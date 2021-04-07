Matt Gaetz to speak at women's conference at Trump golf club amid sex trafficking probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is currently under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking, is set to speak at a conservative women's conference at former President Trump's Miami golf course on Friday.

What's happening: The Women for America First group will host Gaetz at Trump National Doral golf course, in addition to fellow Florida GOP Reps. Byron Donalds and Kat Cammack.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) will also be in attendance, per the Washington Post.

  • Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday, "Thank you to 'Women for America First' for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation."

The state of play: Gaetz has denied allegations of being sexually involved with a 17-year-old, telling Axios in an interview last month that the investigation is "rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million."

  • He is also facing accusations of using campaign cash to pay for unauthorized travel expenses and sharing nude photos of a woman he'd slept with to other lawmakers on the floor of the House.

  • Amy Kremer, chair of the pro-Trump nonprofit Women for America First, told the Washington Post in a statement. "We know firsthand what it is like to be treated unfairly by the main stream media." She defended Gaetz as "innocent until proven guilty."

Driving the news: Trump issued his first statement on the Gaetz controversy on Wednesday, writing, "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon. It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him."

    President Biden is set to announce on Thursday several executive actions to address gun violence, including requiring buyers of "ghost guns" to undergo background checks, several people familiar with the matter told Politico. Ghost guns are homemade or makeshift weapons that do not have serial numbers. Politico reports that it's unclear what additional executive actions might be taken, but gun control advocates who have spoken with White House officials have theorized Biden could announce a ban on firearm purchases for people convicted of domestic violence against their partners and regulations on concealed assault-style firearms. The White House has said it's up to lawmakers to come up with legislation to expand background checks and close loopholes. Biden is also expected to reveal that he will nominate David Chipman as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, a person familiar with the matter told Politico. Chipman is a former ATF agent who serves as a senior policy advisor at Giffords, a gun control organization founded by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) after she was shot in 2011. In 2020, at least 19,223 Americans died due to gun violence, up nearly 25 percent from 2019. A senior Biden administration official told Politico the White House has been "working hard from day one to pursue actions to reduce gun violence. We understand the urgency. No one understands the urgency more than the president and we are looking forward to rolling out some of the initial actions we can take." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe Matt Gaetz case now reportedly involves a marijuana entrepreneur/hand surgeon