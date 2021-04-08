Matt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.

Marianne Dodson
·1 min read
For $1, Matt Gaetz's office cannot name a woman.

Embattled Rep. Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is currently the subject of sex trafficking allegations, enlisted the help of his "women" staffers on Thursday to defend his character. But in a statement maintaining his innocence, the only signatories are the "Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz," with no further details on who these "women" are beyond allegedly being female.

In the letter, the purported women say they felt "morally obligated" to defend Gaetz's character and actions.

"At no time has any one of us experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect," the nameless women said. "No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness."

The signatories go on to say they reject the allegations against Gaetz "as false." Gaetz himself has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

The letter's content also came under criticism for its frail defense of Gaetz, although much of Twitter was, understandably, fixated on the elusive female authors.

Where are the binders full of women when you need them?

