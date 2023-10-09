Matt Rogers on The RHOBH, RHOM, and RHOP Trailers

Las Culturistas podcast co-host Matt Rogers gets candid about buzzworthy Bravo moments, including his thoughts on The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Miami, and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Throughout the game, the comedian offers his insights on Erin Lichy’s phone prank, Jessel Taank’s marriage, Angie Katsanevas’ husband, Ryan Boyajian’s red flags, Denise Richards’ comeback, and other hot topics.

View comments