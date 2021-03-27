Matt Hancock backs calls to fly union flags from hospitals

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock - Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

Union flags will be flown from hundreds of hospital and NHS buildings across the country under plans backed by an "enthusiastic" Matt Hancock.

The Health secretary has made clear he supports a campaign which a group of Conservative MPs say will “reaffirm our collective pride in the NHS”.

It comes after Cabinet ministers moved last week to encourage civil servants and officials to fly the union flag more often over Government and council buildings.

The idea of flying the flag from NHS buildings came from Sir John Hayes, the chairman of the Common Sense group of around 50 Conservative MPs.

In a letter to Culture secretary Oliver Dowden, who has overall charge of the Government’s flags policy, Sir John said: “During what has been an unprecedented year, our incredible National Health Service has been close to the hearts of a grateful nation.

“With this in mind, I believe it would be particularly fitting to emphasise the NHS’s unique British heritage by implementing the guidance regarding the Union flag and NHS flag flying together on all hospitals, public health centres and other NHS buildings.

“In doing so, we would reaffirm our collective pride in the NHS; reinforce its public ownership and illustrate to those around the world, the United Kingdom’s enduring commitment to healthcare free at the point of need.”

A friend of Mr Hancock confirmed that the Health secretary “likes the idea”, adding that he was "enthusiastic" about it.

Last week Mr Dowden rewrote the Whitehall rules around flag etiquette to say that the Union flag will be flown from UK government buildings every day from this summer. Currently, union flags are only flown on government buildings on set days.

Britain's Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matthew Hancock, wearing Union Jack flag socks, arrives to attend a cabinet meeting at Downing Street - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

On Friday Robert Jenrick, the Local Government secretary, wrote to every council in England urging them to fly the union flag. Councils were also told by Mr Jenrick they could only fly the European Union flag if they obtained prior planning permission.

He said: “I want to encourage all local authorities in England to fly the Union Flag more frequently on their principal buildings, where such flagpoles would otherwise fly no flag, or alongside local and civic pride flags.

“Although I appreciate many councils already do fly it on a regular basis, the Union Flag is a source of pride for local communities around the country, and I would urge more councils to follow the Government’s lead.

“I also believe many local communities would like to see the Union flag flown more frequently alongside their county and borough flags so that they can celebrate both national and local identities.”

Mr Jenrick said that he was changing the “Control of Advertisements” regulations for England to permit the practise of ‘double flagging’ - the flying of two flags from the same flagpole “without the need for express consent”.

He added: “This will allow county and other local flags to be flown alongside the Union flag on the same flagpole, providing the Union flag is in the superior position, without the need to secure consent.”