'Matt Gaetz needs to resign,' says Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dareh Gregorian
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., called for fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz to resign on Thursday night amid a federal probe into allegations that Gaetz was involved in sex trafficking.

Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crime, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. He is also scheduled Friday to headline a dinner for the Women for America First group at the Trump National Doral in Florida.

"Matt Gaetz needs to resign," Kinzinger wrote in a tweet linking to a Daily Beast story about Gaetz, who's become enmeshed in an investigation into former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

Greenberg has been hit with 33 charges in federal court in Florida, including stalking, wire fraud and sex trafficking of a minor. In a brief hearing in his case in Orlando on Thursday, Greenberg’s lawyer, Fritz Scheller, and federal prosecutors told the judge they expect him to strike a plea deal.

The parties did not signal if Greenberg was expected to cooperate in the investigation into Gaetz, who's denied any wrongdoing. “I’m sure Matt Gaetz isn’t feeling very comfortable today," Scheller said outside the courthouse after the hearing.

Federal investigators are looking into whether Gaetz paid women to travel to the Bahamas for sex, NBC News reported Wednesday night. In a statement to CBS responding to reports about the Bahamas investigation, a spokesperson for Gaetz denied that he had ever paid for sex and called it "a general fishing exercise about vacations and consensual relationships with adults."

Investigators are also looking into whether Gaetz and Greenberg used the internet to search for women they could pay for sex. The New York Times has reported that he's being investigated for allegedly trafficking a 17-year-old.

In an op-ed in the Washington Examiner on Monday, Gaetz wrote, "Since I'm taking my turn under the gun, let me address the allegations against me directly. First, I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old."

The close ally of former President Donald Trump also vowed not to resign, and said the "bizarre claims" against him were retaliation for challenging "the most powerful institutions in the Beltway."

The pro-Trump women's group that embattled lawmaker will address Friday night tweeted earlier this week that Gaetz, "has been a fearless leader in DC. Few members of Congress have been more willing than Matt to stand up & fight on behalf of President Trump & his America First Agenda."

Kinzinger, who was one of nine Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and has butted heads with Gaetz before, said the Women for America First tweet shows "Our politics are broken."

Recommended Stories

  • Minnesota GOP to pick chair after drama-filled fight

    A bitter leadership fight comes to a head this weekend, as Minnesota Republican Party delegates pick their next chair.Why it matters: The chair will lead fundraising and strategy heading into 2022, when the governorship, newly drawn congressional districts and all 201 state legislative seats will be on the ballot.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan is running for a third term. She faces a challenge from Mark Koran, a state senator from North Branch.While Republicans in other places have sparred over what role former President Trump should play in the party's future, the fight here has been intensely personal — and divisive.Both sides lobbed character attacks and allegations of (internal) election meddling and costly fundraising contracts spilled into the public sphere.What to expect: Many insiders think Carnahan will pull off a win on Saturday.But some worry the fight could leave a fractured party heading into the next cycle.Go deeper: The Star Tribune's Pat Condon profiled Carnahan — including her past attempt to be cast on "Survivor" — ahead of the vote.. This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden seeks a new view of infrastructure, far beyond asphalt

    President Joe Biden is giving himself lots of latitude when he defines infrastructure for the purpose of spending money on it. The Republican Party says if it’s not a pothole, port, plane or bridge, forget about it. Never mind that Donald Trump, like Biden, wanted schools to get a piece of an infrastructure pie.

  • Adam Kinzinger Becomes First Republican In Congress To Call On Matt Gaetz To Resign

    Gaetz has so far resisted calls he step down over a sexual misconduct investigation, saying that would "absolutely" not happen.

  • U.S. Rep. Kinzinger calls on fellow Republican Gaetz to resign

    U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger has called for the resignation of fellow Republican Matt Gaetz, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump who faces a federal probe into a possible relationship with an underage girl. "Matt Gaetz needs to resign," Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of Trump, said in a Twitter post on Thursday night. Kinzinger is the first Republican member of Congress to call on Gaetz, a congressman from Florida, to step down.

  • Electric trucks may soon challenge diesel if charging hurdle cleared, study shows

    Electric heavy trucks will soon be able to compete economically with diesel trucks as battery technology rapidly improves, a study by Sweden-based think tank the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) showed on Thursday. A green shift in the transport sector, which generates roughly a quarter of global carbon dioxide emissions, is seen as important to help align with globally agreed climate goals. Battery-powered trucks have often been dismissed as too costly to replace diesel trucks in many capacities, with batteries too heavy for long-haul freight.

  • The Latest: Ex-PM Tony Blair praises work of Prince Philip

    Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has expressed his condolences on the death of Prince Philip, praising his role as royal consort as well as his charitable works. Blair described Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, as a man who was way ahead of his time in fighting for the protection of the environment, reconciliation among religious faiths and in the creation of programs to help young people. DALLAS — Former U.S. President George W. Bush has praised Prince Philip's devotion to worthy causes and to others in a statement issued on behalf of himself and his wife, Laura.

  • Game Recap: Jazz 122, Trail Blazers 103

    The Jazz have extended their franchise record home winning streak to 23 games as they defeated the Trail Blazers, 122-103, in Utah. Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 37 points (14-25 FG), five rebounds and four assists for the Jazz, while Rudy Gobert added 18 points (6-9 FG) and 21 rebounds in the victory. Damian Lillard tallied a team-high 23 points, along with five rebounds and six assists for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 39-13 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fall to 30-21.

  • Boeing: possible electrical issue in some 737 Max aircraft

    Boeing has told 16 of its customers to address a possible electrical issue in group of 737 Max aircraft before using them further. Regulators in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Brazil and other countries cleared the plane to resume flying after Boeing changed an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes. Boeing said Friday that the recommendation was made “to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system."

  • Study flags gender bias in Facebook's ads tools

    Facebook users may not be learning about jobs for which they are qualified because the company's tools can disproportionately direct ads to a particular gender "beyond what can be legally justified," university researchers said in a study published on Friday. According to the study, in one of three examples that generated similar results, Facebook targeted an Instacart delivery job ad to a female-heavy audience and a Domino's Pizza delivery job ad to a male-heavy viewership. Instacart has mostly female drivers, and Domino's mostly men, the study by University of Southern California researchers said.

  • SC House passes bill that could dramatically expand state’s gun laws

    Expanded gun law measures have been aggressively opposed by some of the state’s top voices in the law enforcement community.

  • Suze Orman said keep your stimulus checks out of stocks — and America listened

    Less stimulus money has gone to GameStop and crypto than in December, JPMorgan found.

  • Prince Philip's death falls on a particularly poignant day for Prince Charles

    The Duke of Edinburgh passed away this morning at Windsor Castle.

  • Florida man gets 4-plus years in prison for cyberstalking Idaho woman attacked as child

    The man who harassed and threatened the woman and her family did not know them.

  • Mass shootings in Texas and South Carolina

    In all, six people and one suspect are dead as President Joe Biden vows to take action on gun control. ABC News’ Faith Abubey has details on the suspects.

  • Toyota unveils new models in advanced driver-assist technology push

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp unveiled on Thursday new models of Lexus and Mirai in Japan, equipped with advanced driver assistance, as competition heats up to develop more self-driving and connected cars. Toyota's latest launch comes as automakers, electric car startups and tech giants invest heavily in so-called active safety features. The Japanese carmaker's new driving assist technology, or Advanced Drive, features a level 2 autonomous system that helps driving, such as limiting the car in its lane, maintaining the distance from other vehicles and changing lanes under the driver's supervision on expressways or other motor-vehicle only roads.

  • Florida educator charged with physically abusing autistic student

    Shaquanya Ann Randolph, 28, was arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse on a student.

  • Credit Suisse Plans Hedge Fund Unit Overhaul After Archegos Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is planning a sweeping overhaul of the hedge fund business at the center of the Archegos Capital blow up, as the drama forces Wall Street banks to reconsider how they finance some of their most lucrative clients.The Swiss bank is weighing significant cuts to its prime brokerage arm in coming months, people familiar with the plan said. The lender has already moved to tighten financing terms with some funds, and hopes changes to the unit can allow it to forgo major cuts to other parts of the investment bank, which just had a banner quarter, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.The implosion of Bill Hwang’s family office --which has caused one of the costliest blows to Credit Suisse in its 165-year history -- is the latest reckoning for banks chasing the lucrative business of catering to hedge funds, which present the potential for both outsized gains and huge losses, magnified by large borrowing. Deutsche Bank AG sold its prime brokerage business to BNP Paribas SA in 2019 as part of a retreat from equities during the German bank’s overhaul.Credit Suisse declined to comment.Prime-brokerage divisions cater specifically to hedge funds, lending them cash and securities and executing their trades, and the relationships can be vital for investment banks as well as being a significant source of revenue. Credit Suisse is the biggest prime broker among European banks, in an industry that accounted for about $15 billion of revenue in 2020. Prime brokerage generally accounts for about a third of equities revenue across the industry most years.Since the drama, Credit Suisse has been calling clients to change margin requirements in swap agreements so they match the more restrictive terms of other prime-brokerage contracts, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Specifically, the bank is shifting from static margining to dynamic margining, which may force clients to post more collateral and could reduce the profitability of some trades.Swaps are the derivatives Hwang used to make highly leveraged bets on stocks at Archegos and which lie at the heart of the losses.Credit Suisse is also concerned the woes at the prime brokerage business will impact morale at other parts of the securities business and that it may spark departures, the people said. The investment bank is keen to take care of top performers, the people said.Deutsche Bank sold its prime business to BNP as part of the German bank’s huge 2019 overhaul that intended to cut its investment banking business, especially in equities. The lender, which became a force on Wall Street after the financial crisis, had struggled to keep hedge funds clients in recent years after a string of missteps, and client balances declined in the run up to Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s decision to sell the business.Now, at Credit Suisse, CEO Thomas Gottstein -- who signaled the bank planned to reduce risk in prime brokerage in a Swiss newspaper article -- is facing questions from his own star traders, dealmakers and private bankers on why the bank’s $4.7 billion hit from Archegos was so much bigger than any of its rivals.The bank announced a raft of changes within the investment bank because of the loss, including the departure of Brian Chin, who led the business. The head of equities sales and trading Paul Galietto, is stepping down immediately, though will stay through April to assist in the transition, according to a staff memo earlier this week reviewed by Bloomberg.The lender also announced three additional exits. Ryan Atkinson, head of credit risk for the investment bank; Ilana Ash, head of counterparty credit risk management for that unit and Manish Mehta, head of counterparty hedge fund risk, according to the memo.The bank has seen a run of missteps under the final months of Urs Rohner’s tenure as chairman. Antonio Horta-Osario is set to take over after the bank’s annual general meeting later this month. Known for disciplined cost-cutting during his time at Lloyds Banking Group Plc, he may also make further changes.Gottstein, who pledged a “clean slate” after scandals under his predecessor, is wedged between disgruntled staff and his own bosses who are increasingly taking charge. The board is pushing for a review of the bank’s wider strategy, not just the units that have run into trouble, the people said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel

    Two of the top plays in this space are NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), but one of them looks like a more timely purchase at the moment. NXP may not be the household name Intel is, but it is nonetheless a giant in the semiconductor industry. The company is valued at a market cap of $58 billion as of this writing and has hauled in $8.6 billion in sales over the last trailing 12-month stretch via its integrated chip design department and manufacturing facilities.

  • The GOP Destroyed Its Brand. Joe Manchin Wants Dems To Follow Suit.

    Jim Watson-Pool/GettyFlorida congressman Matt Gaetz’s widening sex scandal is just the latest in a string of humiliating moments for a party overtaken by grifters and conspiracy-loving cranks. Gaetz and House colleagues like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan may be media power players in the new, Trump-obsessed GOP, but all of that sleaze and QAnon craziness is exhausting Republican voters.Republican obstructionism sent the party down a dark and destructive path. Without any institutional values to slow their slouch toward Gomorrah, the party is incapable of winning back voters they’ve lost. Only a quarter of voters now firmly identify as Republicans, scraping Gallup’s all-time low of 22 percent. Meanwhile, Democratic Party identification surged to its highest level in nearly a decade. Once reliable conservative suburban voters fled the GOP in 2020, aghast at Trump’s slimy conduct and a Republican Party that openly refused to govern. There’s no evidence those suburbanites are giving their former party a second chance.Democrats—especially obstructor-in-chief Joe Manchin— should internalize that lesson. Instead, they seem to be confusing self-sabotaging positions with being the mythological “adult in the room.”Joe Biden Wants to Repair America. Will Joe Manchin Let Him?Of course, the adults in the GOP room all ended up bowing to Trump, or leaving, and the result was a party that looked and acted almost exactly like Trump—down to his unfavorable polling and moral baggage. Millions of conservative voters simply gave up trying to rationalize the constant carnival of impeachable conduct. Fewer Americans described themselves as Republicans during Trump’s term than during any prior GOP administration since Gallup began phone polling. That number is still falling.Joe Biden Wants to Repair America. Will Joe Manchin Let Him?As the post-Trump party sends Americans a clear message that MAGA is the new conservative orthodoxy, even lifelong Republicans are openly questioning if the GOP’s current brand can be salvaged. It can’t. Not only is the GOP bereft of anything approaching policy ideas, as their lockstep pre-emptive rejection of President Joe Biden’s popular infrastructure plan confirms, they’re also proving wildly incapable at picking winning messaging fights.The fight to delay and derail Biden’s sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure plan will be devastating for the GOP, and for any Democrats who try to block urgently needed spending on roads, bridges and ports. In this case, the Republican instinct to block legislative progress also spits in the faces of the nearly 80 percent of Americans who support Biden’s proposal. By stamping their feet and refusing to work with Democrats, Republicans are prioritizing Trump’s anti-Democrat fetish instead of the roughly one in five Republican voters who support infrastructure spending.In the months since voters tossed Trump out, senior Republican leaders have leapt forward on the wrong side of nearly every pressing policy issue, when they’re not wasting time and political capital hallucinating about Dr. Seuss’ cancellation or screaming about how Major League Baseball is now a communist front operation. A constellation of GOP elected officials and conservative pressure groups united in opposition to immigration reform even before Biden was sworn in as president. That’s red meat for the MAGA base, but it puts Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans on the wrong side of the 70 percent of Americans and nearly half of Republican voters who say they support an earned pathway to citizenship.Nowhere are the GOP’s self-inflicted wounds more apparent than in their plainly losing fight to defend voter suppression laws rolling out in red states across the country. Not only have Republicans’ strongman tactics alienated major corporate allies who make up the backbone of the GOP donor class, they’ve also created a rare moment of bipartisan solidarity among regular voters. Only a third of Americans support efforts like those underway in Georgia to systematically strip voting rights from communities of color.Yiddish, appropriately, has a word to both describe and condemn this kind of directionless wandering: luftmenschen, men of the air. The word describes a particularly grating kind of person, someone with no productive occupation or practical skills, an airhead unconcerned with practical problems. Nothing could better describe a GOP more focused on delivering viral Twitter memes than on repairing the crumbling bridges and dangerous roads most of their constituents use on a daily basis.The GOP was conquered and pillaged by self-serving luftmenschen after its capitulation to Trump, but Democrats’ stronger institutional values are no guarantee of protection from a similar fate. Sen. Joe Manchin, perhaps the Democrats’ leading luftmensch, outraged progressives with a Washington Post op-ed in which he stridently refused to ever eliminate or weaken the filibuster. Krysten Sinema doubled down on her support for the filibuster as well, outraging Arizona progressives who feel misled by the one-time Green Party politician’s sudden refusal to advance Biden’s broad agenda.“The political games playing out in the halls of Congress only fuel the hateful rhetoric and violence we see across our country right now,” Manchin writes, equating progressive critics of the filibuster with the violent far-right mobs responsible for the vast majority of rising political violence.Manchin may frame his support for the filibuster as down-home centrist pragmatism, but it represents the same kind of ideology-over-reality thinking that sank the GOP. Manchin’s repeated calls for Congress to “get back to work” ring hollow when that work is blocked by Republican abuse of the filibuster.Manchin’s ideological fantasy only works if he ignores that 60 percent of Americans find it ridiculous for a single Republican senator to stall the work of America’s entire legislative machinery. Democrats must ask who Manchin is representing when over half of the country supports a return to the talking filibuster. Manchin may frame his argument as one grounded in pragmatism and bipartisanship, but in reality his argument represents the single biggest roadblock to getting Congress working again.Trump’s GOP has proven adept at building political coalitions that unify business and labor. Unfortunately for them, those coalitions are almost exclusively filled with their opponents. And with hucksters like Gaetz and Rep. Madison Cawthorn treating government as a springboard for a future career in right-wing cable news, the GOP has driven out the institutional knowledge necessary to change course in the face of Americans’ mounting demands that Republicans either start doing their jobs or step aside.Democrats can’t save the GOP and they shouldn’t waste time or political capital trying. Far more important is preventing the outbreak of mindless obstructionism within our own party. Survey after survey and election after election shows the GOP paying a heavy cost for abandoning governing in favor of farming right-wing media outrage. If Democrats want to avoid that fate, it’s time to kill the filibuster and get to work.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Matt Gaetz wants to date your child' billboard goes up in Florida

    The bitey billboards were paid for by liberal PAC Mad Dog, and appeared this week at the height of Gaetz's sex trafficking scandal.