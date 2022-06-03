Grandview Heights Schools plans to hire Matt Wion as assistant principal for the high school and Larson Middle School.

Superintendent Andy Culp announced Wion's selection June 3.

Wion's selection is scheduled to be approved at the June 15 school board meeting. He would start his new position Aug. 1.

Wion holds a master's degree in educational leadership/administration from Ohio University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in education.

He is in his third year as teacher and team leader at Delaware Hayes High School. He previously was a middle school teacher at Hastings Middle School in Upper Arlington.

Wion "will bring a charismatic and positive energy to our district and is known for his kindness and work ethic and ability to build great relationships with students, staff and families," Culp said in a news release.

Wion replaces Shawn Hinkle, who was named Larson principal in April.

Hinkle is replacing Quint Gaage, who will leave July 31 to take a position with the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio.

Sam Belk will be the new principal at the Grandview Heights High School, replacing Rob Brown, who is becoming Grandview's director of district services.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Matt Wion selected as new assistant principal for high school, middle school in Grandview