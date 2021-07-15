Matt Hancock CCTV leak: 'Electronic devices' seized from two homes

India McTaggart
·1 min read
India McTaggart
Matt Hancock - The Sun

Investigators say they have seized computer equipment following searches at two homes over the leaking of CCTV footage that led to Matt Hancock's downfall as health secretary.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said two raids were carried out in the south of England on Thursday as it investigates an alleged data breach.

Mr Hancock had to resign from the Cabinet after The Sun newspaper published footage of the Conservative MP kissing an aide in his departmental office, in breach of coronavirus rules.

The ICO said the EMCOR Group, which provides CCTV services at the Department of Health and Social Care, submitted a breach report alleging the images were taken from the system without consent.

Investigators seized "personal computer equipment and electronic devices" as part of the investigation into breaches of the Data Protection Act.

ICO director of investigations Steve Eckersley said: "It's vital that all people, including employees and visitors to public buildings, have trust and confidence in the protection of their personal data captured by CCTV.

"In these circumstances, the ICO aims to react swiftly and effectively to investigate where there is a risk that other people may have unlawfully obtained personal data. We have an ongoing investigation into criminal matters and will not be commenting further until it is concluded."

Documents seen by The Telegraph suggest that the CCTV camera was installed to monitor a balcony and should have been pointing in the opposite direction.

The documents state that a review of security by Scotland Yard proposed a camera in the former health secretary's office with a "limited field of vision" to ensure privacy.

