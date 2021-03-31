QAnon believers ‘unwilling’ to condemn congressman after ‘weird’ Carlson interview

(Getty Images)

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz is reportedly being investigated over allegations he had a relationship with a 17-year-old girl, according to The New York Times.

Quoting three people familiar with the matter, the Times reported that the investigation began in the final months of the Trump administration under attorney general William Barr.

They are reportedly looking into whether the rising GOP star and close ally to Donald Trump had a sexual relationship with the teenager two years ago and whether he paid for her travel across state lines, in violation of sex trafficking laws.

Mr Gaetz told the Times that his lawyers had been in contact with the Justice Department and that they were told he was a subject, but not the target, of an investigation, which is reported to be focused on a political ally in Florida.

“I only know that it has to do with women,” Mr Gaetz told the newspaper. “I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”

In a tweet late Tuesday, the Florida congressman said his family has been victim to an organized crime extortion threat involving an ex-Department of Justice official seeking $25m.

“We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals,” he said.

Mr Gaetz said no part of the allegations were true and called on the DOJ to “immediately release the tapes” that implicate the former DOJ official. He accused former DOJ prosecutor David McGee of extorting him. Mr McGee denied the allegation, and said Mr Gaetz was trying to distract people from his investigation.

In a bizarre interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday night, Mr Gaetz apparently tried to implicate the host in the scandal, asking if he remembered a girl he had brought to a dinner he said Mr Carlson attended.

Mr Carlson denied any knowledge of the dinner, and sources familiar with the situation said the host is furious.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Mr Gaetz would be removed from his congressional committees if the allegations are proven true. He said he had not spoken with Mr Gaetz, but he would “deal with it” if true.