Matt Gaetz threatens to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker over government shutdown talks

WASHINGTON − Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz Tuesday afternoon threatened to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from his position as Speaker of the House.

"I rise today to serve notice − Mr. Speaker you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role," he said on the House floor.

Gaetz said McCarthy did not put the House in a position to succeed as the government approaches a looming Sept. 30 shutdown date and still needs to pass dozens of appropriations bills. The Florida lawmaker said McCarthy needs to comply with passing individual spending bills without a continuing resolution, a short-term funding extension, or he will move to oust the speaker.

"Do these things or face a motion to vacate the chair," Gaetz said.

Jan 6, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) talks to Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a session of the House of Representatives reconvened on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, to elect a speaker of the House. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

Gaetz called McCarthy's endorsement of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden's family dealings a "baby step" and urged the GOP leader to do more to subpoena Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family.

"The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate, total compliance or remove you pursuant to a motion to vacate the chair," Gaetz said, citing how McCarthy has not called votes on term limits, balanced budgets, or a release of Jan. 6 tapes.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rep. Matt Gaetz threatens to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker