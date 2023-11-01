Matt Hancock said he batted away problems during pandemic ‘but that was not the case’

Matt Hancock emulated a cricketer taking up a batting stance when discussing his role in the pandemic with a senior adviser, telling her: “They bowl them at me, I knock them away.”

Helen MacNamara recalled the “jarring” encounter she had with the former health secretary while giving evidence to the Covid Inquiry on Wednesday.

She said the episode was an example of the “nuclear levels” of overconfidence displayed by Mr Hancock, who she claimed repeatedly lied to his colleagues about how the pandemic was being handled.

Ms MacNamara, who served as deputy cabinet secretary, recalled in her witness statement a moment in April 2020 when she was standing outside the cabinet room with the then health secretary.

She remembered saying to Mr Hancock that “it must be very hard – as health secretary he could not have imagined the enormity of the decisions he would be involved in when he was appointed.

“Given it was a long way from the day job I wanted to know if there was more help or support he needed.”

She added: “He reassured me that he was ‘loving’ the responsibility – and to demonstrate this took up a batsman’s stance outside the cabinet room and said, ‘they bowl them at me, I knock them away’.”

Asked what she was trying to say about Mr Hancock’s character, she told the inquiry: “I’m trying to explain just how jarring some of that was.

“It does partly go back to my point about the nuclear levels of confidence that were being deployed, which I do think is a problem. It really stuck with me, this moment.”

Impact on lives

Andrew O’Connor KC, counsel to the inquiry, said: “You were trying to engage with Mr Hancock about the incredibly onerous scope and impact of the decisions he was going to have to be making, the impact on the lives of everyone in the country of those decisions, and he thought he was playing cricket.”

The former top official replied: “I assumed it would be weighing heavy on his shoulders. He may well tell you that it was and he felt it was important to project something else instead.”

No 10 had growing questions about Mr Hancock in April 2020 and a “lack of confidence of what he said was happening, was actually happening”, according to Ms MacNamara’s evidence.

She said Mr Hancock would suggest in meetings that something was under control or would be sorted but then days or weeks later they would “discover that was not in fact the case”.

It was “very unusual” that there was a “pattern of being reassured that something was absolutely fine and then discovering it was very, very far from fine”, she said.

Counsel to the inquiry Andrew O’Connor KC asked: “Does it come back to the fact that Mr Hancock regularly was telling people things that they later discovered weren’t true?”

“Yes,” she replied.

Mr Hancock, along with his former boss Mr Johnson, is expected to appear at the Covid inquiry to give his own evidence before the end of the year.

