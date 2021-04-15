Matt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leader

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector for Florida's Seminole County and accused sex trafficker who is reportedly cooperating with a federal investigation of his friend Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), made at least 150 Venmo payments to young women, including a 17-year-old, The Daily Beast reports, citing several documents detailing years of online financial transactions. Greenberg is the linchpin of an alleged sex ring, and "according to three people with knowledge of the relationship, Gaetz was among the men who tapped Greenberg to access a large network of young women."

The Venmo payments, in installments of $300 to $1,000 or more, were typically labeled as being for "food" or "school," though Greenberg also wrote "ice cream," "salad," "stuff," and "ass" in some transactions, or just use emojis like the lipstick kiss, The Daily Beast reports. The documents show only one new Venmo payment from Gaetz to Greenberg, "for $300 on November 1, 2018, with the love hotel emoji in the memo field."

But the documents also show Greenberg in 2017 making at least 16 Venmo payments totaling nearly $5,000 to a woman who would go on to date Gaetz (not his current fiancée), plus another $1,500 via Cash App over two days in April 2017, The Daily Beast reports. "That woman — who came to Washington, D.C., as an intern in January 2018 — has said she dated Gaetz during and after her senior year in college. Federal investigators seized Gaetz's phone in December 2020, and they took his ex-girlfriend's device shortly after."

Gaetz has denied paying for sex or having sex with a 17-year-old, and the one payment he Venmo'd to Greenberg tied to the the underage girl was after she turned 18, The Daily Beast reports. That woman has recently changed all her identifying information on Venmo and apparently defriended Gaetz and two other women Greenberg paid, The Daily Beast says, and Gaetz has lost at least seven Venmo friends in the past week, since the news organization started reporting on the payments.

More stories from theweek.com
5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure plan
Mads Mikkelsen reportedly joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5
Brooklyn Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge unexpectedly retires from the NBA due to irregular heartbeat

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Manhattan’ Star Mariel Hemingway Says the Woody Allen Film ‘100% Couldn’t Come Out’ Today

    Mariel Hemingway starred in “Manhattan” as Tracy, a 17-year-old girl attending the Dalton School who starts dating a twice-divorced, 42-year-old television comedy writer. The black-and-white romantic comedy film, which was released in 1979, didn’t draw much criticism for that relationship at the time. In fact, it’s the second-highest-grossing film (when adjusted for inflation) from director […]

  • McCarthy: I've met with Gaetz, he professed innocence

    The House GOP leader also denied being made aware of any red flags about Gaetz in the past.

  • Shades of 2016: Republicans Stay Silent on Trump, Hoping He Fades Away

    It was a familiar scene Sunday when Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., tried to avoid giving a direct answer about the caustic behavior of former President Donald Trump. Trump had called Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader, “dumb” and used a coarse phrase to underscore it while speaking to hundreds of Republican National Committee donors Saturday night. When Thune was asked by Chris Wallace, the host of “Fox News Sunday,” to comment, he chuckled and tried to sidestep the question. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I think a lot of that rhetoric is — you know, it’s part of the style and tone that comes with the former president,” Thune said, before moving on to say Trump and McConnell shared the goal of reclaiming congressional majorities in 2022. Thune was not the only Republican straining to stay on the right side of the former president. The day before Trump delivered his broadsides against McConnell, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, presented Trump with a newly created award for his leadership. And Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations under Trump who enraged him when she criticized his actions in connection to the Jan. 6 riot, and indicated the party needs to move on, has also been attempting a delicate dance to work back into a more neutral territory. This week, she told The Associated Press that she would not run if Trump did, a display of deference that underscored the complications the former president represents to Republicans. Like many Republicans, Thune, Scott and Haley were navigating the impulses of a former president who talks privately about running again in 2024, and who is trying to bend the rest of the party to his will, even after the deadly riot by his supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He retains a firm hold on a devoted group of Republican voters, and party leaders have discussed the need to continue appealing to the new voters Trump attracted over the past five years. To some extent, their posture recalls the waning days of Trump’s first primary candidacy, in 2015 and 2016. While McConnell and a few other Republicans have been directly critical of Trump’s conduct following the Capitol riot, most are trying to avoid alienating the former president, knowing he will set his sights on them for withering attacks, and hoping that someone or something else intervenes to hobble him. Even as Trump makes clear he will not leave the public stage, many Republicans have privately said they hope he will fade away, after a tenure in which the party lost both houses of Congress and the White House. “It is Groundhog Day,” said Tim Miller, a former adviser to Jeb Bush, the only candidate to repeatedly challenge Trump during the early stages of the Republican presidential primaries in 2016. “I always thought that was like a rational choice in 2015,” Miller said, referring to the instinct to lay back and let someone else take on Trump. “But after we all saw how the strategy fails of just hoping and wishing for him to go away, nobody learned from it.” Throughout that campaign, one candidate after another in the crowded field tried to position themselves to be the last man standing on the assumption that Trump would self-destruct before making it to the finish line. It was wishful thinking. Trump attacked not only Bush but several other candidates in deeply personal terms, including Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and businesswoman Carly Fiorina. Only Bush sustained a response, though he eventually left the race after failing to gain traction; Cruz, in particular, told donors during a private meeting in late 2015 that he was going to give Trump a “big bear hug” in order to hold onto his voters. They all tried to avoid being the target of his insults, while hoping that external events and news media coverage would ultimately lead to his downfall. Instead, Trump solidified his position as primary voting began. “He intimidates people because he will attack viciously and relentlessly, much more than any other politician, yet somehow people crave his approval,” said Mike DuHaime, who advised former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey in that primary race. DuHaime recalled Trump attacking Bush’s wife in one debate, only for Bush to reciprocate when Trump offered a hand-slap later in that same debate. “Trump did self-destruct eventually, after four years in office,” DuHaime said. “But he can still make or break others, and that makes him powerful and relevant.” Even John Boehner, the former speaker of the House whose criticisms of Trump in his memoir, “On the House,” have garnered national headlines, told Time magazine this week that he voted for Trump in 2020 — well after the former president had spent months falsely suggesting the election would be corrupt. In his speech before RNC donors Saturday night, Trump, in addition to attacking McConnell, also criticized a host of perceived enemies from both parties; among them was former Vice President Mike Pence, whose life was in danger on Jan. 6 because he was in the Capitol to certify the electoral votes. Trump reiterated that Pence, who recently signed a book deal, should have had “the courage” to send the electoral vote tallies back to the states, despite the fact that the vice president had made clear that he did not think he had the authority to do so. Jason Miller, an adviser to Trump, disagreed with the comparison to 2015, saying that Trump had more dominance over the base of the Republican Party now than he did then, according to public polling, and a greater number of senior Republican officials speaking out against him five years ago. “In 2021, there are no candidates trying to take out President Trump, just some occasional sniping from menthol-infused nitwits like John Boehner,” he said. Still, Trump does not have the complete control over the party that he did during four years in office. His critics include leading Republicans like McConnell and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3-ranking Republican in the House. Asked on Fox News on Tuesday if she would vote for Trump if he ran in 2024 Cheney replied “I would not." Cheney, whom Trump has threatened as a target of his anger, also said her fellow Republicans shouldn’t “embrace insurrection.” And not all Republicans think that ignoring Trump is a mistake. One senior party member, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he didn’t want to engage in a lengthy back and forth with Trump, said that with the former president out of office and off Twitter, his reach is limited. The Republican said there had been anecdotal evidence from members of Congress during the recess that Trump was less omnipresent for voters in their districts than he had previously been. While Trump was ascendant in 2015 and 2016, said an adviser to another Republican who may run in 2024, that wasn’t the case now. And if party leaders fight with him publicly or try to take him on, it could only strengthen him, the Republican argued, giving him more prominence. What’s more, the first senior Republican argued, Republican lawmakers have found common cause not just in battling President Joe Biden’s policies but in the backlash to the Georgia voting rights law. Those fights have continued without Trump, and will accelerate, the Republican said, without being driven by the cult of personality around the former president. Other Republicans are privately hopeful that the criminal investigation into Trump’s business by New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. will result in charges that hobble him from running again or even being a major figure within the party. People who have spoken with Trump say that he is agitated about the investigation. While all of that may represent just a slow turn away from Trump, those Republicans believe the turn has begun. David Kochel, a Republican strategist and supporter of Bush during the 2016 campaign, sounded less optimistic. He noted that even the horror of Jan. 6 did not break the hold Trump has on other elected officials, and that several anchors on Fox News — the largest conservative news outlet — had consistently downplayed the attack on air, numbing viewers to what took place as time passes. In an interview on Fox News with host Laura Ingraham late last month, when asked about the security around the Capitol, Trump said: “It was zero threat right from the start. It was zero threat.” He added: “Some of them went in and there they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards. You know, they had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in and then they walked in and they walked out.” Kochel said Jan. 6 was “being stuffed down the memory hole” with the help of Fox News, noting that the strategy of waiting out Trump and hoping he fades away has had a less-than-perfect history of being effective. “We’ve seen this movie before — a bunch of GOP leaders all looking at each other, waiting to see who’s going to try and down Trump,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Man stuns TikTok users after discovering a ‘secret box’ in his backyard: ‘You’ll never believe what I found’

    A man mistakenly opened a "secret concrete box" that was buried in his backyard, much to TikTok's joy.

  • Former detective on Daunte Wright case: Death very possibly 'caused by negligence' of police officer

    Former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams explains why the charges against former police officer Kim Potter are 'right and appropriate.'

  • Here’s a list of free stuff you can get with your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Everyone loves free stuff, right? It’s why people stand in line for hours just to score a sandwich or a cookie or something. As a sign of the times, there are brands and chains out there that are encouraging you to get vaccinated, and as a carrot on a stick (or hot dog, in this case), there are freebies to be had once you get that sweet, sweet, jab. Today has a list of places you can snag some free stuff. Hop on and let’s get some beer.

  • Has Texas Achieved Herd Immunity? "There Is No Way on God's Green Earth," Expert Says.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott may have been overly optimistic Sunday when he said on Fox News that his state could be “very close” to herd immunity — the point where so much of the population is immune to COVID-19, either from being vaccinated or previously infected, that the virus can no longer spread. “When you look at the senior population, for example, more than 70% of our seniors have received a vaccine shot, more than 50% of those who are 50 to 65 have received a vaccine shot,” Abbott, a Republican, told Chris Wallace. Wallace had asked why statewide infection, hospitalization and death rates were more under control than in other states, despite Texas reopening many activities and eliminating mask mandates. “I don’t know what herd immunity is," Abbott said, "but when you add that to the people who have immunity, it looks like it could be very close to herd immunity.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Michael Osterholm, a public health researcher and director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said, “There is no way on God’s green earth that Texas is anywhere even close to herd immunity.” He added: “Look no further than Michigan and Minnesota, which have much higher rates of vaccination than Texas. And we’re already seeing widespread transmission.” About 19% of people in Texas are fully vaccinated, while the numbers are 22% in Michigan and 24% in Minnesota. Estimates of what it would take to reach herd immunity have edged up since the pandemic began, ranging from requiring immunity in 60% to more than 90% of the population to halt transmission. No one is sure what the level should be, Osterholm said. “Anybody who will tell you exactly what the level of herd immunity is is also likely to want to sell you a bridge.” He predicted that within a few weeks or a month, Texas and other parts of the U.S. south and west would see rising case rates like the levels now occurring in the Upper Midwest and Northeast. A major factor in the relentless spread of the virus is the increasing proportion of cases caused by the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain and known as B.1.1.7, which is more contagious than the form of the virus that first emerged. That variant “surely resets the meter” and makes herd immunity harder to achieve, Osterholm said. Additional variants could further complicate the forecast. “These variants are game changers,” he said. “They really are. It’s really remarkable.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Pelosi Mocked AOC, Squad Members When They Arrived in Congress: ‘See How Perfect I Am?’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly mocked Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and other members of the progressive “Squad” when they arrived in Congress amid growing tensions between the moderate and left-wing factions of the party, according to a new report. On Thursday Politico published an adapted excerpt from USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page’s new book Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power, which details how tensions flared early on between Pelosi and the Squad, the progressive group of lawmakers elected in 2018 that includes Ocasio-Cortez and Representatives Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.), Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.). After the Squad members cast the only four Democratic votes against an immigration bill the speaker had backed, Pelosi showed little concern over their opposition, Page writes. “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” she told The New York Times in an interview at the time. “But they don’t have any following. They’re four people, and that’s how many votes they got.” The situation escalated when Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, sent a series of critical tweets about the speaker. “Pelosi claims we can’t focus on impeachment because it’s a distraction from kitchen table issues,” he wrote. “But I’d challenge you to find voters that can name a single thing House Democrats have done for their kitchen table this year. What is this legislative mastermind doing?” He also blasted the Blue Dogs, a group of moderate Democrats, calling them the “New Southern Democrats,” a reference to the segregationists who blocked civil rights legislation. “They certainly seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s,” he wrote. However, he later deleted the tweet. Pelosi then reportedly tried to get the new members to fall in line during a private meeting of the Democratic caucus. “So, again, you got a complaint? You come and talk to me about it,” she said. “But do not tweet about our members and expect us to think that that is just OK.” “Some of you are here to make a beautiful pâté,” she said, “but we’re making sausage most of the time.” Later, Page asked if the new members had failed to understand the “sausage-making process.” The journalist says Pelosi then “became as openly agitated as I had ever seen her in an interview — and not with me.” “Some people come here, as Dave Obey would have said, to pose for holy pictures,” she said. Page writes that she then “changed her voice and mimicked a child trying to make a solemn show of piety,” and said, “See how perfect I am and how pure?” “Remember when David used to say that all the time?” Pelosi asked of the Wisconsin congressman. “‘OK, there’s the group that’s going to go pose for holy pictures. Now let’s legislate over here.’” “And that’s experience,” Pelosi said. “They’ll understand when they have something they want to pass,” Pelosi said. “If you don’t want any results, you don’t ever have to do anything. But if you have something that you want to pass, you’re better off not having your chief of staff send out a tweet in the manner in which that was sent out. Totally inappropriate.” “I’ve never seen anything like it,” she added.

  • Senate breaks filibuster on Asian-American hate crime bill

    The Senate opened debate Wednesday on legislation confronting the rise of potential hate crimes against Asian Americans, a growing problem during the coronavirus crisis that will also test whether the chamber can push past partisanship on an issue important to many constituents. Typically, the Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act might quickly face a filibuster, opposed by Republicans who prefer a different approach. Senators voted overwhelmingly, 92-6, to proceed Wednesday to consideration of the bill.

  • Chauvin trial: Defense rests without calling him to the stand

    The defense rested its case Thursday in the former Minneapolis police officer’s murder trial after questioning seven witnesses over two days and deciding not to call Chauvin to the stand.

  • 'No Victory Dance': Veterans of Afghan War Feel Torn Over Pullout

    Was it worth it? After two decades of midnight watches and gut-twisting patrols down bomb-riddled roads, after all the deaths and bloodshed and lost years, that was the one inescapable question on Wednesday among many of the 800,000 Americans who have served in Afghanistan since 2001. “There’s no easy answer, no victory dance, no ‘we were right and they were wrong,’” said Jason Dempsey, 49, who deployed twice to Afghanistan as an Army officer to train the Afghan forces who are now fighting a losing battle against the Taliban. For military leaders, Dempsey said, “the end of the war should only bring a collective feeling of guilt and introspection.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Across the country, when the news broke that President Joe Biden planned to withdraw virtually all U.S. troops from the country by Sept. 11 and end the longest war in American history, messages flashed on phones and veterans called old squadmates, some relieved and some on the edge of tears. Few wanted the war to continue. But finally ending it posed questions that some have pondered for years without easy answers: How is it possible for the United States to win almost every battle and still lose the war? How could the countless sacrifices and small victories leave Afghanistan with no better promise of peace than it had a generation ago? What does leaving say about the value of the nearly 2,400 Americans who were killed? And what does it say about the nation as a whole? “It’s confusing, it’s complicated,” said Elliot Ackerman, a former Marine and intelligence officer who deployed five times to Iraq and Afghanistan. Ackerman arrived in Afghanistan for his first tour there in 2008, believing he had missed the war. He would soon be involved in a surge that sent more than 100,000 troops to the country. Now a writer, Ackerman said he and many others had been forced to make their own individual peace with the war a long time ago. “A lot of us have tried to move on, and when we saw the news, it wasn’t a huge surprise,” he said. “The people who have served on the ground are the last people you need to tell that the war is going to end in tears.” But that acceptance did not take the sting out of the news, he said. “For years I sat across from Afghans in shuras and looked them in the eye, and told them to ally themselves with America,” he recalled. “That was the first thing I thought about when I heard the news. What about these people who trusted us? Will this be seen as a great betrayal? How will the world now see us a nation and a people?” Even veterans who see the end as a relief say that pulling troops from Afghanistan does not mean the United States should take its focus off counterterrorism. Tony Mayne was there at the beginning. As a 25-year-old Ranger, he parachuted into the night over Kandahar province five weeks after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Many saw the routing of al-Qaida and the Taliban in the months that followed as a decisive victory, but military leaders found it necessary to continue sending soldiers like Mayne, who deployed three more times for counterterror missions as the Taliban returned in force. Mayne, now 44, said the effort in Afghanistan was worthwhile. The world is full of violent extremists, he said: Better to fight them in places like Iraq and Afghanistan than let them attack the United States. Some veterans who lost brothers and sisters in arms want the United States to stay until “all the terrorists are wiped out,” Mayne said, while others see a need for a different approach to the conflict. “Everyone has such a personal experience in Afghanistan that it cannot necessarily predict how a person will react to news of the withdrawal,” he said, “because of the scars that a lot of folks have left over there.” Many veterans feel betrayed that a war they poured so much effort into had still been lost. One commanding general after another told the nation that progress was being made, and that the effort was turning a corner. Cynical troops noted that so many corners were turned that they were either going in circles or had wandered into a maze. “It seemed like a lost cause when I got there — the leaders were talking about winning hearts and minds, but that’s not what we were doing,” said James Alexander, who was an Army private serving at a tiny infantry outpost in Kandahar near the height of the troop surge in 2012. A few months into the tour, his squad leader, Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, massacred 16 villagers. “After that, I knew it was done — that we could never make progress, and this war would just keep chewing up people for as long as we fed it.” Still, he said, the news of the end came as a disappointment. “We really did try to make a difference,” he said, “and now I’m afraid we are damning a generation of Afghans to nothing.” Many veterans say they have to weigh feelings of guilt at abandoning allies against the prospect of more bloodshed. “I didn’t even know how to feel — I had to text other vets I know for a gut check because it’s so confusing,” Ashleigh Byrnes, 37, said. She served as a field journalist for the Marine Corps in Afghanistan in 2009. Even during those more optimistic days, she said, it was clear that the training of Afghan troops was faltering and the U.S. effort was “a dark endless tunnel that wouldn’t end well.” Byrnes now works for Disabled American Veterans, and sees people every day who were wounded in war. She said she thought pulling out was a hard choice, but the right choice. “It’s tough to not get a little bit emotional when I think about it,” she said, apologizing as she held back tears. “We made a promise to the Afghan people. But this can’t be our perpetual reality. We have to stop. I have children now, and I can’t imagine this war still going on when they are old enough to join.” Several veterans noted that Afghanistan was already engulfed in war before American forces invaded, and will probably still be after they are gone. Brian Castner, 43, was an Air Force explosive ordnance disposal expert who defused roadside bombs, and has since written several books about the war. He said ordering the pullout by Sept. 11, 2021, means little in practical terms. “But in terms of story, it’s genius,” he said. “The Biden administration figured out a way to give the withdrawal meaning: Do it on the anniversary of 9/11, remind people why we were there — say we stayed for 20 years, then chose to leave. Tell them we did our part, put your chin up. “It’s a myth,” he said, “but at least it’s something.” An end, even if long overdue and perhaps contrived, can still have real power, said Thomas Burke, who was 20 and a lance corporal at a firebase in a small Afghan village in 2009. He later went to Yale Divinity School and is now an assistant pastor in Connecticut. During the war, generals often brought visiting dignitaries to his village to show the progress being made, he said, but small victories there were often followed by bloody losses. Friends were killed, Burke said, and he once had to pick up the pieces of village children who were dismembered by a rocket-propelled grenade. Eventually the American troops pulled out. The village is in Taliban hands now. “Was it worth it? I could answer both ways,” he said. “Good people devoted their lives to this project, and a lot of them were destroyed. There has been so much suffering by the Afghan people. In that sense, it’s not worth it. “But for individuals, there are experiences and realizations from Afghanistan that will always shape their lives,” he continued. “We think about them every day. They are who we are. And I can’t say that doesn’t have real value. There are experiences I treasure, people I love who I met there.” If nothing else, he said, it is worth it to have an end. “It is important to have ceremony and rituals, times when we mark and remember things,” Burke said. “That’s what this is: We need an end. An end is how you grieve. We haven’t had a chance to do that yet.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Liz Cheney says she would not support Trump in 2024: 'We cannot embrace insurrection'

    Cheney once again laid bare her feelings toward former President Trump, and had a message for her fellow Republicans.

  • Brad Pitt Scared Us So Much With These Photos of Him Leaving Medical Center in a Wheelchair

    When it comes to our celeb-obsessed hearts, they’re a lot more fragile than it seems. Sure, we might be able to stomach a heartbreaking A-lister breakup from time to time (although some hurt more than others), but when it comes to any celeb injury or illness — it’s hard for us not to go into […]

  • My wife makes $200K a year, but gives us $700 a month, and $3,000 to her brother and mother ‘to keep them in the good life’

    What I did not know is that my mother-in-law also uses emotional guilt to get my wife to work 150-hour weeks to keep her and her son in the good life. It is a complex system where people follow rules, adopt moral beliefs and, yes, can give up their own agency without question.

  • Leaks claim Marvel is about to introduce the X-Men hero we’ve all been dying to see

    We’re approaching the end of another Marvel TV show on Disney+, as only two episodes remain in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. MCU Phase 4 is off to a great start despite not delivering any of the movies we were promised. Both WandaVision and Falcon showed us what Marvel can do in this particular format. Disney+ allows the studio to tell richer stories and focus on characters who haven’t been thoroughly explored in the movies. The nature of the MCU makes it almost impossible for some of the Disney+ shows to have sequels. WandaVision is the best example of that, as the series tells a particular story that ends with the finale. As for Falcon, there can’t be a second season for this duo for a very simple reason. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) won’t go by Falcon for much longer. He’ll become the hero we expect him to be, the Captain America that Steve Rogers saw in him. It’s likely that other limited MCU TV series will not get second seasons, with the characters moving on to other MCU projects. But specific superhero stories might extend well beyond a single season. A few new leaks claim that Wolverine, the mutant we want to see join the Avengers now that Disney owns the rights to the X-Men, will appear in several upcoming movies and TV shows. The TV shows According to That Hashtag Show, a Wolverine anthology series is in early development for Disney+. The report notes that Marvel has yet to cast the leading superhero, and the studio also hasn't yet chosen a director or showrunner. The report says Marvel is toying with the idea of exploring the many sides of this popular character. The anthology series would play out similarly to American Horror Story, where it all resets after each season. According to sources, Marvel and Kevin Feige are confident that an anthology series can explore Wolverine’s history without affecting the character’s role in X-Men films. Initially, Marvel is said to be looking to adapt the Weapon X story arc for the first season of its new show. This would be the hero’s origin story and it would play out in the MCU, so hooks to other MCU properties would be expected. The Hashtag Show says that Marvel hopes to have something to announce about the Wolverine TV series at some point later this year. The movies Separately, GeekosityMag’s Mikey Sutton has two distinct Wolverine scoops. He says that Marvel is working on a Patch film featuring Wolverine. This would connect Wolverine with Madripoor, the famous X-Men location that was featured for the first time in the MCU thanks to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The report says that the Patch version of Wolverine could be explored in a second Wolverine movie, while the first film could have the mutant face-off with Hulk. Marvel of course maps out the MCU’s course several years in advance, long before announcing any new titles. Marvel is reportedly going for a “rollicking pirate movie” for the film and will push the envelope of PG-13 violence in Madripoor. This new Wolverine apparently won't have the same dark tone as Logan, the last movie where we saw Wolverine in action. But Marvel will reportedly keep the character “fresh” in the MCU. Wolverine is getting a new beginning, and Marvel will explore other places and movie genres with the character. Hugh Jackman In a separate report, Sutton mentions the actor we all want to see play Wolverine in the same universe as our favorite Avengers. That’s Hugh Jackman, who confirmed a few years ago that he’s done with the character. Logan was his last Wolverine adventure. But, again, that was before Disney purchased Fox and the X-Men returned home to Marvel. Sutton now claims that Jackman wants to see what Marvel intends to do with the character before calling it quits. Jackman doesn’t want the new Wolverine movies to ruin the Fox character's arc, where the mutant died at the end. The actor reportedly met with Marvel, expressing his concerns about reviving his Wolverine after the hero died. Kevin Feige apparently reassured him that whatever Wolverine he’d play for the MCU, it wouldn’t be the character who died in Logan. Instead, Jackman would play a Logan from the multiverse with a different story and continuity. If this conversation sounds familiar, that’s because we’ve heard similar rumblings about bringing dead Avengers back to the MCU. The report notes that two Marvel properties are being considered for Jackman’s Wolverine. One is Secret Wars. The other is a second Deadpool film for the MCU, which would be Deadpool 4. Marvel doesn’t want its first Deadpool movie to introduce two characters, Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine. But the mutant could appear in a sequel seeing as Deadpool will be jumping around the multiverse. As is the case with all other Marvel rumors, these scoops can’t be confirmed. But these leaks indicate that Marvel wants to make the most of Wolverine in the MCU, and that’s an exciting prospect for future Avengers and X-Men team-ups.

  • Texas High Schoolers Set Prices for Classmates in 'Slave Trade' Chat

    A North Texas school district said this week that it had disciplined a group of students at a predominantly white school who had assigned prices to students of color in a Snapchat group message called “Slave Trade.” Messages sent by students at the high school in Aledo, Texas, about 20 miles west of Fort Worth, said one student was worth “100 bucks” while another was worth $1 — a price that “would be better if his hair wasn’t so bad,” according to a photo of the group chat seen by The New York Times. The group message was called “Slave Trade,” with emojis of a police officer aiming a gun at a Black farmer. Its name was changed at least twice after that to include a racial slur, first followed by “farm,” and later by “auction.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times A note sent to parents last week by Carolyn Ansley, the principal of the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus of the Aledo Independent School District, described the messages as “an incident of cyberbullying and harassment,” adding that the “racially charged language” violated the district’s policies and code of conduct. But some parents were critical of Ansley for not explicitly calling the contents of the group message racist. In a Facebook post on Sunday, a man who said he had removed his children from the school district before the episode criticized the school for using the term cyberbullying rather than “calling it what it is, racism and hate.” Aledo is an affluent and “overwhelmingly white” community, said Eddie Burnett, president of the Parker County branch of the NAACP. According to the district’s most recent demographic information, 390 of the 499 ninth graders at the school during the 2019-20 academic year were white; six were Black. Burnett said on Wednesday that the group message was “not completely surprising,” but that he was “upset that we’re still dealing with this kind of thing in 2021.” “In order to do what these kids did, you had to have already dehumanized your targets,” he said. “That made it comfortable for you to treat them that way.” Burnett said he had spoken with some of the families involved who said that “there have been a number of incidents” regarding racial harassment in the past, though “maybe not to this level.” In a statement on Monday, the superintendent, Susan K. Bohn, said “there is no room for racism or hatred” in the school district, adding that after the district learned of the group message more than two weeks ago, it “launched an immediate and thorough investigation that involved law enforcement.” After the investigation, the district found that “racial harassment and cyberbullying had occurred,” and it “assigned disciplinary consequences,” Bohn said. The statement did not say how many students were involved or describe the nature of the disciplinary actions. A spokeswoman for Bohn declined requests for an interview and declined to discuss the disciplinary actions, citing privacy laws. Bohn said in the statement that the district would “continue to take action to ensure students, staff and parents in our community understand the negative impact of racism.” “We want our students of color to understand that they are loved and supported in Aledo ISD,” she said. Burnett said that he was planning to speak at a school board meeting on Thursday evening to encourage the school to emphasize diversity and sensitivity lessons in its curriculum and to hire a diverse staff. There were no Black teachers at the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus during the 2019-20 school year, according to the school district. About 92% of the teachers at the campus that year were white, and nearly 8% identified as Hispanic. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Eva Longoria Shows Off The Results Of Her Mini Trampoline Workouts In New Swimsuit Pic

    She bounced her way to toned legs!

  • Florida Governor Wants Tighter Restrictions on Mail-In Ballots Despite His Ballot Being Tossed in 2016

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the Cliff Clavin of Michael Scotts.

  • Man shocked by wife’s ‘unacceptable’ financial decision: ‘Selfish and mean’

    She left her husband at a restaurant when he was unable to pay.

  • Senator Warren: U.S. bankruptcy system is 'fundamentally wrong' on student debt

    Debtors filing for personal bankruptcy often struggle to successfully include student debt for discharge, and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) thinks the current system is "fundamentally wrong."