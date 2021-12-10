Matt Gaetz and Steve Bannon said an 'army of patriots' and 'shock troops' should take over the government if Trump runs and wins in 2024

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday floated the idea that an organized "army of patriots" could take over the government if Trump wins in 2024. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Steve Bannon floated ideas for what it would be like if Trump runs and wins in 2024.

Gaetz said that an "army of patriots" should get ready now to "fight" for the country.

Bannon said "shock troops" divided into teams could take over some 4,000 government positions.

Florida lawmaker Matt Gaetz and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon floated an idea that an "army of patriots" and "shock troops" should be prepared to take over the government if the former president runs and wins in 2024.

During Thursday's episode of Bannon's "War Room" podcast, he and Gaetz outlined their plan if Trump should win.

Trump has not yet publicly announced that he is running in 2024.

"People didn't like that Donald Trump raised his voice, but sometimes you gotta raise your voice to raise a ruckus and to raise an army of patriots who love this country and will fight for her," Gaetz said.

"We're going to operationalize the performance to go right after the people who are imposing the vaccine mandates, who are enriching themselves and who are selling out the country," Gaetz added.

Bannon then went on to suggest to a nodding Gaetz that there should be a "theory of governing" before elaborating on what his plan would be if Trump were to be president again.

"It's fresh and it's new. This is Trumpism in power. That's when we went to the 4,000 shock troops we have to have that's going to man the government. Get them ready now. Right?" Bannon said. "We're going to hit the beach with the landing teams and the beachhead teams and all that nomenclature they use when President Trump wins in 2024 — or before."

Bannon went on to suggest that these 4,000 shock troops would then become "political appointees."

"On Capitol Hill, you're going to have Gaetz, and others," Bannon said. "No more powderpuff derby. This is going to be hardcore accountability at every committee."

Story continues

"And we're going to go after this administrative state and we're going to start at the Department of Justice and the FBI. That's the job I want. You know, send me over to the Judiciary Committee and their sphincters will tighten because they have been doing a lot of corrupt things over there," Gaetz said in response to Bannon's suggestion.

It is unclear what Gaetz and Bannon meant, specifically, when they referenced an "army of patriots" and "shock troops." Representatives for Gaetz and Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

In October, Bannon made a similar, albeit less detailed suggestion when calling into NBC News.

"If you're going to take over the administrative state and deconstruct it, then you have to have shock troops prepared to take it over immediately," Bannon told NBC. "I gave 'em fire and brimstone."

In November, Bannon appeared in court to face criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena to sit for a deposition and produce documents related to the January 6 Capitol riot. The former White House chief strategist faces two criminal contempt of Congress charges, and his trial date is set for July 18, 2022.

Read the original article on Insider