Matt Gaetz sex trafficking investigation ‘substantial and very serious’, former FBI chief says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Riotta
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during a House Armed Services Subcommittee hearing (Getty Images)
Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during a House Armed Services Subcommittee hearing (Getty Images)

The federal sex trafficking investigation surrounding Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is “substantial and very serious,” a former top FBI official said this week, as explosive reports indicated the Justice Department had launched the new probe.

Andrew McCabe, former FBI deputy director, said the Justice Department requires “a significant degree of information” before launching an investigation like the one announced this week, which reportedly seeks to uncover whether the Republican had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old whose travels he paid for.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday night, the former FBI director said: “I can assure you the FBI doesn’t open these cases lightly, and don’t get briefed to the attorney general without some significant momentum behind them.”

Mr McCabe cited “21 years of opening and overseeing” federal investigations before adding: “I can tell you that nobody opens a sex trafficking investigation in which the subject is a sitting member of Congress without having a significant degree of information.”

Mr Gaetz has refuted the allegations, posting a bizarre defence on Twitter in a statement that claimed in part his family was the subject of an “organised criminal extortion”.

Read more:

Without providing many details, Mr Gaetz went on to claim a former Justice Department official was “threatening to smear my name” while seeking $25m to keep the sex trafficking investigation quiet, and that he and his family had assisted with a separate investigation into that official.

He claimed his father had worn a wire to assist the Justice Department with its investigation into the former federal official, a claim his father echoed on Tuesday night in his own interview.

Mr Gaetz also denied that he had paid for a 17-year-old girl to travel with him, a move which could violate federal sex trafficking laws. His office has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

In his statement, the congressman said: “No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation.”

Mr McCabe, who was fired from the FBI under former President Donald Trump, was previously the subject of a two-year criminal probe which alleged he misled investigators about leaking information to the media in 2016.

The investigation surrounding Mr Gaetz was opened under former Attorney General William Barr, according to the New York Times, and the congressman has not been charged. Other reports this week stated he was not planning to seek re-election and was considering a television gig at a right-wing news network.

Recommended Stories

  • Police brutality rattles Mexico as Derek Chauvin's trial spurs calls for change

    As the Derek Chauvin trial wraps its first week of testimony in the U.S., Mexico is reckoning with its own case of police brutality.Why it matters: The death of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran refugee who had lived in Tulum for years, is the most recent case of Mexican law enforcement being accused of killing someone of Central American origins.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeVictoria Salazar's neck was broken and she died when officers pinned her to the ground on Sunday and kept her down as she writhed and cried out. The reasons for the arrest remain unclear.The big picture: Mexican law enforcement has for years faced accusations of using excessive force, torturing suspects to get a false confession and physically and sexually torturing women they detain, often without due cause.A dozen policemen near the Mexico-U.S. border were detained in February for their involvement in the killings of 19 people who were shot to death and burned in Tamaulipas state.A Guatemalan man, Elvin Mazariegos, was shot near Mexico’s southern border on Monday. The army has called it an “erroneous reaction” by soldiers.What they’re saying: “The Mexican state must also take responsibility, because this was a similar case to what happened in the United States with [George] Floyd,” said Salazar's mother, Rosibel Arriaza, who’s been granted a humanitarian visa to recover the body.What's next: Authorities in Quintana Roo, the state on the Caribbean where Tulum is located, have opened a murder investigation. Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, has asked for the “full force of the law” to be applied to the officers responsible. Flowers, graffiti and metal fences in Mexico City, protesting the death of Victoria Salazar. Photo: Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images A sign reads "Justice for Victoria" during a protest in San Salvador, El Salvador. Photo: Camilo Freedman/AP via Getty ImagesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • George Floyd's girlfriend gives tearful testimony about addiction struggle

    Courteney Ross tells of opioid use as prosecutors seek to head off Chauvin lawyers’ argument that Floyd was killed by drugs George Floyd’s girlfriend has told the Derek Chauvin murder trial that the couple shared an addiction to opioid painkillers that they struggled to overcome in the weeks before his death. Courteney Ross said that Floyd had been clean for a while after she took him to hospital when he overdosed, but that he started using again about two weeks before his arrest by Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, last May. The bulk of Ross’s often tearful testimony on the fourth day of the trial focused on the pair’s opioid use, as the prosecution sought to head off defense claims that Floyd was killed by drugs because he had opioids and methamphetamine in his system. The death of Floyd triggered off a national reckoning over race in America, including a summer of protests and civil unrest aimed at tackling structural racism. The trial of Chauvin – who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck as he died during the arrest – is seen as one of America’s biggest murder trials in recent history. Ross’s account helps establish that Floyd built up a tolerance to opioids, and that the relatively small amount recorded in the official autopsy would not have been enough to kill him. The prosecution is also seeking to undermine defense claims that the level of force used by Chauvin in kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes was justified because the detained man was high on drugs. Ross, who dated Floyd for about three years, said they both became hooked after being prescribed opioids to treat chronic pain. “We got addicted and we both tried to break that addiction many times,” she said. Chauvin, 45, who is white, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over the death of the 46 year-old Floyd, who was Black. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. Ross said sports injuries led to Floyd’s addiction to prescription pills obtained legally before the pair started buying black market drugs, including from Maurice Hall, the man who was in the car with Floyd at the time of his death. These included oxycodone pills, including the powerful prescription opioid OxyContin. Ross told the trial she also believed Floyd bought heroin from a female friend, Shawanda Hill, who is expected to be called as a witness. She said that Hall was also among those who supplied Floyd with pills. “I didn’t like Maurice very much,” she said. Hall’s lawyers have told the court that he intends to exercise his right against self-incrimination and will decline to testify at the trial. Two months before his death, Ross said she took Floyd to hospital when he overdosed after taking a new pill that appeared to be more powerful than the rest. She said he complained of severe stomach pain and she noticed a white substance around his mouth. In its cross-examination, the defense returned to that part of Ross’s testimony, apparently because at the time of his arrest Floyd repeatedly complained that his stomach hurt and had white foam around his mouth. Chauvin’s defense has claimed Floyd was overdosing at the time and that it contributed to his death from heart failure. The state medical examiner’s report on Floyd’s death recorded that he had the powerful opioid fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system when he died, but it did not list them as a cause of his death. Although the prosecution steered Ross’s testimony to focus on Floyd’s addiction, she also spoke about how they met in August 2017 when he was working as a security guard at a Salvation Army homeless shelter. He was also working as a guard at a night club. Ross said Floyd had been devastated by his mother’s death in 2018. “He seemed kind of like a shell of himself, like he was broken,” she said. “He seemed so sad. He didn’t have the same kind of bounce that he had.” On being shown a selfie taken by Floyd, Ross reached out and touched the screen and cried. Seth Bravinder, a paramedic who treated Floyd at the scene testified that his ambulance was called to the scene for “someone with a mouth injury”. He said the call was a “code two” that suggested it was not a life-threatening emergency, which did not require lights and sirens. But less than two minutes later, the call was upgraded requiring a more urgent response. On arrival, he saw Chauvin and other police officers on top of Floyd. “I didn’t see any breathing or movement,” he said. Brabinde said his partner checked for a pulse, did not detect one and said he thought Floyd had suffered a cardiac arrest, a term he said is used for anyone whose heart has stopped. Brabinde said they tried to resuscitate Floyd but failed. The trial was shown police body-camera footage showing that Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd’s neck even as the paramedics attempted to revive him. The police officer only removed it immediately before Floyd is lifted onto a stretcher and moved to the ambulance. The trial continues.

  • From 007 to private detective, Daniel Craig signs up for more 'Knives Out'

    Looks like Daniel Craig has a new movie franchise after ending his role as James Bond. Craig is to star in two sequels to the 2019 "Knives Out" crime caper that will stream on Netflix in a multi-million dollar deal. Netflix on Thursday said it had bought the rights to two follow up films that will reunite Craig with director Rian Johnson.

  • 62-year-old snatches gun from home invader and shoots him dead, California police say

    A second robber ran away.

  • Analysis: Can Joe Biden recreate the U.S. economy he grew up with?

    Joe Biden will almost certainly be the last U.S. president born as a member of the "silent generation" demographic group who were children during World War Two, came of age in an economic boom that built middle class wealth, and cemented the role of the United States as the world's leading industrial power. Over the latter half of his life, Biden, 78, saw the share of national wealth going to that middle class fall and the gains from U.S. growth concentrate in a handful of regions.

  • Matt Gaetz investigated over claims he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, report says

    Investigation is reportedly focused on whether sex trafficking laws were violated

  • Tech sector has a ‘fair amount of opportunity left’ for investors: Strategist

    Chris Konstantinos, RiverFront Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Kristin Myers to discuss the market outlook and higher than expected jobless claims.

  • Myanmar Soldiers, Aiming to Silence Protests, Target Journalists

    Ten days after seizing power in Myanmar, the generals issued their first command to journalists: Stop using the words “coup,” “regime” and “junta” to describe the military’s takeover of the government. Few reporters heeded the Orwellian directive, and the junta embraced a new goal: crushing all free expression. Since then, the regime has arrested at least 56 journalists, outlawed online news outlets known for hard-edge reporting and crippled communications by cutting off mobile data service. Three photojournalists have been shot and wounded while taking photographs of the anti-coup demonstrations. With professional journalists under pressure, many young people who came of age during a decade of social media and information sharing in Myanmar have jumped into the fray, calling themselves citizen journalists and risking their lives to help document the military’s brutality. They take photographs and videos with their phones and share them online when they get access. It is a role so common now they are known simply as “CJs.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “They are targeting professional journalists, so our country needs more CJs,” said Ma Thuzar Myat, one of the citizen journalists. “I know I might get killed at some point for taking a video record of what is happening. But I won’t step back.” Thuzar Myat, 21, noted that few people were able to document the protests in 1988, when the Tatmadaw, as the military is known, stamped out a pro-democracy movement by massacring an estimated 3,000 people. She said she saw it as her duty to help capture evidence of today’s violence even though one soldier had already threatened to kill her if she did not stop. The regime’s apparent goal is to turn back the clock to a time when the military ruled the country, the media was firmly in its grip and only the wealthiest people had access to cellphones and the internet. But the new generation of young people who grew up with the internet say they are not giving up their freedoms without a fight. “What we are witnessing is an all-out assault on the centers of democracy and liberty,” said Swe Win, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Myanmar Now, one of the banned outlets. “We are very concerned that Myanmar will become North Korea. They will crush any form of information gathering and sharing.” The Tatmadaw has a history of suppressing opposition. When it seized control in 1962, it reigned for nearly a half-century before deciding to share power with elected civilian leaders and opening the country to the outside world. In 2012, under a new quasi-civilian government, inexpensive cellphones began flooding in, and Facebook became the dominant online forum. A vibrant media sprouted online, and newsstands overflowed with competing papers. Since the Feb. 1 coup, protests have erupted almost daily — often with young people at the forefront — and a broad-based civil disobedience movement has brought the economy to a virtual halt. In response, soldiers and police have killed at least 536 people. At the United Nations on Wednesday, the special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, warned that “a bloodbath is imminent.” The regime has arrested thousands, including the country’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. On Thursday, one of her lawyers said she had been charged with violating the official secrets act, adding to a list of alleged offenses. While the military uses state-owned media to spread its propaganda and fire off warnings, attacks on journalists have increased drastically in recent weeks, as have arrests. To keep from being targeted, journalists have stopped wearing helmets or vests emblazoned with the word “PRESS” and try to blend in with the protesters. Many also keep a low profile by not receiving credit for their published work and avoiding sleeping in their own homes. Even so, their professional-quality cameras can give them away. At the same time, soldiers and police routinely search civilians’ phones for protest photographs or videos. “If you are arrested with video clips, you can go to prison,” said Myint Kyaw, who was secretary of the Myanmar Press Council, an independent advocacy organization for the news media, before quitting in protest in February along with most of the board. At a recent news conference, a spokesperson for the junta said it was up to journalists to avoid behavior that could be construed as breaking the law. “Only the journalist’s action itself can guarantee that they will not be arrested,” said the spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun. “If their actions violate the law, then they will be arrested.” All three journalists who have been shot and wounded say they were targeted by security forces. Freelance journalist Ko Htet Myat Thu, 24, was taking pictures of protests Saturday in Kyaikto, a town in southern Myanmar, when a soldier shot him in the leg, he said. A video of his arrest taken by a citizen journalist from a nearby building shows soldiers beating him and forcing him to hop on his good leg as they led him away. Another photojournalist shot that day, Si Thu, 36, was hit in his left hand as he was holding his camera to his face and photographing soldiers in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city. He said he believes the soldier who shot him was aiming for his head. “I had two cameras,” he said, “so it was obvious that I am a photojournalist, even though I had no press helmet or vest. I’m sure that the military junta is targeting journalists because they know we are showing the world the reality on the ground, and they want to stop us by arresting or killing us.” Of the 56 journalists arrested, half have been released, according to a group that is tracking arrests. Among those freed were reporters for The Associated Press and the BBC. But 28 remain in custody, including at least 15 who face prison sentences of up to three years under an unusual law that prohibits the dissemination of information that might induce military officers to disregard or fail in their duties. Ma Kay Zon Nway, 27, a reporter for Myanmar Now, livestreamed her own arrest in late February as she was running from police in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city. Her video shows police firing in the air as protesters flee. The sound of her labored breathing is audible as police catch up and take her away. She is among those who have been charged under the vague and sweeping statute. She has been allowed to meet just once in person with her lawyer. Swe Win, the Myanmar Now editor, himself served seven years in prison for protesting in 1998. “All these court proceedings are being done just for the sake of formality,” he said. “We cannot expect any fair treatment.” With mobile communications blocked, Facebook banned and nightly internet shutdowns, Myanmar’s mainstream media has come to rely on citizen journalists for videos and news tips, said Myint Kyaw, the former press council secretary. One of them, Ko Aung Aung Kyaw, 26, was taking videos of police arresting people in his Yangon neighborhood when an officer spotted him. The officer swore at him, aimed his rifle and fired, Aung Aung Kyaw’s video shows. The bullet hit a wall in front of him. “I know that recording these kinds of things is very risky, and I might get shot to death or arrested,” he said. “But I believe I need to keep doing it for the sake of having a record of evidence to punish them.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Legal filing alleges Chargers should be sold because family trust is $353M in debt

    The Chargers moved to Los Angeles in 2017, which resulted in a $650 million relocation fee.

  • The owners of the Ever Given are suing its operators for beaching the massive ship in the Suez Canal

    The owners of the giant container ship filed a lawsuit against the Evergreen Marine Corporation in the High Court in London, according to The Lawyer.

  • Lara Trump claims ‘Orwellian’ Facebook blocked her interview with her father-in-law

    Former president was banned from Facebook and Instagram ‘indefinitely’ following 6 January

  • Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai among seven activists found guilty over protests

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran politician Martin Lee are among those facing time in prison.

  • What all 30 MLB stadiums look like from space

    Here's a look at what all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums look like from a bird's eye view via Google Maps.

  • A history of the decades-long feud between Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, whose love-hate relationship spurred the success of Microsoft and Apple

    Microsoft's Bill Gates and Apple's Steve Jobs had periods of civility. Other times, they were at each other's throats.

  • 'More confidence about the results': FDA authorizes two rapid coronavirus tests for home screening

    Consumers will soon be able to buy rapid tests for the virus that causes COVID-19 without a prescription after the FDA authorized two home tests.

  • Blinken vows U.S. support for Ukraine in call with foreign minister

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday, affirmed Washington's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity "in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," the State Department said in a statement. Ukraine and Russia have been at loggerheads since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and over its support for separatist rebels fighting in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people. Blinken "expressed concern about the security situation in eastern Ukraine and offered condolences on the recent loss of four Ukrainian soldiers," the statement said.

  • Andre Drummond's Lakers debut cut short with toe injury in loss to Bucks

    Andre Drummond loses the nail on his big toe during the Lakers' loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

  • Day 3 of the Derek Chauvin trial: Jurors see body-cam videos; early witness to George Floyd's arrest sobs on stand

    A witness who glimpsed the early moments of George Floyd’s arrest testified Wednesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Osaka wants its torch relay cancelled as COVID cases jump

    The governor of Japan's Osaka prefecture has called for the cancellation of the Olympic torch relay in its largest city amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, presenting an early test to organisers as they plan for the Games during the pandemic. Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Thursday the torch relay in the city should be cancelled and he wanted to have discussions with the Tokyo organising committee on the matter. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters he thought the decision had already been made.

  • Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic named NHL Rookie of the Month

    The 25-year-old Canes keeper was 6-1-1 with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in eight March appearances.