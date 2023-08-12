Matt Gaetz suggests he wants to be America’s next attorney general: ‘A boy can dream’

Far-right US Rep Matt Gaetz appears to be dreaming of becoming America’s next attorney general.

The Florida congressman and Donald Trump loyalist suggested in an interview with right-wing network Newsmax on 11 August that he could be appointed US Attorney General under a Trump presidency.

Mr Gaetz, rejecting criticism of a floundering Republican-led investigation into Hunter Biden, suggested that a future attorney general – potentially himself – could seek criminal charges under a future administration.

“I don’t ascribe to the theory that we just have to surrender sending criminal referrals because somehow Merrick Garland will never prosecute them,” he told Newsmax host David Harris Jr.

“We could send criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, we go take the White House back, and you never know, David, it may be an Attorney General Matt Gaetz down the road or someone of my liking who will be there to actually enforce the law and provide the accountability,” Mr Gaetz added.

“I like that,” Mr Harris said. “I like that. Attorney General Matt Gaetz. You kidding me?”

“The world is not ready, probably,” Mr Gaetz replied “Certainly Senate confirmation wouldn’t be, but you know, a boy can dream.”

On 11 August, Mr Garland appointed a special counsel to lead investigations into President Joe Biden’s son.

David Weiss, who has served as the US Attorney for Delaware since 2018, began investigating Hunter Biden in 2019 before Mr Biden’s father took office in 2021. Mr Weiss had not previously requested special counsel designation but made the request earlier this week.

In July, Hunter Biden appeared ready to enter a plea deal following federal charges stemming from unpaid taxes and a firearm application, as congressional Republicans and Donald Trump and his allies demand further scrutiny into the president’s son and baselessly compare Mr Trump’s multiple indictments and the bodies of evidence against him to the charges and partisan-driven investigations into Hunter Biden.

Last month, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two of the charges after the presiding judge questioned whether the deal would prohibit the federal government from prosecuting him for other crimes he might have committed in the future.

Mr Weiss is mandated to write a report of his investigation once it concludes.