Matt Gaetz Releases Statement from Nameless ‘Women’ Defending His Honor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Baragona
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Williams/CQ/Getty
Tom Williams/CQ/Getty

Matt Gaetz’s office on Thursday released a statement purportedly from female staffers defending the embattled MAGA lawmaker amid his ongoing sex scandal. Despite being signed by “The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz,” not a single, actual woman was named.

“After the shocking allegations last week in the press, we, the women of Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office, feel morally obligated to speak out,” the letter began. “During Congressman Gaetz’s time in office, we have been behind the scenes every step of the way. We have staffed his meetings. We have planned his events. We have traveled with him. And we have tracked his schedule.”

Calling the MAGA congressman a “principled and morally grounded leader,” the unidentified women added that none of them had “experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness.”

The letter continued: “In our office and under Congressman Gaetz’s leadership, women are not only respected, but have been encouraged time and time again to grow, achieve more, and ultimately, know our value.”

The nameless female staffers wrapped up the statement by saying they “uniformly reject these allegations as false” and that Gaetz has always treated every woman in his office with respect.

“Congressman Gaetz will continue to lead by example and stand for the people of America who have been maligned by the liberal elite,” the press release concluded. “And we will stand with him. While we recognize the scrutiny we will face for making this decision, we take comfort in the hope that more Americans and elected officials will stand up and refuse to remain silent.”

The letter came as Gaetz appeared closer to real legal peril amid a Department of Justice investigation into potential sex-trafficking charges.

On Thursday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Gaetz’s close associate Joel Greenberg will likely plead guilty to criminal charges next month. While it isn’t clear yet what Greenberg will cop a plea to—he faces a slew of charges including sex trafficking and bribery—it now appears likely that the former Seminole County tax collector could possibly testify against his MAGA congressman pal.

The federal probe looking into whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her travel grew out of the Greenberg investigation. The congressman released the statement from the nameless women in his office moments after the news broke about his friend.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Gaetz releases a statement from the 'women' of his office defending him, but no women are actually named in it

    The nameless statement from "The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz" said the allegations against him are false.

  • Matt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.

    For $1, Matt Gaetz's office cannot name a woman. Embattled Rep. Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is currently the subject of sex trafficking allegations, enlisted the help of his "women" staffers on Thursday to defend his character. But in a statement maintaining his innocence, the only signatories are the "Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz," with no further details on who these "women" are beyond allegedly being female. In the letter, the purported women say they felt "morally obligated" to defend Gaetz's character and actions. "At no time has any one of us experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect," the nameless women said. "No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness." The signatories go on to say they reject the allegations against Gaetz "as false." Gaetz himself has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. The letter's content also came under criticism for its frail defense of Gaetz, although much of Twitter was, understandably, fixated on the elusive female authors. “we, the women of Matt Gaetz’s office” https://t.co/9IbzABF3eR — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 8, 2021 Many women of the office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz are saying... https://t.co/SdOAZhzkly — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) April 8, 2021 Signed “The Women in the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz,” with no names attached https://t.co/10Zx9rJpXt — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) April 8, 2021 Where are the binders full of women when you need them? More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden's unlikely allies

  • Attorney for Gaetz associate: ‘I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.’

    Fritz Scheller, attorney for Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg, responded to a reporter’s question on Thursday about whether the Florida congressman should be worried based on what occurred in court proceedings. Scheller speculated that Gaetz “is not feeling very comfortable today.”

  • Trump Org CFO's ex-daughter-in-law hired a former top financial fraud prosecutor to pore over 'boxes of documents'

    Duncan Levin formerly oversaw complex financial crimes for the Manhattan DA, who is now investigating Trump.

  • Matt Gaetz's associate Joel Greenberg will likely accept a plea deal, his lawyers told a judge

    Greenberg and Gaetz are the focus of a wide-ranging DOJ investigation into whether they broke federal sex trafficking laws.

  • Trump endorses Sen. Ron Johnson for reelection

    Former President Trump on Thursday endorsed Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R) for 2022 reelection — despite the fact that Johnson has not publicly announced he will actually launch a bid. Between the lines: Johnson made a vow when first elected to the Senate that he would only serve two terms. His second term will end in 2022. But the senator in recent months hasn't completely sworn off the idea of another term. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Johnson in March said leaving office after his second term is "probably [his] preference now," but a recent slew of GOP 2022 retirement announcements could change that plan. Republican senators who've announced their retirements include Roy Blunt (Mo.), Richard Shelby (Ala.), Rob Portman (Ohio), Richard Burr (N.C.) and Pat Toomey (Pa.).Between the lines: Democrats are chomping at the bit to face Johnson in 2022, Politico notes. The senator has been plagued by controversial comments surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, which some Democratic organizers think could hurt him with Wisconsin swing voters. What he's saying: Trump wrote in a statement, "Even though he has not yet announced he is running, and I certainly hope he does, I am giving my Complete and Total Endorsement to Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin ... He has no idea how popular he is. Run, Ron, Run!"Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Trump Organization has lawyered up for Manhattan D.A. investigation

    Former President Donald Trump's company has hired Ronald Fischetti, an experience criminal defense lawyer, to represent it in the broad criminal investigation underway by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr's office, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night. Fischetti, 84, and Trump Organization lawyer Alan Futerfas confirmed the hire, both telling the Journal they are pleased with the arrangement. Vance's office is investigating potential bank, tax, and insurance fraud tied to Trump's properties in New York and Chicago. As the investigation heated up, Vance brought on a forensic accounting firm to go over Trump's tax and accounting records and hired former federal prosecutor Mark Pomerantz as special assistant district attorney. Fischetti and Pomerantz were law partners for about eight years in the 1980s. Pomerantz is "straight as an arrow," Fischetti told the Journal. "We are both professionals, so there won't be any problems." People close to Trump and the Trump Organization reached out to several New York lawyers and alumni of the Manhattan D.A.'s office before landing on Fischetti, the Journal reports. "Many had a reputation for being aggressive advocates." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden's unlikely allies

  • Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors

    An associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz's is working toward a plea deal with federal prosecutors investigating a sex trafficking operation, potentially escalating the legal and political jeopardy facing the Florida congressman. The revelation that a political ally of Gaetz's, Joel Greenberg, is seeking to strike a plea deal with investigators came during a hearing Thursday at federal court in Orlando. It's a significant step in the case and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Gaetz.

  • Sidney Powell's defense in the $1.3 billion Dominion lawsuit may be used against her in Michigan sanctions effort

    Michigan is seeking sanctions against Powell after she claimed that "no reasonable person" would have taken her election-fraud claims as fact.

  • Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail

    The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the federal government to demand cruise ships be allowed to start sailing immediately, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the industry generates billions for the economy and employs tens of thousands of Floridians. “We don't believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year based on very little evidence and very little data,” the Republican governor said at a news conference at the Port of Miami.

  • Dems blast Oklahoma lawmaker who compared slavery, abortion

    A white Republican lawmaker from southeast Oklahoma is facing criticism for comparing lawmakers' efforts to end abortion to the fight against slavery. Rep. Jim Olsen, of Roland, made the comments Wednesday during a meeting of the House Public Health Committee that was considering several anti-abortion bills. “None of us would like to be a slave," Olsen said when asked to clarify his comments, according to KOCO-TV.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked a judge on Wednesday to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the federal judge in the District of Columbia who is assigned to the case.

  • Psaki Backtracks on Biden’s False Gun Show Background Check Claim

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki walked back President Biden’s claim that Americans can purchase firearms at gun shows without completing a background check just hours after the claim was made. “Most people don’t know it: you walk into a store to buy a gun, you have a background check, but if you go to a gun show you can buy whatever you want, no background check,” Biden said at a press conference earlier on Thursday. When asked about the claim during a subsequent press briefing, Psaki denied that this was Biden’s position. A reporter just asked Jen Psaki why Biden lied and said, "You go to a gun show, you can buy what you want and no background check." Psaki just said the complete OPPOSITE and said "it is not his belief." These two comments were made within 60 mins of each other. WH is clueless. pic.twitter.com/kabw6ysJ1w — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2021 “Is it the president’s belief that you do not have to undergo a background check when you are at a gun show?” a reporter asked. “No, it’s not his belief,” Psaki said. “He believes that background checks should be universal.” The reporter interjected, “He says ‘no background check.'” Psaki answered, “Well, we know what his position is, right, so let me reiterate that background checks should be universal.” Commercial firearm sales require background checks regardless of whether they are conducted at gun stores or gun shows, while private transfers only require background checks in certain states. Biden announced a series of gun control initiatives at his Thursday press conference, and called on U.S. Congress to pass legislation to close background check loopholes. One initiative will see the Justice Department propose rules to regulate the sale of “ghost guns,” or firearms that are assembled at home or printed with a 3D printer and as such lack serial numbers. “Nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment,” Biden said. “They’re phony arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights in what we’re talking about.”

  • 7-Eleven shoppers startled by 'dangerous' reptile clawing its way up shelves: 'I stayed back'

    A giant reptile was caught browsing the snack shelves of a 7-Eleven in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

  • A suspected Capitol rioter Googled what countries let people buy citizenships, prosecutors say - suggesting he thought of fleeing the US before his arrest

    Christopher Joseph Quaglin was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Capitol riot. He is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.

  • Who is Q? Why QAnon's ringleader may have been hiding in plain sight all along

    QAnon researchers have long suggested that 8kun's owner and operator led the theory. Speculation continues to center on Jim and Ron Watkins.

  • Gaetz-Gaete: MAGA Die-Hards Stand Behind Creepy Florida Congressman

    In the latest edition of nobody's favorite recurring segment, Stephen has an update on embattled Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, and the conservative women's group that is backing him amid troubling allegations of sex crimes. #Colbert #ALateShow #Monologue

  • Trevor Lawrence has a good reason for skipping medical exams in Indy: He's getting married

    Getting married is an excellent reason to miss medical exams with 150 other draft prospects.

  • GOP House fundraisers accuse people who uncheck their recurring donation box of being Trump 'DEFECTORS' and prey to 'the Radical Left'

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's donation page warns that they'll "have to tell Trump you're a DEFECTOR & sided with the Dems."

  • Lance Armstrong’s Son Accused of Teen Sexual Assault

    Austin Police Department/Twitter/Lance Armstrong Luke Armstrong, son of disgraced professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in 2018, according to an arrest affidavit issued earlier this month. Armstrong, the oldest of Lance Armstrong’s five children, has been charged with sexual assault of a child—a second-degree felony—and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He was released on a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday.The victim met Armstrong for the first time in June 2018 when she went to his family’s Austin, Texas mansion with a mutual friend. At the time, she was 16 and Armstrong was 18.Two days later, she went to a party and got drunk, according to details from the arrest affidavit reported by the Austin American-Statesman and KXAN Austin. Armstrong picked her up after she could not find a ride home, but she did not remember the car ride with him.Lance Armstrong Proves He’s No Michael Jordan—and Still a Huge AssholeHe allegedly sexually assaulted her in his home, and she woke up there the next morning. He drove her home and remained silent during the car ride, the affidavit says.The girl reported the incident in November 2020 and, according to the arrest documents, recorded a phone call with Armstrong in December 2020 in which he admitted to having sex with her at his father Lance’s house.Randy Leavitt, Armstrong’s attorney, claimed to the Austin American-Statesman that the pair were briefly in a relationship that summer and the encounter was consensual.“A complete review of the facts will confirm what has been alleged absolutely did not occur and a proper and thorough legal process will exonerate Luke,” Leavitt said.“What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and not a sexual assault. What it was was a consensual relationship then and it continued to be consensual between the two young people with both ultimately going their separate ways. These charges should never have been filed and certainly not three years later.”Armstrong was sober during the night of the incident, according to a friend who witnessed him taking the girl back to his house, the affidavit said.Investigators say the victim told six people about the assault. Four of them recalled that the girl “described the sex as non-consensual,” and one of them said they had been told about the assault a week after it happened, according to the affidavit.Two of them had said that the girl talked about having nightmares and cried “about the assault years afterwards,” the document reads.Armstrong is a student at Rice University and is set to graduate with a degree in sports management in 2022, according to his LinkedIn. He plays football for the school and is a graduate of Westlake High School.Happy 16th bday Luke Armstrong!! Now you get to drive ME around - haha! pic.twitter.com/Www2Cv04do— Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) October 12, 2015 Happy Holidays from all of us to all of you! pic.twitter.com/fWFcMP0eOl— Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) December 23, 2015 Lance Armstrong was one of the world’s most decorated cyclists until 2012, when U.S. authorities revealed he’d used performance-enhancing drugs for most of his career. He was accused of being the ringleader of one of the most sophisticated, persistent doping programs ever seen in cycling.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.