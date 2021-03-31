Matt Gaetz news - live: Congressman speaks on Fox News amid claims he had sexual relationship with teenager

(Getty Images)

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz is reportedly being investigated over allegations he had a relationship with a 17-year-old girl, according to The New York Times.

Quoting three people familiar with the matter, the Times reported that the investigation began in the final months of the Trump administration under attorney general William Barr.

They are reportedly looking into whether the rising GOP star and close ally to Donald Trump had a sexual relationship with the teenager two years ago and whether he paid for her travel across state lines, in violation of sex trafficking laws.

Mr Gaetz told the Times that his lawyers had been in contact with the Justice Department and that they were told he was a subject, but not the target, of an investigation, which is reported to be focused on a political ally in Florida.

“I only know that it has to do with women,” Mr Gaetz told the newspaper. “I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”

In a tweet late Tuesday, the Florida congressman said his family has been victim to an organized crime extortion threat involving an ex-Department of Justice official seeking $25m.

“We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals,” he said.

Gaetz said no part of the allegations were true and called on the DOJ to “immediately release the tapes” that implicate the former DOJ official.