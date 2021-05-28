Matt Gaetz tells ‘America First’ rally crowd they have ‘obligation’ to take up arms against tech companies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Woodward
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In remarks to an “America First” rally in Georgia, Florida, Republican congressman Matt Gaetz told a cheering crowd “we have an obligation” to take up arms against Silicon Valley companies that he believes are “suppressing” right-wing voices on their platforms.

He went on to define the Second Amendment of the US Constitution as ensuring citizens have “the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government of the United States, if that becomes necessary”.

The GOP lawmaker’s remarks on Thursday night follow a mass shooting in San Jose, California, where a gunman fatally shot nine of his coworkers.

He delivered his speech while the US Senate convened for a potential vote on the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the assault on the Capitol on 6 January. Mr Gaetz voted against the measure in the House of Representatives.

“The Internet’s hall monitors out in Silicon Valley, they think they can suppress us, discourage us. Maybe if you’re just a little less patriotic. Maybe if you just conform to their way of thinking a little more, then you’ll be allowed to participate in the digital world,” Mr Gaetz told the crowd.

“Well you know what? Silicon Valley can’t cancel this movement, or this rally, or this congressman,” he said. “We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it.”

Right-wing lawmakers and commentators have exploited the term “cancel culture” to define policies from social media companies that bar mis- and disinformation, hateful rhetoric and abuse on their platforms, which have suspended high-profile GOP accounts or barred figures like former President Donald Trump from using them.

Mr Gaetz said that the Second Amendment “is not about hunting, it’s not about recreation, it’s not about sports”.

“The Second Amendment is about maintaining within the citizenry the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government of the United States, if that becomes necessary,” he said.

He added: “I hope it never does, but it sure is important to recognise the founding principles of this nation and make sure they’re fully understood.”

Democratic US Rep Ted Lieu, who also serves with Mr Gaetz on the House Judiciary Committee, called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to remove him from his post.

Mr Gaetz, who also is facing a federal investigation linked to a former Florida politician who pleaded guilty to trafficking a 17-year-old girl, among other crimes, is also facing calls to step down from Congress. The House Ethics Committee is also investigating allegations against him.

He has adamantly denied any wrongdoing, and has not been charged with any crimes.

“It’s a conflict of interest for Gaetz to have oversight over the DOJ that is investigating him for sex crimes,” Mr Lieu said. “Also, Gaetz is urging people to shoot Silicon Valley employees.”

Republican US Rep Adam Kinzinger, who has been critical of his party’s far-right pro-Trump faction, argued that Mr Gaetz’s remarks do not constitute First Amendment-protected speech.

“This is beyond yelling fire in a theatre,” he said.

Read More

Matt Gaetz says Trump is the leader of forward thinking Republicanism

Matt Gaetz says he will run for presidency in 2024 if Trump does not

Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend is cooperating with federal investigation, report says

Recommended Stories

  • QAnon Shaman’s lawyer claims shirtlessness during Capitol riot is evidence of ‘mental vulnerabilities’

    The 33-year-old Arizona native currently faces six federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct

  • A Trump-era memo no one wanted you to see is causing problems for Biden and the DOJ

    Documents relating to Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election are now only just being revealed

  • If You've Had COVID, This Is How Long You Have Immunity, New Study Finds

    There's not much of a bright side to contracting COVID, but people have at least clung to the hope that they'd acquire some immunity after recovering from the virus. Studies have shown that people who had COVID have maintained some level of antibody response after the infection leaves their system, though it's still not clear exactly how long those antibodies last—and how thoroughly they protect you from getting sick again. Now, a new study suggests that you may be in the clear for longer than we previously thought. According to recent research, the overwhelming majority of people who have COVID retain antibodies against the virus for at least 10 months.RELATED: This Vaccine Reaction Means You May Have Already Had COVID, Study Says.The study from Labcorp, which was published on May 24 in the medical journal The Lancet, examined samples from more than 39,000 people who were previously infected with COVID. The researchers found that nearly 87 percent of them had antibodies at least 10 months after their infection. The researchers also found that people over 65 generally didn't hang on to antibodies as long as those under 65.Another study published on May 24 in the journal Nature also found promising results that suggest antibodies linger for months. The study found that mild cases of COVID result in lasting antibody protection and that reinfections are likely uncommon. While the study found antibody-producing cells in people 11 months after they experienced their first symptoms, researchers believe immunity lasts even longer than that, as it has with similar coronaviruses. In the 2002 SARS outbreak, for example, those who came down with the virus were naturally immune for about two years on average.While this is exciting news, more research needs to be conducted and more time needs to pass before scientists can definitively determine how long and how well COVID survivors are protected from reinfection, Brian Caveney, MD, Labcorp Diagnostics chief medical officer and president, told USA Today. However, he noted that the findings of the Labcorp study are still a win. "The prolonged presence of certain antibodies is a promising sign as we continue thinking about safely emerging from the pandemic, as well as future vaccinations and the timing of booster shots," said Caveney.Additional research also has to be done to understand whether these antibodies would be effective against newer variants of the virus. An expert not involved with the study, Kevin Dick, district health officer for Washoe County, Nevada, pointed out to USA Today, "the study also doesn't address if antibodies from a COVID-19 infection can protect against COVID-19 variants." He noted that this is part of the reason that it's important for people who may have acquired natural immunity to still get vaccinated. Serious COVID outbreaks in Brazil, India, and South Africa seem to be driven, in part, by reinfections due to waning immunity and the newer variants' ability to evade immunity, Cambridge microbiology professor Ravi Gupta, PhD, said on Twitter. RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Although antibodies can be useful in protecting you against various illnesses, they're not the only component that's key to preventing reinfection, either. According to Healthline, helper T cells, killer T cells, and B cells are all also necessary to acquire immunity. Helper T cells help recognize pathogens, killer T cells then kill those pathogens, and B cells make new antibodies when your body needs them, explain the experts at Healthline.In terms of COVID, there haven't been enough studies yet to see how natural immunity holds up. Lauren Rodda, PhD, a senior postdoctoral fellow in immunology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, told Healthline that gaining a deeper understanding of naturally acquired immunity "would require tracking the re-exposure of a significant number of people and determining if they get sick."That's why those who've come down with COVID are urged to get vaccinated, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) saying that "experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again."White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said at a press briefing earlier this month that vaccine-induced immunity is actually stronger, even if less long-lasting, when compared to natural immunity. "Vaccines, actually, at least with regard to SARS-CoV-2 can do better than nature," he explained. "Vaccination in people previously infected significantly boosts the immune response." He also cited a May study out of the University of California, Irvine, which has not yet been peer reviewed, that found that people who'd received two doses of an mRNA vaccine—either from Pfizer or Moderna—had "antibody titers up to 10 times more than when you recover from a natural infection."He specifically noted that those who'd been vaccinated had "increased protection against the variants of concern" as opposed to those who relied on natural immunity. "Vaccines are highly efficacious," he concluded. "They are better than the traditional response you get from natural infection."RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says These Are the COVID Symptoms That Don't Go Away.

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Serge Ibaka might not play for Clippers in Game 3 because of back spasms

    The Clippers say back spasms have left backup center Serge Ibaka questionable to play in Game 3 of their first-round series against Dallas on Friday.

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Reward hits $200,000 for road rage gunman who shot boy, 6, dead because his mom flipped him off

    Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward, especially if they have dashcam videos

  • Mysterious cocaine packages washing up on Texas beach, cops say. Don’t pick them up

    More than 100 pounds of cocaine appeared on the beaches.

  • Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest

    Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities step up a crackdown on dissent in the city. Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to take part in an unauthorized assembly when they walked down a road with thousands of residents on Oct. 1, 2019, to protest against dwindling political freedoms in Hong Kong. Lai, 73, was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

  • Ex-wife of San Jose mass-shooting suspect says he fantasised about killing colleagues, as another victim dies

    ‘He could dwell on things’, says wife of suspected gunman

  • Report: Federal prosecutors investigating whether Ukrainians interfered in 2020 election

    Report: Federal prosecutors investigating whether Ukrainians interfered in 2020 election

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • 76ers fan banned indefinitely from NBA games for throwing popcorn on Wizards’ Russell Westbrook

    Players association says police should investigate as Lebron James calls for tapes showing the man be released

  • Policewoman stabbed in attack in western France

    BFM TV reported the assailant had been caught after a manhunt that involved two police helicopters and more than 200 officers.There was a shoot-out during the arrest and some policemen were slightly injured, it added. The victim was in a critical state, the news channel added.The man, who police said stole the officer's weapon, initially fled in a car before a crash forced him to continue on foot. Schools in the area were under police protection.The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.

  • San Jose shooting: 8 dead at VTA rail yard in California as police confirm shooter took his own life

    Eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a light rail facility on Wednesday in San Jose, California, according to police. The shooting occurred during a union meeting at a California light rail yard around 6.30am local time. Santa Clara Sheriff’s deputy Russell Davis was initially short on details about the shooting, telling reporters that there were “multiple fatalities” and “multiple injuries”.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments