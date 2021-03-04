Mattel Debuts Eleanor Roosevelt Doll In Barbie Inspiring Women Series

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Hall
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has unveiled an Eleanor Roosevelt doll as the 11th entry in its Barbie Inspiring Women series.

What Happened: Mattel introduced the Barbie Inspiring Women series as a tribute to historic figures who broke down gender barriers and created social, political and cultural opportunities for women. The series previously honored Susan B. Anthony, Florence Nightingale, Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks and Frida Kahlo.

Roosevelt was the longest-serving first lady in U.S. history, with a White House residency between 1933 and 1945.

She redefined the role of the first lady with indefatigable advocacy for civil rights, women’s rights and the needs of the economically disenfranchised. Roosevelt broke with White House tradition by hosting her own press conferences and authoring a newspaper column. During World War II she visited American troops in Europe and the South Pacific and championed the efforts of the Tuskegee Airmen to become the first Black combat pilots.

In her post-White House years, she served as chairwoman of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights and coordinated the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In creating the doll, Mattel used its Curvy Collector body type with Roosevelt wearing a dress, stockings, hat and a double-strand pearl necklace she favored in public appearances.

Why It Matters: The new doll was released in conjunction with March’s Women’s History Month celebrations, and Mattel is marketing the doll as an inspirational vehicle for tomorrow’s leaders.

“As the number-one global toy property, we believe in the importance of highlighting past and modern-day role models, like Eleanor Roosevelt, to inspire the next generation of changemakers to dream bigger than ever,” said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, in an interview with People magazine.

(Photo courtesy of Mattel Inc.)

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • One Good Thing: A taste of the islands makes lockdown easier

    Glenda Andrew pulls a tray of salmon from the oven, filling the community center's kitchen with the aroma of garlic, cayenne and lemon rising from its crackling skin. It is the scent of memory, of family dinners and church socials — the warmth of the Caribbean in the middle of a gray English winter made gloomier by COVID-19. This is food for the soul, Andrew says, and it’s needed now more than ever by Britain's older immigrants who have been isolated from friends and family by the pandemic.

  • British DJ and anti-racism advocate Clara Amfo gets own Barbie doll

    Toymaker Mattel has unveiled a Barbie doll in the likeness of British presenter Clara Amfo, who made an emotional speech on her BBC radio show following the death of George Floyd, ahead of International Women's Day. The 36-year-old DJ, who was named a "UK Barbie Role Model", spoke about her own mental health when she made an on-air call to tackle racism after the death of Floyd, a Black man, in police custody last May sparked anti-racism protests against police brutality in the United States and around the world. Amfo featured in the September issue of British Vogue magazine which celebrated activists vocal in issues including the Black Lives Matter movement, poverty and gender inequality.

  • Barbie's Newest Doll Is the 'First Lady of the World,' Eleanor Roosevelt

    Though we used to refer to Barbie as a “fashion doll,” she’s never been just that, as the latest in the brand’s Inspiring Women series proves. As of Wednesday morning, kids can now play with none other than human rights activist and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Mattel announced the release of the new doll to […]

  • ByteDance Looks To Copycat Popular Clubhouse App For China: Reuters

    TikTok parent ByteDance is working on replicating the popular U.S.-based audio chat service, Clubhouse, for China, Reuters reports. Discussions about TikTok and ByteDance on Clubhouse attracted interest from ByteDance executives, including CEO Zhang Yiming. However, ByteDance’s initiatives are still in the nascent stages. Clubhouse can host up to 8,000 people per chat room and witnessed significant traction during a discussion between Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev. At least a dozen similar apps were launched last month, further fueled by the ban of Clubhouse in China in early February. Clubhouse noted a surge in users who participated in discussions on controversial topics, including Xinjiang detention camps and Hong Kong independence. Other similar initiatives include Xiaomi Corp’s (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY) adaptation of its Mi Talk app into an invitation-only audio service targeted at professionals last week. There are reportedly multiple apps under development. Lizhi Inc’s (NASDAQ: LIZI) Zhiya app launched in 2013 involves singing or conversations regarding games. The app mandates real-name registration, monitors conversations in every room and deploys artificial intelligence tools to remove objectionable content, including pornography or political controversies. The app was temporarily taken down by Chinese regulators in 2019 and restored upon rectifications. According to Lizhi, audio chat apps exude immense potential without politically sensitive content and non-expression of opinion in public in line with the country’s culture. Inke Ltd launched a similar app, Duihuaba, this month that engaged venture capitalists, fashion critics, and other celebrities to host conversations. However, the app was abruptly pulled out within two weeks of its debut over further undisclosed modifications. Price action: LIZI shares closed lower by 3.69% at $8.61 on Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAmazon To Debut 2,500-Square-Foot Cashierless Store In London: BloombergGeneral Motors Extends Production Cut Amidst Chip Crisis: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘This is pure politics’: Fewer Americans will get a stimulus check this time around — here’s exactly how many

    Will the people who need the money the most get it under President Joe Biden’s proposed third round of stimulus checks?

  • Clara Amfo made into Barbie doll ahead of International Women’s Day

    ‘I am honoured to be named a Barbie role model’ says the Radio 1 presenter

  • Wealthy Florida Keys community of governor’s donors received Covid vaccine as rest of state struggled

    Over a thousand seniors at the Ocean Reef Club, home to many wealthy Republican donors, received both doses of the vaccine in January.

  • Biden vies for party discipline at delicate moment in COVID fight: The Note

    President Joe Biden can get Merck to work with Johnson & Johnson -- for all that could mean for public health. Biden's COVID-19 relief bill is getting taken up in the Senate with no real hope of getting Republican buy-in, and with signs of restlessness about the pace of pandemic recovery. It leaves the president maneuvering with no margin for error -- literally needing every Democratic vote to advance his highest legislative priority.

  • Live stimulus updates: Kamala Harris breaks Senate tie to begin debate on Joe Biden's COVID stimulus bill

    “It’s time to move forward with this legislation which will be one of the largest antipoverty bills in recent history,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

  • Georgia governor says he would ‘absolutely’ back Trump as 2024 nominee despite former president’s calls for his resignation

    Brian Kemp says ‘the president deserves a lot of credit and he’s not going away’

  • NHL-leading Maple Leafs beat Oilers 6-1 for 3-game sweep

    Jimmy Vesey scored twice, Frederik Andersen made 26 saves in his return from an injury and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs completed a three-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-1 victory Wednesday night. John Tavares and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyhev also scored to help Toronto improve to 18-4-2.

  • Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday. Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection. "The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital," the palace said, using Philip's formal title.

  • Blue Jackets top Red Wings 4-1, snap five-game losing streak

    Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves, Columbus scored three second-period goals, and the Blue Jackets won their first game played in front of home fans in more than a year, beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Cam Atkinson had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Riley Nash, Jack Roslovic and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a five-game losing streak with their most complete game in weeks.

  • Hong Kong democracy campaigners kept in custody after marathon bail hearing

    A Hong Kong judge kept 47 pro-democracy activists in custody on Thursday after four days of bail hearings in a case that has drawn global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush dissent. Thirty-two defendants were denied bail by chief magistrate Victor So, while 15 were granted bail but still kept in custody after government prosecutors said they would appeal against that decision. The case is the most sweeping use yet of the city's new national security law, which imposes punishments of up to life in prison for serious charges including subversion.

  • Barrett authors first U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a loss for environmentalists

    Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday authored her first ruling since joining the U.S. Supreme Court in October as the court handed a defeat to an environmental group seeking access to government documents. In the 7-2 ruling, the justices sided with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, thwarting an effort by the Sierra Club to obtain documents concerning a regulation finalized in 2014 relating to power plants. Barrett and the court's other five conservative justices were joined by liberal Justice Elena Kagan in the majority, with liberals Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor in dissent.

  • How much YouTube pays influencers for 100,000, 1 million, and 150 million views, according to top creators

    We spoke with creators on YouTube who broke down how much money they've made on a single video from Google.

  • Love Island to return this summer, ITV confirms

    The broadcaster announces the dating show will return this summer, but doesn't confirm the location.

  • Trump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

    Don't bet on former President Donald Trump traveling to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — and not because of any sudden change of heart. A new report from The Washington Post discusses the Alaska Republican's influence during President Biden's administration, as well as the fact that Trump is "vowing publicly and privately to work to oust her" as she seeks a fourth Senate term in 2022. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, and she's reportedly "higher on his list of enemies" than other lawmakers, coming in just under Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) At the same time, the Post reports that while Trump "does want to spend money against" Murkowski, some "people in his circle doubt, though, that he will be as much of a potent force in the race because traveling to campaign against her would require such a long flight, which Trump generally avoids." There's also the fact that, the Post says, Trump's advisers "recognize the complexity of winning in Alaska," which uses ranked-choice voting, though the report adds that it's likely Murkowski will face pro-Trump opposition in the race in some form. Trump recently went after Murkowski during his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference, naming her while he slammed a series of Republican "grandstanders" and called on supporters to "get rid of them all." Murkowski has defended her vote to impeach Trump, saying she couldn't "be afraid of" the political repercussions and that if Alaska voters decide that "because I did not support my party that I can no longer serve them in the United States Senate, then so be it." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceU.S. birth rates plunged in 2020, a sure sign 'things are not going well for a lot of people'Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

  • Kamala Harris breaks tie as Senate proceeds with lengthy debate on COVID relief bill

    The Senate on Thursday voted 51-50 — with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie — to proceed to debate on President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package, likely setting up a final vote this weekend.The state of play: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is forcing the Senate clerk to read the entire 628-page bill on the floor, a procedural move that will likely add 10 hours to the 20 hours already allotted for debate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.During that time, Republicans will propose amendments — some unrelated to COVID relief — intended to force uncomfortable votes for Democrats, in a practice known as vote-a-rama.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) promised Thursday that the Senate will stay in session "no matter how long it takes" to finish voting on the "American Rescue Plan."Because the bill is being considered under the budget reconciliation process, it only requires a simple majority to pass, rather than the usual 60-vote Senate threshold for major legislation.Driving the news: Speaking on the Senate floor ahead of the vote to proceed, Schumer accused Johnson of going to "ridiculous lengths" to show his opposition to a COVID relief package widely supported by the American public — including a majority of Republicans.What they're saying: "It will accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks who work very hard day in, day out to help the Senate function," Schumer said."Still, we are delighted that the senator from Wisconsin wants to give the American people another opportunity to hear what's in the American Rescue Plan. We Democrats want America to hear what's in the plan," he continued."Oh, yes, when the senior senator from Wisconsin reads, the American people will get another chance to hear about the tax breaks for low-income workers, and assistance for American families struggling with child care — two measures that help make the American Rescue Plan one of the single largest anti-poverty bills in recent history."Go deeper: Senate Republicans plan to exact pain before COVID relief voteLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.