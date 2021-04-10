Matt Gaetz's associate is expected to plead guilty in sex trafficking: What that means for the congressman

  • Oops!
WASHINGTON – The House Ethics Committee on Friday said it would investigate Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., capping a scandal-plagued week for the congressman.

The day prior, an attorney representing an associate of Gaetz in a fraud and sex trafficking case hinted that the congressman could face serious legal troubles.

"I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today," Fritz Scheller said outside a federal courthouse in Orlando, Florida, shortly after he and federal prosecutors disclosed that they had agreed to negotiate a plea deal.

Gaetz, a Republican firebrand and staunch defender of former President Donald Trump, has been the subject of controversy since the New York Times reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel across state lines – a violation of federal sex trafficking laws.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
A potential plea deal with Scheller's client, former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, could open Gaetz to greater legal jeopardy if Greenberg were to fully cooperate by telling prosecutors everything he knows about illegal activities the two men may have been involved in, legal experts say.

Gaetz saga: Indicted tax collector who kicked off Matt Gaetz investigation working on plea deal

The Justice Department's investigation on Gaetz is part of a broader probe on Greenberg, and investigators are examining whether the two men were involved in recruiting women online for sex, the Times reported.

A person familiar with the matter told USA TODAY that former Attorney General William Barr was briefed on the investigation into Gaetz last year. The source, who is not authorized to comment on a pending investigation, said federal authorities had opened a full investigation at the time.

Gaetz controversy: Rep. Matt Gaetz's media blitz publicized a federal investigation. Legal experts say that poses risks

Greenberg, who's accused of trafficking minors, is facing a lengthy prison sentence, and if he were to try to seek a more lenient punishment, he must cooperate fully.

In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel during an interview at his office in Lake Mary, Fla. Greenberg has been charged with trafficking a minor, stalking a political opponent, producing fake IDs, identity theft, embezzlement and bribery. But it&#39;s his friendship with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz that is attracting the most attention now as federal investigators have launched a sex trafficking probe into the Republican congressman from the Florida Panhandle. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel during an interview at his office in Lake Mary, Fla. Greenberg has been charged with trafficking a minor, stalking a political opponent, producing fake IDs, identity theft, embezzlement and bribery. But it's his friendship with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz that is attracting the most attention now as federal investigators have launched a sex trafficking probe into the Republican congressman from the Florida Panhandle. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

"You're either on the bus or you're off the bus. You can't cooperate a little bit," said former federal prosecutor Patrick Cotter said, adding that Scheller's comment to reporters was telling.

"What you can say with confidence is that if Greenberg reaches an agreement to cooperate, it will almost certainly be very bad for Mr. Gaetz's legal position," Cotter said.

Gaetz, who has not been charged with a crime, has denied the allegations.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment. Scheller did not return a call seeking comment.

A majority of federal criminal cases are resolved through plea deals, and defendants facing years-long punishments have a strong incentive to cooperate with prosecutors.

Gaetz and the GOP: Adam Kinzinger becomes first Republican in Congress to call for Matt Gaetz's resignation amid federal investigation

In Greensburg's case, it would not be unusual for him to provide prosecutors with evidence implicating Gaetz in exchange for a reduced sentence, said Bruce Udolf, a criminal defense lawyer and former federal and state prosecutor.

Court records show that the parties have until May 15 to reach a plea deal. If the parties are not able to agree on the terms, Scheller will go to trial in July.

Greensburg, who was indicted last summer, is also charged with stalking a political opponent who is also an employee at a Florida school. Court records say he repeatedly harassed the employee by sending anonymous letters to the school claiming the employee had sexual relations with a student. Greensburg also set up a fake Twitter account in the employee's name portraying the employee as a segregationist and white supremacist, court records say.

As news of Greenberg's possible plea deal broke, Gaetz's office released a statement from female staffers defending the congressman.

"Congressman Gaetz has always been a principled and morally grounded leader. At no time has any one of us experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness," according to the statement, which does not list the staffers' names.

Contributing: Kevin Johnson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matt Gaetz: What Joel Greenberg's plea deal might mean for Gaetz

