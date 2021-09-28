Matt Gaetz is preparing for a fight in sex crimes case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Montgomery
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz hasn't been earning headlines like he did when news broke in March that he was a target in a federal investigation into sex crimes, but legal analysts say the team of New York City lawyers he hired indicates he's ready to fight.

  • The legal team includes Marc Mukasey, who has defended the Trump Organization in high-profile cases, and Isabelle Kirshner, a top Manhattan criminal defense attorney, per the Daily Beast.

  • Plus, Friends of Matt Gaetz retained New York-based trial lawyer Marc Fernich, whose clients include Jeffrey Epstein, Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and Keith Raniere from the NXIVM cult.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: Legal experts say that the team — far from where the investigation is playing out in the Middle District of Florida — suggests Gaetz could be taking a "scorched-earth approach."

  • Typically, you hire local, someone who knows the players in the district.

  • "But these attorneys can go down there, burn down the building, and not have to worry about going back in the next day," former New York Attorney General Tristan Snell said.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Gunman in grocery store shooting lost job that day

    Law enforcement officials on Monday said the gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others at a Tennessee supermarket before killing himself had been asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier that day. “He was a third-party vendor working inside Kroger and was asked to leave his job the morning of Thursday, September 23, 2021,” the release said. “The police department is processing evidence to include electronic evidence, as well as the crime scene vehicles, and interviewing other potential witnesses.”

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • DeSantis asks secretary of state to investigate Facebook

    Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked Florida's secretary of state to investigate Facebook on Monday based on a news article that reported the social media company gives preferential treatment to politicians, celebrities, professional athletes and other prominent people. DeSantis cited a recent Wall Street Journal report in asking Secretary of State Laurel Lee to see if Facebook's policies violated Florida election law.

  • Bus Driver Shortage

    WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports. School systems all across our area are battling a major bus driver shortage. Today, we're seeing the drastic impacts it can have on learning.

  • Marine Corps veteran sprayed in face during Capitol riot dies

    A Marine Corps veteran who vigorously fought charges against him in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has died of undisclosed reasons in a Florida hospital.

  • Fiona Hill said Trump's deadly Jan. 6 'self-coup' attempt showed the ways he'd made the US more like Putin's Russia

    Trump during his tenure "came to more closely resemble Putin in political practice" than any of his predecessors, Hill said.

  • Lawyer who compared R. Kelly to Martin Luther King couldn't convince jury

    The late addition of a lawyer with experience handling high-profile clients wasn’t enough to help singer R. Kelly beat charges that he sexually abused women for decades. Attorney Deveraux Cannick, who joined Kelly’s legal team just a few months before the long-awaited trial, argued in court that his accusers were former fans who became disgruntled after falling out of his favor, and that his sexual relationships were consensual. A federal jury in Brooklyn on Monday convicted Kelly of sex trafficking, after prosecutors spent nearly six weeks making the case that the singer used his fame to exploit women and have sex with underage girls.

  • Prince Andrew Rolls Out New Paparazzi Defense

    Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesAs The Daily Beast exclusively reported last week, Prince Andrew has dramatically changed his legal strategy in the civil case being brought against him by alleged Jeffrey Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who accuses Andrew of raping her three times.There is fresh evidence of that new direction today after the prince’s camp briefed The Daily Beast that Andrew intends to dispute testimony from a woman who claims to have seen him in London’s Tramp nightclub

  • San Marino legalizes abortion; Pope, women's groups disagree

    Pope Francis repeated Monday that abortion is “murder," a day after the tiny republic of San Marino became the latest Catholic state to legalize the procedure, much to the cheers of women's rights groups. An overwhelming majority — 77% of the 14,384 votes cast Sunday in the microstate surrounded by Italy — favored making abortion legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion would also be legal beyond that if the woman’s life is in danger or if her physical or psychological health is at risk because of fetal anomalies or malformations.

  • John Oliver blasts Biden administration's handling of Haitians at the border: 'That is despicable'

    The host took issue with recent events in del Rio, Texas, where thousands of Haitian migrants were met by agents on horseback appearing to use their horse's reins like whips.

  • Students plotted to attack Pennsylvania school on 25th anniversary of Columbine shooting: Police

    Four students plotted to attack their Pennsylvania school on the 25th anniversary of the Columbine High School mass shooting but were thwarted by authorities, police said.

  • New York Gov. Kathy Hochul: Legal Cannabis Industry Will Generate 'Thousands Of jobs And New Industries'

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) highlighted the potential of the cannabis industry to create thousands of job opportunities and industries after having cleared a key regulatory hurdle last week when she named the final two members of the state's five-member Cannabis Control Board (CCB). “We do want to go big or go home, and I want to help you get there. I need you to survive because you’re the identity of New York that people create jobs and opportunities. You are who we are as New Yorkers. Your

  • U.S. VP Harris hires two advisers as her portfolio grows

    Vice President Kamala Harris has hired two new advisers at a time when she is leading the charge for the Biden administration on a number of issues including voting rights and immigration from Central America. Lorraine Voles and Adam Frankel who worked with Harris during the transition, have joined the team and will focus on strategic communications, long-term planning and organizational development, a White House official with knowledge of the matter said. The two advisers began their new roles in August and will serve only temporarily in the White House, the official said, without specifying how long they will stay.

  • Beto O'Rourke says he's thinking of running for Texas governor, slights poll favorite Matthew McConaughey in new interview

    "I don't know how he feels about any of the issues," the former El Paso congressman said of McConaughey, who is also mulling a bid for Texas governor.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago Pals Aimed To 'Monetize' Veterans Medical Records, House Probe Finds

    The inexperienced trio operated as a shadow administration in the Department of Veterans Affairs to pursue personal interests, says a joint House investigation.

  • The owner of a Minnesota job agency said interviews shot up 60% ahead of unemployment benefits expiring

    Some business owners have blamed the US labor shortage on benefits - but workers say they simply want better pay and conditions.

  • Lizzo Duets Selena Gomez in Epic Dancing TikTok Video

    The 33-year-old singer took to TikTok to duet Selena Gomez and her little sister, Gracie. Lizzo filmed her epic video while performing at the Global Citizen Live event in New York CIty on Saturday.

  • When You Really Need a Knife That Won’t Fail, Bring Along the Best Fixed-Blade Knife

    If you’re looking to do some serious work, go hunting or prepare for outdoor survival, you want to use the best fixed-blade knife.

  • FBI: 2020 homicides up nearly 30%, largest 1-year jump ever

    Homicides in the U.S. in 2020 increased nearly 30% over the previous year, the largest one-year jump since the FBI began keeping records, according to figures released Monday by the agency. Homicides and non-negligent manslaughters climbed an estimated 29.4% to 21,570, an increase of 4,901 over 2019, FBI data showed. Violent crimes in 2020 went up by a more moderate 5.6% over the previous year while property crimes continued a nearly two-decade decline, falling 7.8%.

  • Blue Preview: Your one-click guide to Kentucky’s SEC East game with No. 10 Florida

    The main story line, the big threat, who is on the spot, and the mood of the fans as Mark Stoops’ Wildcats face Dan Mullen’s Gators.