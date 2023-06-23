Matt Ratana's killer claims he bought antique revolver to hunt deer during lockdown

Louis De Zoysa, seen here in a police van, manufactured his own ammunition after buying an antique revolver - Metropolitan Police

The cannabis addict who shot dead Sergeant Matt Ratana in a south London police station claimed he bought a gun during lockdown because he feared the pandemic would lead to food shortages and he would need to hunt wildlife to survive, it can now be revealed.

Louis De Zoysa, 25, who was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome when he was younger, became obsessed with firearms after joining the cadets at school.

After buying an antique revolver in an online auction he manufactured his own ammunition in a rented garage in Banstead, Surrey and successfully made the decommissioned weapon viable.

De Zoysa later told a psychologist he believed the shops would run out of food during the coronavirus pandemic and he would need to kill deer and other wildlife in order to survive.

But it can now also be revealed that De Zoysa, who was a heavy cannabis user, began carrying a gun after being robbed and beaten up in a drug deal gone wrong.

Following his arrest during a stop and search in September 2020, De Zoysa used the modified revolver to shoot and kill custody sergeant Matt Ratana, at Croydon police station.

Matt Ratana, seen here with partner Su Bushby, was fatally shot while on duty at Croydon Police station - Metropolitan Police

Despite having his hands cuffed behind his back at the time, De Zoysa was able to remove the weapon which was hidden about his person, point it at the officer and fire two shots at his body.

As officers ran into the cell in order to restrain him he fired off two more shots, one of which severed his carotid artery causing a loss of blood to the brain tissue.

During emergency surgery, a section of his skull had to be removed to relieve the pressure and a metal plate was placed in the area.

He suffered a degree of paralysis in his right leg and requires the use of a wheelchair, as well as problems with speech and understanding.

Interviewed by a consultant forensic psychologist as part of the legal case, De Zoysa explained he wanted a gun in order to kill deer for food.

Dr Nigel Blackwood told a fitness-to-plead hearing: “He had purchased a pistol and bullets on the internet. He had assembled a shotgun from ‘old parts’.

“He had worked on weapons in his garage in Banstead for six months before the alleged offence. He was unsure why he had done this: he stated that he did not want to hurt anyone.

“He spoke about ‘Mad Max’, the fact farmers had guns and that he considered ‘killing deer for food’ because the shops had ‘no food’ during the early stages of Covid.

“He had to change the bullets for his guns and ‘drilled them to fit’.”

But he also revealed to psychologists that he had started carrying a pistol after he was attacked and robbed early in 2021 following a drugs deal gone wrong.

Dr Blackwood said: “He was scared. He had bought a pistol on the internet and had been carrying it on his person in the community for some four to five months.”

Born in Croydon, De Zoysa was baptized a Catholic and had been a regular churchgoer in his youth.

Interest in weaponry

Former school friends described De Zoysa as being bright but something of a loner who was socially very awkward.

Diagnosed with Asperger’s at the age of 12, he joined the cadets at school, becoming fascinated with weapons.

After leaving school he won a place at University College London and later began working at Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs. He also supplemented his income by investing in cryptocurrency.

De Zoysa admitted spending around £200 a month on extremely strong skunk cannabis and also said he would misuse the opiate codeine.

While he had few close friends, he did have a girlfriend for a while, but the relationship ended.

When his Banstead hideout was searched police discovered a pipe gun, a dummy launcher, an infantry rifle and various types of ammunition.

Electronic devices that were examined revealed an interest in weaponry and violence across a spectrum of ideologies including right-wing extremism and Islamic extremism.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.