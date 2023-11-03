Matt Nihiser outlines his plans for being elected to Lancaster City Council

LANCASTER − A Christian pastor in Lancaster is set to join city council as he runs an unopposed campaign.

Matt Nihiser, a Republican, has been serving as lead pastor at Calvary Baptist Church for the past 23 years. Now, he is seeking public office as he runs for Lancaster City Council in the 5th Ward.

According to Nihiser, he is running to represent his ward because of his love for Lancaster.

Matt Nihiser, candidate for Lancaster City Council, in Lancaster on October 25, 2023, in Lancaster, Ohio.

"Lancaster's really been good to my family and I," said Nihiser. "Growing up here, my wife grew up here. I live in the fifth ward. I work in the fifth ward. I have investment properties in the fifth ward. My parents, my mom grew up in the fifth ward. So, this part of the city has really meant a lot to me and is a part of who I am."

"When the thought was presented to me to run for the fifth ward, I thought here's a group of people that I love, I'm available, and I think I have magnificent skills that can really be a blessing," said Nihiser.

Some of the biggest issues facing Lancaster are homelessness and drugs, said Nihiser. He also believes that there is a housing crisis in the city.

"I think one of the biggest issues facing Lancaster is homelessness and drugs," said Nihiser. "Related but maybe not completely related is the housing crisis, the lack of places for people, young people, coming out of high school and college that are affordable, or even just available."

In addition to these issues, Nihiser pointed to infrastructure and development. He said that as the population continues to grow in Ohio it will put a strain on infrastructure.

To solve these issues that Nihiser laid out, he said that his plan is to educate himself once in office and take action from there. He said that he has already begun asking questions to prepare himself.

"How do you address a nationwide housing crisis?" said Nihiser. "For me, the first steps are really just to educate myself. I know what I know, I know what I see, but when it comes to the city part of things, that's the concept I've been trying to ask the questions about what's behind some of these issues."

Nihiser said that one of the biggest strengths of Lancaster that he has noticed is the people employed by the city.

"It seems to me that the city has hired well," said Nihiser. "Meeting with some of the department heads and the staff, I've been really impressed with the kindness, I've been impressed with the real love for Lancaster that you can see in the job that they're doing, and that they're sharp people."

On the other hand, Nihiser said that one of the weaknesses he sees in Lancaster is a lack of a cohesive, mapped-out, plan for the future.

"One of the things, I don't know if it exists, but one of the things I have not seen is any kind of strategic plan," said Nihiser. "I think individual departments have plans, economic development has plans, but I would love to see how that fits into the overall strategic development of the city. We do it at the church, we have 5, 10 year plans. Maybe you don't do half of them, but it's at least something that is moving the ball down the field."

Nihiser has been attending city council regularly since January. His impressions of council have been positive during those visits.

Nihiser said that he has been able to learn a lot more about how the city government is run by attending committee meetings.

Despite not having an opponent, Nihiser made his pitch for why he should be voted into city council.

"My guess is anybody that's running would say this, but I love my community," said Nihiser. "I want to see my community benefit and prosper. I really don't have an agenda that I'm pushing, I just really want to be there for the people of the fifth ward. I want to represent their wishes and concerns. I want to be open to receiving their input. I want to be able to ask questions and seek understanding. That's my goal."

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

Aaron Burd is a breaking news and government reporter for the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. Contact him via email at AMBurd@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @AaronMBurd.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Matt Nihiser prepares to join Lancaster City Council