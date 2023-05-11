Mattapan man charged in connection with knife-point robberies held without bail

The Mattapan man charged in connection with a series of knife-point robberies in the Boston area has been held without bail

Akeem Lahens, 32, was arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court Monday where a judge found him dangerous. The Mattapan man is facing charges of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping.

Lahens was wanted on several warrants for armed robbery with a knife and kidnapping in relation to a robbery on April 26 and another one at the Cricket Wireless on Centre Street on April 27, according to Boston Police.

Days after the robberies at the cellphone stores, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office says Lahens attempted to rob a Dunkin’ on Dorchester Avenue. Lahens allegedly walked into the coffee shop around 8 p.m. on May 4 and ordered a sandwich and a drink before removing two large knives from his backpack. Lahens allegedly ordered one of the workers to open the register, telling them if they didn’t, he would kill them. The three employees were then shuttled into the store’s bathroom.

“We’re judicious in our requests for dangerousness hearings but those hearings are important in instances like this. Our overarching goal is to protect the community. I am relieved that these victims were not physically hurt and this individual has been apprehended,” DA Kevin Hayden said.

Lahens will reappear in court on June 8 for a probable cause hearing.

