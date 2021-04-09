Matt Gaetz is also reportedly under scrutiny over alleged Florida 'ghost' candidate skulduggery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The federal investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), said to center on possible sex-trafficking violations and sex with a 17-year-old girl, has branched out to include a trip to the Bahamas with well-connected GOP allies and allegedly paid female companies plus whether Gaetz was involved in running a third-party "ghost" candidate in a state Senate race to help an associate, The New York Times reports.

Gaetz has denied paying for sex or having sex with a 17-year-old girl, but his alleged partner in procuring women for sex, Joel Greenberg, is now expected to plead guilty and potentially flip on Gaetz, Greenberg's lawyer and federal prosecutors suggested Thursday. One congressional Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Wash.), has called on Gaetz to resign, and Gaetz's legislative director, Devin Murphy, abruptly quit last week, the Times reports.

Investigators are in the early states of their inquiry into whether Gaetz worked with prominent Florida lobbyist Chris Dorworth to put a sham third-party candidate in a state Senate race to help a Gaetz associate, Jason Brodeur, beat a Democratic rival for an open seat, the Times reports. Recruiting a "ghost" candidate to swing a race against an opponent is generally legal, but secretly paying them to do so is frowned upon, legally speaking. In Brodeur's case, a third candidate did run but barely campaigned, and fliers depicted her as a Democrat, like Brodeur's opponent.

Brodeur ultimately raised more than $3 million for the race and won by 7,600 votes; the third-party candidate, Jestine Iannotti, got 6,000 votes. Brodeur told the Times through a spokeswoman he had nothing to do with the Iannotti fliers and Dorworth said he never met, communicated with, or paid Iannotti, and doesn't recall discussing running a third-party candidate with Gaetz.

"A ghost candidate scheme would be brazen even in Florida, which has been fertile ground for unseemly political ploys," the Times reports, though two little-known third-party candidates in Miami races last election did help Republicans win and keep control of the state Senate. "In one of the Miami races, which was decided by 32 votes, an accused ghost candidate and a campaign backer have been indicted on campaign finance charges."

More stories from theweek.com
Matt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.
America's bipolar summer
Sen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanship

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Org CFO's ex-daughter-in-law hired a former top financial fraud prosecutor to pore over 'boxes of documents'

    Duncan Levin formerly oversaw complex financial crimes for the Manhattan DA, who is now investigating Trump.

  • John Boehner recalls Trump berating a staffer as an 'idiot' and shouting at him to 'f---ing listen!'

    In another excerpt from his upcoming book, former House Speaker John Boehner writes that he'd "never seen anybody treat a staffer" like former President Donald Trump once did. Boehner will release his memoir On the House next week, and on Thursday, Punchbowl News published an excerpt in which Boehner recalls once golfing with two insurance executives and Trump before he was elected president. The former Republican leader says that as the group was getting ready to play, Trump asked a young staffer of Boehner's, who they called BJ, for the names of the two executives, and the staffer said, "I think they're Joe and Jeff." This turned out to not be correct, and when Trump and Boehner discovered they had been repeatedly calling the executives by the wrong names, the future president was allegedly quite upset. "He marched over to BJ and got right in his face to the point that BJ might have had to take a step or two back," Boehner writes. "Then Trump shouted, 'What are you, some kind of idiot?' He pointed to the rest of our impromptu foursome. 'These guys’ names are Mike and David!'" Boehner goes on to write that Trump shouted at the staffer, "You want to know how to remember somebody’s name? You f---ing LISTEN!" Though Boehner says that "we laughed about that at the time, and since," he adds that "I'd never seen anybody treat a staffer like that," and he suggests that there was "something dark" about this incident. "This was real anger, over something very, very small," Boehner writes. "We had no idea then what that anger would do to our country." The new excerpt from Boehner's book comes after The New York Times published quotes from it in which the former Republican leader rips into Trump, saying he incited a "bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons" while calling his election fraud claims "bulls---." More stories from theweek.comMatt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.America's bipolar summerSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanship

  • Manhattan DA takes financial records from Trump CFO's former daughter-in-law

    Investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Thursday seized several boxes and a laptop computer's worth of financial records as part of their ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump's financial dealings, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The materials come from Jennifer Weisselberg, who is closely connected to the Trump Organization. She is the ex-wife of employee Barry Weisselberg and the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer as well as its most senior serving non-family member. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The move highlights how deep the investigation aims to go.Details: Jennifer Weisselberg is cooperating in the investigation and was complying with a grand jury subpoena that asked her to turn over all financial records connected to the Trump Organization and Wollman Rink, an ice rink in Central Park that Barry Weisselberg managed for the Trump Organization, per the Post. “My knowledge of the documents and my voice connect the flow of money from various banks and from personal finances that bleed directly into the Trump Organization,” she told the Post in an interview. She added that she had previously turned over her ex-husband's tax returns, bank transaction documents and statements of net worth. She also turned in "copies of Wollman Rink checks from private events" that she claims were incorrectly deposited. Her lawyer, Duncan Levin, told the Post that Jennifer Weisselberg has turned in all the documents that have been requested, but that the team is continuing to review documents that might prove helpful and might be submitted later. Flashback: In February, the Manhattan DA seized millions of pages of former President Trump's tax and financial records.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Report: Matt Gaetz paid associate $900, who then gave $900 to 3 young women

    In May 2018, on the day after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent $900 to his associate, former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, via Venmo, Greenberg used the app to send three young women payments amounting to $900, The Daily Beast reports. Gaetz paid Greenberg over two transactions. The first had "Test" written in the memo field, and the second said "hit up ____," with the blank being the nickname for one of the recipients. (Because the young woman had only recently turned 18 at the time of the transaction, The Daily Beast is not naming her.) In the Venmo payments he made to the young women, Greenberg wrote that the money was for "Tuition," "School," and "School." Last week, The New York Times reported that Gaetz, 38, was the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. This investigation reportedly stemmed from a probe into Greenberg, who has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, bribery, and stalking. Court documents say Greenberg was "engaged in 'sugar daddy' relationships," and the Times has reported investigators believe Gaetz paid for sex with several women he met through Greenberg. Gaetz's list of Venmo transactions had been public before this week, The Daily Beast reports, and someone sent the outlet partial Venmo records for Greenberg. The records show that both men are connected on Venmo to the young woman The Daily Beast is not naming, as well as a woman Greenberg paid with taxpayer funds using a government-issued credit card, The Daily Beast reports. During a hearing on Thursday, both Greenberg's attorney and prosecutors said it is likely Greenberg will strike a plea deal, an indication that he will probably cooperate with prosecutors. After the hearing, Greenberg's attorney told reporters, "I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today." Gaetz has confirmed the investigation is taking place, but denies having sex with a 17-year-old girl or paying for sex. He has not been charged with any crimes. Read more at The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comMatt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.America's bipolar summerSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanship

  • Prosecutor Closes Case Against Georgia State Rep Arrested For Knocking on Gov. Brian Kemp's Door

    Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon will not be facing eight years in prison after all, in the newest development in the absurd criminal case brought against her.

  • A year after COVID-19 superspreader, family finds closure

    SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — With dish soap, brushes and plastic water jugs in hand, Carole Rae Woodmansee’s four children cleaned the gravestone their mother shares with their father, Jim. Carole passed away on her 81st birthday. For the siblings, the somber anniversary offered a chance at closure after the pandemic stunted their mourning.

  • Report: Multiple suspicious baseballs from Trevor Bauer's game vs. Oakland sent for inspection

    Trevor Bauer pitched more than six innings in the Dodgers' loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, when multiple balls were reportedly found sticky and with visible markings.

  • The University of Kentucky accidentally sent 500,000 acceptances to a program that usually only accepts 35 students

    A spokesman for the university said only a "handful" of students who received the email in error had actually expressed interest in the program.

  • Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictions

    Rudy Giuliani's false claims of election fraud weren't enough to overturn the presidential election, but they did motivate Republican lawmakers in Georgia to pass a law that restricts voting rights, the state's Republican lieutenant governor said. Under the new election law, signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last month, it's harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots; ballot drop boxes are limited; voters can't be approached and handed food or water while they wait in line to cast their ballots; and the secretary of state is no longer chairman or a voting member of the Georgia State Election Board. During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said the restrictions are "the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump. I went back over the weekend to really look at where this really started to gain momentum in the legislature, and it was when Rudy Giuliani showed up in a couple of committee rooms and spent hours spreading misinformation and sowing doubt across, you know, hours of testimony." Joe Biden won Georgia, a fact that was affirmed during three different ballot counts in the state. Giuliani still tried to get Georgia to overturn the election results, appearing before state lawmakers to spread multiple falsehoods, including that thousands of dead people voted. He also claimed, without any evidence, that the voting machines were "like Swiss cheese. You can invade them. You can get in them. You can change the vote." He is now the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. More stories from theweek.comMatt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.America's bipolar summerSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanship

  • Second aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz quits amid federal investigation, reportedly saying he didn't want to work at a tabloid

    Devin Murphy told colleagues he wanted to work on policy, not work at a tabloid, The New York Times reported.

  • Amazon reportedly pushed USPS to install a mailbox outside its Alabama warehouse, a move the union could use to challenge the outcome of the vote

    The union said the mailbox could make it seem as if Amazon itself would directly see the ballots - a move that could deter employees from voting.

  • Top Biden cyber official: SolarWinds breach could turn from spying to destruction 'in a moment'

    Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser on cyber and emerging technology, said Wednesday that hackers could use their access to U.S. networks for destructive actions rather than "routine espionage."

  • Body Camera Footage Shows LAPD Arresting a Black Man Even Though Their Suspect Was White

    Cops seem to be offended at the idea that they harass Black people with no rhyme or reason. Perhaps that notion would be dispelled if they weren’t doing things like arresting a Black man even though the suspect they were looking for was white.

  • Businessman Notoriously Criticized for Exploiting Black Music Artists Calls Out Corporations for Exploiting Black Community

    Diddy is dabbling in an interesting (and dangerous) game of “This you??” on Black Twitter.

  • Sharon Osbourne shared texts showing her apologizing to Sheryl Underwood, who said they hadn't spoken

    The texts are dated March 12, 15, and 18 and show Osbourne apologizing for their heated exchange on "The Talk," which Osbourne has now left.

  • Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Teases Hannity About Hosting ‘Fox & Friends': ‘You’ll Smell Like Liquor’

    Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade doesn’t think primetime host Sean Hannity has a future in morning television because, among other things, he smells “like liquor” in the wee hours. Kilmeade, typically a co-host of the 6 a.m. ET show “Fox & Friends,” filled in for Laura Ingraham at 10 p.m. Wednesday. During the toss between “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle,” Hannity offered to give his colleague a Thursday morning wake-up call. “Now, I usually go to bed, Brian, about 3 or 4 a.m. If you’d like, I’ll call you and give you a wake-up call. No excuses if you’re tired tomorrow,” Hannity joked. Also Read: Hannity Hits Back at Boehner for Calling Him a 'Nut' in His Upcoming Book: 'He's Weak' Kilmeade bantered back, asking if Hannity had any interest in filling in for him on the morning show, which would require a trip into Manhattan before dawn. “The odds of me getting up in time to be ready for ‘Fox & Friends’… pretty low,” said Hannity, who advised he’d need a little bit more of a warning if he were ever to take a morning slot. “And you’ll smell like liquor,” said Kilmeade. “We don’t want that.” “Probably,” replied Hannity nonchanantly. “Yeah, no doubt.” The crews for the shows could be heard laughing in the background. Watch the exchange below, via Fox News. Hannity: "I don’t go to bed until 3 or 4 a.m. I'm a night owl. The odds of me getting up in time to be ready for Fox and Friends are pretty low…" Kilmeade: "And you'll smell like liquor. So, we don't want that." Hannity: "Probably. Yeah, no doubt." pic.twitter.com/bQixT3Tg61 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 8, 2021 Read original story Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Teases Hannity About Hosting ‘Fox & Friends': ‘You’ll Smell Like Liquor’ At TheWrap

  • Nike and MSCHF agree to settle lawsuit over 'Satan shoes'

    Nike and MSCHF agree to settle their lawsuit over 'Satan shoes'

  • Arizona man charged in scheme targeting sex offenders

    Three people have been charged with fraud in Arizona in what prosecutors say was a harassment scheme to get payments from sex offenders in exchange for removing their names from a website. In an indictment released Thursday, Charles Rodrick of Scottsdale and Brent Oesterblad are accused of obtaining information from the National Predator Database’s site and posting it on a site created by Rodrick. Prosecutors say Rodrick, Oesterblad and Sarah Shea then received money for removing the names from Rodrick’s site but failed to do so or republished the victims’ profiles on other sites owned by Rodrick.

  • After the identity of 'Q' may have been revealed in a documentary, QAnon followers are calling it 'fake news'

    An HBO filmmaker thought he uncovered the identity of the QAnon creator, but followers of the conspiracy theory are not convinced.

  • North Carolina sites halt J&J shots after adverse reactions

    North Carolina health officials said on Thursday that they stopped administering Johnson & Johnson doses at a mass vaccination site in Raleigh and at clinics in Hillsborough and Chapel Hill after at least 26 people experienced adverse reactions, including fainting. Four people were taken to hospitals for further examination, and state and federal health officials are reviewing the matter. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that reactions like fainting are not uncommon after someone is vaccinated, though it is reviewing reports of adverse reactions in North Carolina and three other states.