alleging she had been overworked without breaks and forced to take medications. The singer was barred by her conservators from having any more children, being forced to continue wearing a birth control device to prevent pregnancy.

Conservatorships are typically a legal relationship used as a protection measure for people who are mentally unable to handle their finances.

Spears's father has served as the conservator of her estate since 2008, as she was facing mental health issues.

Jamie Spears filed a petition on Tuesday to investigate the claims raised by his daughter in her testimony. He has denied all claims made against him, saying he only had his daughter's best interests in mind.

