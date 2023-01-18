Matt Schlapp sued by Herschel Walker staffer accusing him of sexual misconduct

A former Herschel Walker aide who accused conservative activist Matt Schlapp of making sexual advances is suing the GOP operative.

The unidentified accuser said he will come forward if Schlapp denied the allegations, the Daily Beast reported. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) organizer is accused of groping and fondling the alleged victim while he drove Schlapp from a bar to an Atlanta hotel on Oct. 19, 2022. A lawyer for Schlapp denied “any improper behavior” at the time and suggested there could be a countersuit.

Schlapp is being sued for battery, conspiracy and defamation according to a suit filed in a Virginia court Tuesday. He responded with a note from his attorney on Twitter, doubling down on the possibility of a countersstrike.

“This anonymous complaint demonstrates the accuser’s real agenda, working with the Daily Beast to attack and harm the Schlapp family,” lawyer Charlie Spies wrote. “The complaint is false, and the Schlapp family is suffering unbearable pain and stress due to the false allegations from an anonymous individual.”

Spies repeated Schlapp was “assessing counter lawsuit-actions.”

Schlapp married former Trump Administration communications director Mercedes Schlapp in 2002 and has five children. Mercedes Schlapp is also accused of defaming her husband’s alleged victim.

That man identified as “John Doe” in the $9.4 million lawsuit against the Schlapp’s is in his “late thirties” and reportedly has a wife. He’d been tasked with providing transport to Schlapp while the 55-year-old conservative powerhouse was in Georgia working with Walker’s senate campaign. His name was reportedly being withheld due to fear of professional consequences.