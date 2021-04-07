Matt Gaetz to speak at women's conference at Trump golf club amid sex trafficking probe
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is currently under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking, is set to speak at a conservative women's conference at former President Trump's Miami golf course on Friday.
What's happening: The Women for America First group will host Gaetz at Trump National Doral golf course, in addition to fellow Florida GOP Reps. Byron Donalds and Kat Cammack.
Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) will also be in attendance, per the Washington Post.
Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday, "Thank you to 'Women for America First' for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation."
The state of play: Gaetz has denied allegations of being sexually involved with a 17-year-old, telling Axios in an interview last month that the investigation is "rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million."
He is also facing accusations of using campaign cash to pay for unauthorized travel expenses and sharing nude photos of a woman he'd slept with to other lawmakers on the floor of the House.
Amy Kremer, chair of the pro-Trump nonprofit Women for America First, told the Washington Post in a statement. "We know firsthand what it is like to be treated unfairly by the main stream media." She defended Gaetz as "innocent until proven guilty."
Driving the news: Trump issued his first statement on the Gaetz controversy on Wednesday, writing, "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon. It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him."
Rep Matt Gaetz has been a fearless leader in DC. Few members of Congress have been more willing than Matt to stand up & fight on behalf of President Trump & his America First Agenda.
We are honored to have @RepMattGaetz speak at the #SaveAmericaSummit! https://t.co/zt4wLYoIFK pic.twitter.com/xOzNqlvsj6
— Women for America First 🇺🇸 (@america1stwomen) April 6, 2021
Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.