Mattel's Earnings Show Its Cost-Cutting Paid Off

After a rough 2018, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is off to a strong start. The company reported results that beat on both the top and bottom lines as strong sales and cost savings of $521 million last year helped it generate its second consecutive quarter of profitability. In many ways, Mattel produced its best quarter since 2009. Investors cheered the results, sending the stock up more than 20% in the wake of its report.

For the fourth quarter, Mattel reported net sales of $1.52 billion, a decline of 5% year over year, and 3% in constant currency -- easily surpassing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 billion. Gross sales (before returns, sales discounts, and sales allowances) were down 11%, and 9% in constant currency, which reflected a 8% negative impact from the Toys R Us bankruptcy, showing just how devastating the loss of the retail giant was for the toymaker.

The company continued its spending discipline, cutting operating expenses by 19% and saving nearly $144 million in the process. This led to operating income of $107.4 million, compared with a loss of $251 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share of $0.04 was significantly better than the $0.82 loss from the year-ago period, and soared past the loss of $0.16 per share expected by analysts.

Sales in North America, which accounts for the bulk of Mattel's business, fell by 6% year over year. International sales declined by 7%, but just 2% when adjusting for currency changes as foreign exchange headwinds in the fourth quarter took a toll.

Barbie regains her popularity

There were many things that contributed to Mattel's better-than-expected performance. Sales of Barbie were particularly notable, up 12% year over year and 15% in constant currency. This marked the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, producing Barbie's best gross sales in the past five years. Hot Wheels was also a highlight, as sales increased 9% year over year, and 12% in constant currency. It also boasted the highest full-year gross sales in the brands history.

The resurgence in the popularity of Barbie and Hot Wheels couldn't come at a better time. Mattel has reached agreements over the past month to develop motion pictures based it its two most well-known properties, as part of a broader shift to capitalize on its intellectual property (IP).

Challenges remain

The American Girl segment continued to struggle, with sales stumbling 27% year over year both in local and constant currency. Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends also lagged, down 17% and 15% in constant currency. The American Girl segment recently announced it would be closing flagship stores in the Mall of America and Boston, leaving 17 retail locations remaining.

On the earnings call, Mattel's CEO Ynon Kreiz pointed out that the Fisher-Price segment was the "most heavily impacted" by the closing of Toys R Us. He was optimistic, saying, "The infant, toddler and preschool category is the single largest category in the toy industry and ... we have been and remain the number one in the category globally and we believe if we are successful in our Fisher-Price turnaround plan there is significant upside potential to be captured." He also said the company launched new content in 2018 that will help slow flagging sales of Thomas & Friends.