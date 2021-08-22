Matt Gaetz marries girlfriend

The Guardian

Dying is a profitable business – yet funerals today are pretty much handled the same as they’ve been for decades ‘This industry is ripe for disruption and there are many startups developing new technologies and services that are going to change the way we bury – and remember – our loved ones.’ Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP “See that place?” my father always used to say when we drove by the local cemetery. “People are just dying to get in there. Ha ha!” It was funny – at least for the first 50 times