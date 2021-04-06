Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. They Don’t.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Roger Sollenberger
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caroline Brehman
Caroline Brehman

When it first came out last week that Rep. Matt Gaetz was under investigation for his sexual involvement with a 17-year-old, the Florida Republican said his travel records would exonerate him.

“It is a horrible allegation, and it is a lie,” Gaetz told Tucker Carlson on Fox News a week ago. “The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman, and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case.”

What Gaetz knew—or should have known—is that there are no such public records, at least not when it comes to his private life.

There are, however, campaign filings. Among all the Matt Gaetz revelations last week was the news that the Justice Department is looking into the Florida Republican’s potential use of campaign funds for personal expenses. And the reality of those campaign finance reports is that they raise more questions than they answer about these alleged scandals.

“The spending surrounding the Gaetz campaign simply doesn’t say what he wants it to say,” Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a campaign-finance watchdog, told The Daily Beast. “One, the reports don’t offer specific information; and two, it’s not clear whether he’s even saying that his campaign filings will exonerate him. If he’s paying out of pocket, we won’t know the answers without a subpoena.”

As Gaetz knows, his campaign filings don’t have any sort of information that would prove he never participated in a sex ring or paid for the travel of an underage minor. What his filings do show, though, is that Gaetz had a close relationship with Joel Greenberg—the Seminole County tax collector indicted on sex trafficking charges.

The Daily Beast reported last week that on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, Greenberg asked one of his tax office employees to make an emergency replacement driver's license for Gaetz, who Greenberg said had lost his ID the night before.

“Amy- is there anyway to assist one of our Congressmen in getting an emergency replacement ID or DL by Tuesday 2pm?” Greenberg wrote in the text.

But Gaetz isn’t a Seminole County resident. The first information on the county’s drivers license website says the office “will process only ‘Seminole County Residents’ for ALL Driver License or ID Card services. No exceptions will be made.” The site tells applicants that if they can’t produce proof of residency, “a ticket for driver license or ID card services will NOT be serviced.”

The website also makes clear that the county office “is NOT directly affiliated with the local Florida State Driver License Office” and serves only “to perform very limited license issuance functions.”

Seminole County is centrally located, on the outskirts of Orlando, several hours from Gaetz’s panhandle district. Monday was Labor Day, and the congressman was catching that Tuesday flight to return to D.C. after campaigning across his home district for re-election that November.

But the campaign’s FEC filings for August and September reveal only one expense to an Orlando vendor: a $439.91 charge to the upscale Rosen Centre Hotel, paid Sept. 28 as part of the campaign’s monthly credit card bill. The exact date of the stay cannot be known without Gaetz producing receipts—or without the DOJ producing a subpoena.

Libowitz said the hotel expense is “a tough one to pull off” under campaign finance laws that prohibit the conversion of funds to personal use.

“It makes sense if he had to pick up the ID,” Libowitz said. “But I don’t know why a sitting congressman wouldn’t be able to do that on his own, in his own county, and why he’d have to get a friend to do it for him.”

As Libowitz noted to The Daily Beast, the filings don’t tell the full story. “You can only use campaign funds for efforts that go towards an election. So under the theory that he went to Orlando to get a license unlawfully, he would have a tough case to make—that it’s appropriate to use your campaign to get around state law,” he said. “And that would be a stretch.”

According to The Daily Beast’s review, the Gaetz campaign committee—Friends of Matt Gaetz—has over the last four years spent about $57,000 on airfares, $57,000 on lodging, $9,000 on miscellaneous travel, $40,000 on gifts, and about $24,000 on meals.

It’s possible all of those expenses are legitimate. The Gaetz campaign did not reply to the The Daily Beast's questions about the expenditures. But with the DOJ looking at his campaign spending reports, a number of the charges could be difficult to explain.

Perhaps the most mysterious is one of his smallest—a parking fee.

Throughout his August 2018 recess, it appears Gaetz’s car was parked at an airport. On Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, Gaetz paid $382 to check out of the Republic Parking garage at Pensacola International Airport, in his home district. The highest rate at the time was $11 a day, indicating a car had been parked there for more than a month. (A manager at the garage in question told The Daily Beast that their system could only do one car at a time on a ticket, so it would not have been multiple vehicles.)

The filing indicates that the payment came from Gaetz himself, and that he was reimbursed later that day.

Notably, in four years of finance records, the Gaetz campaign has not paid for parking anywhere else, at any other time.

“That is a strange one,” Libowitz said. “Presumably he’d have someone drop him off or take a shuttle or Uber. And if someone else picked up the car, then why would Gaetz be reimbursed? This one needs an explanation.”

The Gaetz campaign has also dropped a total of about $3,000 at the four-star Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, FEC filings show, beginning in July 2018. Gaetz himself paid up front for the first visit, and was subsequently reimbursed by the campaign. However, the only public report of a campaign-related Gaetz sighting in the area is from Oct. 26, 2020, when he addressed the Freedom Forum in Newport Beach. FEC filings reflect a payment to the resort of $475 three weeks later.

Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at government watchdog the Campaign Legal Center, told The Daily Beast that the FEC wants campaigns to make the initial transaction dates clear—not just the date that the bill was paid. Gaetz cannot use public records to clear himself if they don’t disclose the specific dates and spenders.

“This is something the FEC should catch,” Fischer said. “It’s tough to tell on the face who was traveling and for what purpose. So it can be really hard just from a public report to tell the difference between a legit expense and personal use of funds.”

Fischer said these aberrations are “the kind of thing prosecutors are going to be looking at,” because they could indicate personal use of campaign funds, which federal law prohibits.

“If the DOJ is investigating his campaign’s spending, they’re very likely going to be looking for documentation to support his own expenses and reimbursements,” Fischer said. “It’s permissible to use campaign funds to pay for travel and office expenses, but it’s not permissible to use them for a ‘sugar daddy’ slush fund.”

One spending item that has ramped up recently is legal fees. The month after Greenberg was first indicted—June 2020—Gaetz paid the law firm Venable LLP, $38,000, nearly four times the amount it paid to law firms over the previous five years. In all, the campaign has shelled out at least $64,400 to Venable for legal work since Greenberg was charged.

Salon reported in October that the Trump Organization appeared to have cut Gaetz an illegal sweetheart deal on lodging at the Trump International Hotel. Gaetz later told the Florida Phoenix, “I don’t believe I stayed there,” and that the four separate charges—between $216.20 and $261.47, part of an Aug. 27 credit card bill and specifically designated for lodging—might have been “associated with food and beverage for political meetings that I was doing.”

The campaign quickly filed an amended report that changed the dates of the payments to three consecutive days from July 27-29, and another on Aug. 1. The report also swapped “lodging” for “meals.” A since-deleted Instagram photo showed Gaetz in the hotel lobby on Aug. 27, the original payment date, and he was also photographed on Aug. 27 arriving at the hotel with what appears to be a suit in hand.

The campaign also picked up $14,000 in expenses for a Nov. 8, 2019, event for a Trump Jr. book signing at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Gaetz’s congressional office staffer Ali Thomas appears to have joined him for that trip, and was reimbursed nearly $1,000 in travel costs.

Thomas started the year as an intern at $57 a day, and by Nov. 1 she was director of operations, at an $84,000 salary. She still holds the position. FEC reports show it was the only time the campaign reimbursed her.

Again, there is nothing necessarily nefarious about any of Gaetz’s campaign filings. However, with the information that the DOJ is examining his campaign expenditures as part of its larger investigation, many of his most suspicious expenses may require additional explanation. But even if all of his filings are legitimate, they certainly do not exonerate him from allegations that he paid for a 17-year-old to travel for the purposes of an illegal sexual encounter, particularly when those expenses could have been paid privately.

While these issues may be the least of Gaetz’s worries, they could still serve to be damning, even if they are hard to prove.

Libowitz illustrated the difficulties of fact-checking Gaetz’s claims of innocence by pointing to the case of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who was sentenced in January 2020 for diverting hundreds of thousands of campaign funds to his personal use—an investigation that his organization, CREW, kicked off with a campaign finance complaint.

“The FBI and DOJ found more than twice as many things as we did, going back years before,” Libowitz said. “There’s a limit to what you can learn from finance documents, and I don’t think you’ll find a smoking gun in either direction without a subpoena or a clear explanation from him. But in my professional experience, members of Congress who do one thing bad tend to do a lot of things bad.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Mitch McConnell now wants companies to 'stay out of politics'

    Republicans sound really angry about the criticism from some big private companies about Georgia's controversial new election law, especially Major League Baseball's decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver in response. On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned of unspecified "serious consequences" if corporations and other "parts of the private sector keep dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government." Later in the day, McConnell told big businesses to "stay out of politics." Statements like this from McConnell and other prominent Republican officials have led to speculation about the durability of the GOP's long alliance with corporate America on lower corporate taxes, less regulation, and other policies. But McConnell has also been "among the most outspoken champions of the role of big money in elections, promoting the free-flow of undisclosed dollars to campaigns as a form of Constitution-protected free speech," The Associated Press reports. When McConnell celebrated the Supreme Court lifting political spending limits by "outside" groups in 2010's Citizens United, Politico's Bill Scher notes, he said, "For too long, some in this country have been deprived of full participation in the political process ... the Constitution protects their right to express themselves about political candidates and issues up until Election Day." And a ruling laying the groundwork for Citizens United actually bears McConnell's name, Slate's Mark Joseph Stern adds: I’m sure someone has already made this point. But the landmark 2003 Supreme Court case McConnell v. FEC had that name because Mitch McConnell himself filed a lawsuit against federal laws that limited corporations’ ability to spend money influencing elections. https://t.co/YCMozabjmx — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) April 6, 2021 Georgia GOP lawmakers have also threatened specific economic retaliation against Coca-Cola, Delta, and other companies that criticized their law. "The increasingly aggressive pushback against politically outspoken companies is the latest, and perhaps purest, illustration of a party at a philosophical crossroads," Politico reports. "During the 2017 GOP tax reform push, the party slashed the corporate rate from 35 to 21 percent. In return, they have been bolstered with industry money and political support. Now, however, they're betting that they can win on a backlash to the idea that political correctness has entered the boardroom and is irreversibly damaging conservative causes." More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemNetanyahu gets first crack at forming a government in Israel, unenthusiastic president decidesThe GOP's cultural impotence

  • Gaetz’s Accused Extorter Confirms, Denies $25 Million Shakedown

    Astrid Riecken/GettyThe man Rep. Matt Gaetz has accused of trying to extort millions from his family—and blamed for recent allegations of sexual improprieties—admitted in a bizarre interview Monday to asking the Florida Republican’s dad to finance an international plot to “rescue” an American citizen widely believed to be dead in Iran.Air Force veteran and “research consultant” Bob Kent verified to Sirius Radio personality Michael Smerconish that he had approached Gaetz’s deep-pocketed father, former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, last month seeking a $25 million loan. The funds would ransom the release of Robert Levinson, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago. Levinson’s own family believes him to be dead, but Kent has insisted he has evidence Levinson is alive and remains a hostage of the Islamic Republic, though credible experts have dismissed his claims.Kent said he was aware at the time that Matt Gaetz might have “legal issues” and that he suggested that assisting in the mission would create “good will” toward the congressman. Although Kent didn’t say it outright, those issues seem to be the recently surfaced allegations that the lawmaker paid women for sex—including, possibly, an underage girl—and misused campaign funds.“Matt Gaetz is in need of good publicity, and I’m in need of $25 million to save Robert Levinson,” Kent told Smerconish.Kent described a sequence of improbable purported events that he said led him to solicit money from Gaetz’s dad: Namely, that he misinterpreted a “joke” by a federal agent who said the U.S. government would believe Kent’s intel on an Iranian-linked militant’s activities if Kent could track Levinson down. Kent said his team had attempted a rescue of the U.S. operative last July and that he “lost four people” to Iranian forces.Despite having coupled his request for money with an allusion to the congressman’s alleged improprieties, and despite working on the project with serial Florida fraudster Stephen Alford, Kent maintained he had not sought to extort the Gaetz clan.Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Quietly Backs Away From Matt Gaetz After Claiming They ‘Hang Out’“I never threatened the man—matter of fact, it was the opposite: I told him if he decides not to help us, he’ll never hear from me again,” Kent said of his meeting with Don Gaetz. “I can’t help how it sounds.”Nevertheless, Kent said Gaetz’s father initially interpreted the overture as a blackmail attempt. But Kent asserted that the local Republican power broker then grew receptive and offered to approach then-President Donald Trump with the materials.Kent said he insisted he wasn’t interested in the U.S. government’s assistance. He claimed that he received notice a week ago from Levinson family attorney David McGee that Don Gaetz would in fact bankroll his Middle Eastern adventure—only to have the younger Gaetz come forward a day later and assert the consultant was behind reports that the congressman had allegedly trafficked a 17-year-old girl.“Last Monday I got a call from David telling me Don agreed to fund the project and I’ll be sending you operating money on Tuesday,” Kent said. “Then that evening Congressman Gaetz went on the news.”In another interview Monday night with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Kent reiterated that “this was no an extortion attempt” but that he mentioned the congressman’s potential legal problems because “he’s in need of goodwill from the government.”Asked why he wrote to the Gaetz family that an indictment was imminent and whether he realized that could be an implied threat, Kent merely said there was “no threat” and that he didn’t “have anything to do with the indictment” or investigation.Kent also claimed that if the congressman really believed he was being extorted, “he could have kept this quiet and gone to the FBI” but that he instead “exposed the Levinson family to additional grief, and he’s capitalizing off that and trying to direct attention from himself.”He added: “Robert Levinson is a constituent of Matt Gaetz, and you know. The congressman just made the Levinson situation worse. If he is alive, he is directly impacting his predicament right now.”Cuomo further pressed Kent on specific details he included in his letter to the Gaetz family, namely Kent’s claims that the FBI was supposedly aware of compromising pictures involving the congressman and underage prostitutes. “How confident are you in what you are told?” Cuomo wondered aloud.“So you can never be confident of rumors. Those are just rumors that are rampant in north Florida among the legal and journalist communities,” Kent responded, adding: “I don’t have any information on a federal investigation. Those were just rumors that were circulating.”In the end, asked whether he was concerned about anything he may have said on tape in conversations with Don Gaetz, Kent insisted that he hopes “the father was wearing a wire.”Neither the congressman nor a lawyer for his father immediately responded to a request for comment. Like Kent, they denied any wrongdoing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A man charged with storming the Capitol in an Oath Keepers hat is negotiating a plea deal, federal prosecutors said in deleted filing

    The court filing - which was meant to be under seal - was somehow posted publicly on Monday. It was quickly taken down.

  • An HBO filmmaker may have uncovered the identity of 'Q,' the shady figure behind QAnon

    A filmmaker thinks he revealed the identity of "Q" after Ron Watkins, a longtime administrator of the 8kun message board, seemed to slip up on camera.

  • Democratic mayor accuses 60 Minutes of airing 'intentionally false' story on Florida's vaccine rollout

    A Democratic mayor in Florida is coming to the governor's defense following a 60 Minutes story on the state's vaccine rollout, alleging the show's reporting was "intentionally false." 60 Minutes on Sunday aired a story in which correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi reported on allegations that Florida's "vaccination rollout has favored the wealthy." It was critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for partnering with Publix to distribute vaccines, suggesting the move may have been influenced by the governor having received donations from the supermarket chain. On Monday, Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner (D) defended DeSantis and slammed 60 Minutes over this story. "The reporting was not just based on bad information — it was intentionally false," Kerner alleged, per Fox News. "I know this because I offered to provide my insight into Palm Beach County's vaccination efforts and 60 Minutes declined." Kerner went on to say that he and the county administrator asked DeSantis "to expand the state's partnership with Publix to Palm Beach County," and he accused 60 Minutes of leaving this fact out of its story "because it kneecaps their narrative," adding that the show "should be ashamed." Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, who served as a Democrat in the Florida House, also called the story "absolute malarkey," saying "no one from the governors office suggested Publix," per Mediaite. Alfonsi clashed with the governor at a press conference, as seen in the segment, with DeSantis accusing the 60 Minutes correspondent of pushing a "fake narrative" as she grilled him by asking how the state's partnership with Publix was "not pay-to-play." Video later showed DeSantis' full response that wasn't included on 60 Minutes. Following Kerner's statement on Monday, The Atlantic's Derek Thompson argued that "a lot of media figures have been out over their skis trying to put DeSantis on blast when Florida's pandemic behavior/performance has been fairly average." More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemNetanyahu gets first crack at forming a government in Israel, unenthusiastic president decidesThe GOP's cultural impotence

  • Former Cop Arrested for Storming Capitol Was Once Named 'Officer of the Year' After Falsely Accusing Black Man of Murder

    A former Utah police officer who won one of his department’s highest honors for a false murder arrest has been charged with crossing the “thin blue line” in the Jan. 6 plot to overthrow the U.S. government.

  • Hunter Biden admits Ukrainian board position created negative 'perception'

    Hunter Biden has admitted creating a negative “perception” that he missed at the time after accepting a job at a Ukrainian gas company when his father Joe Biden was vice-president. The 51-year-old’s business dealings with Burisma gave Republicans an opening to criticise President Biden, who led the Obama administration’s US-Ukrainian relations, during his election campaign. Concerns of a conflict of interest were first raised in 2015. "I know that it is hard to believe with 2020 hindsight how I could possibly have missed that," Mr Biden told the BBC in an interview aired on Tuesday. Mr Biden also admitted that his father’s reputation and name had played a “large part” in him being offered a role on the board of directors.

  • Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain over Georgia voting laws

    Major League Baseball recently announced the relocation of the 2021 All-Star Game due to Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws. On Monday, the ladies of The View tackled the topic, and Meghan McCain’s views on the matter become immediately controversial, per The Daily Beast. McCain claimed she is “really disappointed” in President Joe Biden for supporting MLB’s decision.

  • The Latest: Montana governor tests positive for COVID-19

    Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after receiving his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Gianforte plans to isolate for 10 days on the advice of his doctor and public health guidance. Gianforte received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine Thursday.

  • Matt Gaetz suggests people are out to get him because he's happily engaged

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) apparently thinks his political enemies want to throw a wrench into his wedding plans. The congressman penned an op-ed, published Monday by The Washington Examiner, in which he defends himself amid a Justice Department investigation into payments he and an indicted Florida politician made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. "First, I have never, ever paid for sex," Gaetz wrote, while also dismissing reports that he recently had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. "And second, I, as an adult man," he clarified, "have not slept with a 17-year-old." Gaetz believes he's being targeted by "partisan crooks" in the Justice Department because he "loathes the swamp" — a reference to the Washington, D.C., political establishment — and "fights both sides of it on a daily basis." Painting the investigation as a political smear campaign isn't particularly surprising or uncommon for a congressman in Gaetz's situation, but he took things a step further and suggested his opponents are also out to get him because he's happily engaged. "It comes as no surprise that my political opponents want to sensationalize and criminalize my prior sex life just as I am getting engaged to the best person I've ever known," he wrote. "It is regrettable that the battle of ideas should thus become so personal. But then again, when your ideas suck, you need to stoop this low." Read the full op-ed at The Washington Examiner. More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemNetanyahu gets first crack at forming a government in Israel, unenthusiastic president decidesThe GOP's cultural impotence

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • Chuck Schumer’s Tax Bailout for Rich Liberals

    Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer claims to be a progressive Democrat and champion of the working class, but he’s pulling every string he can right now to ensure that a tax cut for rich liberals makes it into President Biden’s infrastructure legislation. Specifically, Schumer is working to include a repeal of the limits the GOP’s 2017 tax-reform package placed on the State and Local Tax Deduction (SALT). The SALT deduction allows citizens to write off their state and local tax bills on their federal taxes, reducing the amount owed in federal taxes for those who face higher taxes locally. In practice, it means that the cost of federal-government spending is not borne equally by all citizens: Richer residents of liberal states pay less of their share than they would otherwise. “More taxpayers claim the SALT deduction in states with higher-tax regimes that provide more government services (e.g., New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, etc.),” the Tax Foundation explains. It sounds complicated, but it’s actually pretty simple: The SALT deduction gives many wealthy people in blue states a discount on their federal taxes. Schumer wants to remove the limit the GOP placed on the deduction in 2017, so that SALT beneficiaries can write off more and save more on their federal taxes. It’s no coincidence that Schumer represents New York. Local business leaders and wealthy residents of the Empire State are lobbying the senator to restore their favorite tax subsidy in its entirety, and he’s certainly doing his best. Along with his fellow New York senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, he has introduced legislation to repeal the cap on the SALT deduction altogether. And his latest efforts to see repeal included in infrastructure legislation are just the culmination of his protracted campaign to restore the loophole. The hypocrisy here is galling. Senator Schumer has harshly criticized the GOP tax-reform package — under which two-thirds of Americans directly received a tax cut — as a disgraceful giveaway to the rich. “In my long career in politics, I have not seen a more regressive piece of legislation, so devoid of a rationale, so ill-suited for the condition of the country, so removed from the reality of what the American people need,” he said at the time of its passage. “Corporations and the very wealthy are doing great. There is no reason for rushing through a tax break for millionaires and billionaires, paid for by pilfering the pockets and the healthcare of middle-class Americans.” Yet could there be a better description of Schumer’s efforts to repeal the SALT cap than “rushing through a tax break for millionaires and billionaires, paid for by pilfering the pockets . . . of middle-class Americans?” According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, nearly half of the benefits of repealing the SALT cap would go to households earning more than $1 million annually. Just 0.5 percent of the tax relief would go to households making less than $100,000. The liberal-leaning Brookings Institution estimates that eliminating the SALT cap would give members of the top 0.1 percent an average tax cut of nearly $145,000. Meanwhile, members of the middle class would, on average, see a $27 tax cut. Ironically, Brookings also notes that “Lifting the [SALT] cap would in fact give almost three times as much, as a share of the cut, to the top one percent as the [GOP tax] cuts did as a whole.” So, if Schumer still maintains that he has never seen a more regressive piece of legislation than the Trump tax cut, all he needs to do is read his own bill. Of course, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Giving wealthy blue-state households a big tax cut means that either other federal taxpayers have to pick up the slack, or we all have to suffer the now-even-graver long-term economic consequences of mounting government debt. There was never a valid reason to enact the SALT deduction in the first place. Federal expenditures are (ostensibly) for the national benefit, and it’s just plain unfair to make citizens in some states pay more than others to fund them. More importantly, policymaking is about trade-offs, and right now, wealthy taxpayers in states with large governments are shielded from the full costs of their programs while enjoying the full benefits. That’s a recipe for dysfunction, and the only “upside” is tax discounts for rich liberals who don’t want to pay for what they voted for. Schumer can continue to push repealing the SALT cap. But he can’t convincingly claim that it’s progressive, fair, or anything but a naked handout for his wealthy constituents.

  • Clear link between AZ vaccine and rare blood clots in brain, EMA official tells paper

    There is a link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain but the possible causes are still unknown, a senior official for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in an interview published on Tuesday. Cavaleri added that the EMA would say there is a link although the regulator would not likely be in a position this week to give an indication regarding the age of individuals to whom the AstraZeneca shot should be given.

  • Senate official gives Democrats tool to bypass filibuster on certain bills. Here's what it means.

    Budget reconciliation would allow Democrats to skip major procedural roadblocks on items related to the budget, like Biden's infrastructure bill.

  • Cheney snags victories ahead of her next battle with Trumpworld

    Just two months after she survived an ouster attempt, the No. 3 House Republican has racked up a string of wins.

  • Reactions to MLB Moving All-Star Game From Georgia: Some Dems Acknowledge Necessity of Action, Big Mad Republicans Blame Wokeness

    The fallout from Georgia’s new voter suppression laws and the Major Baseball League’s decision to pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta in reaction to them, continues.

  • Multiple trash cans thrown onto field during Astros road game

    The Astros' first visit to Los Angeles with fans in attendance is going as expected.

  • Late night hosts catch up on the Matt Gaetz scandal, laugh at Trump trying to cancel MLB, Coke, everything else

    "Say what you want about Donald Trump, but this man is a legend," Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. "His last act as president was to rob his own supporters. They loved him so much they stormed the Capitol for him, and meanwhile he was like, 'You go on ahead, I'll watch your stuff. Leave your wallet.'" And last week's story about Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) alleged sex crimes "is so insane that we just have to talk about it," Noah said, finding the many accusations plausible. "Do I think that Matt Gaetz looks like a guy who shows photos of naked women to people at work? Yes. But do I think that he would have paid for sex? Yeah, definitely. But do I think that he's the kind of guy who would take ecstasy and have sex with an underage girl? Also, yes." "If you're unfamiliar with ecstasy, it's the feeling you get when you hear bad news about Matt Gaetz," Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show. He ran through the "GaetzGaete" in loving detail, then turned to Major League Baseball taking its All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia's controversial new election law. "You know it's bad when an organization that includes the Atlanta Braves and the Cleveland Indians says you're too racist," he said. "That's like Matt Gaetz telling you to date your own age." Trump called for a boycott of MLB and other companies critical of Georgia's vote-constraining law, but "it's really hard to imagine him giving up his beloved Diet Coke," Colbert said. "If he needs a pick-me-up, he'll have to ask Don Jr. to share his supply of coke classic." "With all his complaining about 'cancel culture,' this guy has tried to cancel more culture than anybody ever!" Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. He listed all the companies Trump has tried to cancel, including "Merck, which happens to make Propecia, the drug Donald Trump takes to slow his balding down. What are the chances that Donald Trump actually gives up Diet Coke or his bald-head medicine? None, but he wants you to." Republicans are "already boycotting the NFL and the NBA — soon their only sports will be golf and jarts," Jimmy Fallon laughed at The Tonight Show. He also contrasted the very different Easter messages from President Biden and Trump: "Biden celebrated Easter while apparently Trump's still furious about his election 'passover.'" More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemNetanyahu gets first crack at forming a government in Israel, unenthusiastic president decidesThe GOP's cultural impotence

  • Katie Hill Calls Out Matt Gaetz's Hypocrisy Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    "If true, Matt had engaged in the very practice he'd defended me from," the former congresswoman and revenge porn victim wrote for Vanity Fair.

  • Big companies should get more involved in politics, not less

    Republicans suddenly think businesses who give them tons of money should shut up and stay on the sidelines.