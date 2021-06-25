Matt Hancock’s wife: The quietly dignified osteopath descended from a baron and a viscount

Shades on: Matt Hancock's wife, Martha, was met by a crowd of photographers as she left home on Friday morning - Nigel Howard Media

Martha Hancock’s oversized sunglasses could not quite hide her devastation on Friday morning as she stepped out of her London home before a bank of flashing cameras.

Yet the mother-of-three remained quietly dignified, refusing to comment about her husband’s alleged infidelity.

Mrs Hancock, an osteopath, has long protected her family life, opting to keep a low profile and largely swerving big public events.

Born Martha Hoyer Millar, she enjoyed a privileged upbringing, descended from a baron and a viscount.

Mrs Hancock’s father, Alastair Hoyer Millar, 84, an Old Etonian, was secretary of The Pilgrim Trust between 1980 and 1996. The organisation supplies grants to preserve historically significant buildings or artefacts.

Her mother, Virginia Hoyer Millar, 70, is an antiques dealer who co-founded North West Eight Antiques.

She is the granddaughter of Frederick Millar, 1st Baron Inchyra, a British diplomat who served as an ambassador to West Germany from 1955 to 1956, and the great granddaughter of the 1st Viscount Camrose, a Welsh newspaper publisher.

Mrs Hancock is said to have met her future husband while they were both students at the University of Oxford in the early 2000s. The couple married in 2006 and have three children, a daughter and two sons aged 14, 13 and eight.

The family splits its time between London and Little Thurlow, West Suffolk, which is Mr Hancock’s constituency.

Matt Hancock and his wife Martha in London earlier this month - Greg Brennan

In an interview with the Financial Times in 2014, the MP revealed that he spent the week in London, and weekends in Newmarket.

He told the newspaper his “work-life balance is a challenge”, adding: “I pay a lot of attention to timetabling.

“Both my professional and social and family time gets booked up a long way in advance and then you have to be strict about it.”

Mr and Mrs Hancock were most recently photographed together at the England vs Scotland Euro 2020 match at Wembley, one week ago.

Mrs Hancock works at a clinic in Notting Hill, west London.

Read more: Whitehall investigation launched into ‘serious breach of security’ over Matt Hancock CCTV leak