Matt Mullenweg thinks Tumblr can be a better Twitter than Twitter ever was

It’s rare we get to speak to someone who has been working at their company for 19 years so this conversation with Matt Mullenweg of Automattic and WordPress feels a little special. His journey to becoming a founder was grounded in a love for blogging and working on open source projects. Now WordPress is pretty much ubiquitous in the digital publishing world. While he was working on building WordPress into an undeniable force, parent-company Automattic has made strategic acquisitions. One of the most notable companies to join Automattic is Tumblr which Mullenweg has big plans for. In this episode, he talks about why it's important to keep all of these platforms open source and how he thinks Tumblr could begin to compete with Twitter.

