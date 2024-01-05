Matt Gerding begins new era as mayor of Somersworth: Here's what he plans to do

SOMERSWORTH — A new era for the city has begun with Mayor Matt Gerding sworn into office along with all the newly elected city councilors and School Board members Thursday night.

"I promise to work tirelessly for you and for this city," Gerding told the crowd at the Black Box Theater in Somersworth High School's Career Technical Center. "As an educator, a foster parent, and now your mayor, I am incredibly excited to get down to work for the people of Somersworth — with an eye towards results — so that we can make sure we all leave a positive stamp on our community."

Somersworth Mayor Matt Gerding is seen with his husband Coty Donohue, right, and their foster son, Logan Walker, left, during the city inauguration ceremony Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023 in the Black Box Theater at Somersworth High School's Career Technical Center.

Gerding, who is beginning a two-year term after his election in November, replaces Dana Hilliard, who did not seek reelection after serving 10 years as mayor.

Gerding said he is proud to lead the city he loves.

"I’m standing before you tonight because we all lift up Somersworth as a shining example of what a true community is, and we all mean it. We are a city where everyone knows everyone — for better or for worse — where people will stop you in Target and ask you when their street is getting paved."

"We are a city of tolerance — one that detests bigotry and hatred, and steps up to support community members in need," he added.

He also hailed Somersworth as a cultural hub, mentioning the nearly 2,000 Indonesian Americans in the city. He paid tribute to Hilliard as the state of New Hampshire's first openly gay mayor and state Rep. Gerri Cannon, D-Somersworth, as one of the first transgender lawmakers.

"These things, among many others, are some of the many reasons I’m so proud to call this place my home," Gerding. "These people, this sense of community, this accepting, kind, open place — who would want to live anywhere else?"

Gerding said he sees many opportunities that he is ready to take on, with the collaboration of city boards and staff.

"We can work to lower the cost of living for our community. Somersworth is currently working to join the New Hampshire Community Power Coalition which would allow residents access to lower electricity prices. We can also advocate for increased funding from the state for things such as educational costs, roads, and retirement for city staff, our teachers, firefighters, and police officers, all which will lower taxes here in the city and give our working families a little extra breathing room in their budgets.

"We can seriously begin to tackle the housing crisis by examining ways that Somersworth can change its ordinances and regulations to incentivize smart housing solutions that match the needs of our community, positively partner the city with developers, bolster economic growth, and lower the cost of living ... so our seniors can stay in their homes and young folks can start their careers and families here."

Matt Gerding is sworn in as Somersworth's new mayor during the city inauguration ceremony Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023 in the Black Box Theater at Somersworth High School's Career Technical Center.

He also called for increasing community engagement and communication with residents, and more arts and culture events, including a quarterly mayor's art show featuring work by residents."And last, but certainly not least, we should strive to make downtown thrive, by beautifying our community, improving our streets and sidewalks, making our community more accessible, and building housing in our downtown, all which will attract and keep more business in the heart of our community."

School Board leader remains in place

Somersworth School Board Vice Chair Kari Clark, left, Chair Maggie Larson and board member Marcia Brown are seen during the city inauguration ceremony Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023 in the Black Box Theater at Somersworth High School's Career Technical Center.

Maggie Larson will remain chair of the Somersworth School Board and Kari Clark will serve as vice chair.

"I am excited for this term and joined by a compassionate, collaborative and dedicated group to move our district forward," Larson said.

"What is so wonderful about Somersworth is we are different yet so like-minded," said Marcia Brown, school board member. "We can all work together for the good of our city and schools. It's a beautiful thing."

School Board member sworn in were Brown, Ward 1; Barbara Carolyn Wentworth, Ward 2; Susan Tierney, Ward 3; Todd M. Marsh, Ward 4; (Ward 5 remains vacant); Kari Clark, at large; Krystle De St. Croix, at large; Larson, at large; Sarah O’Brien-Hart, at large.

City councilors sworn in are Martin Pepin, Ward 1; Kenneth S. Vincent, Ward 2; Robert G. Gibson, Ward 3; Crystal Paradis-Catanzaro, Ward 4; Richard R. Michaud, Ward 5; David A. Witham, at large; Nancie Cameron, at large; Denis Messier, at large; Paul Goodwin, at large.

