Matt Zacher and Tom Terry Mews advance to April 2 election for Wisconsin Rapids mayor

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − Matt Zacher and Tom Terry Mews will move onto the April 2 election for Wisconsin Rapids mayor after receiving the most votes in Tuesday's spring primary.

Zacher and Mews faced off against Nicholas Palmquist and Preston M. Seitz for the seat that will be vacated by current Mayor Shane Blaser. Blaser served two two-year terms before announcing in October that he would not seek reelection.

Wisconsin Rapids mayor

Matt Zacher: 835 (64%)

Tom Terry Mews: 232 (17.8%)

Nicholas Palmquist: 120 (9.2%)

Preston M. Seitz: 118 (9%)

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Zacher and Mews advance to April 2 election for Wisconsin Rapids mayor