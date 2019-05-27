Matteo Salvini triumphs in European elections, taking nearly 35 per cent of Italian vote

Matteo Salvini expresses his gratitude to voters - 'First party in Italy, thank you' the sign reads - Matteo Salvini social media

Matteo Salvini and his hard-Right League party have triumphed in the European parliament elections, winning nearly 35 per cent of the vote in Italy, provisional results show.

The results confirm Mr Salvini’s status as one of the most influential populist politicians in Europe, as he seeks to forge a populist, nationalist bloc in the European Parliament.

With around one-third of the Italian vote, the League is poised to become one of the biggest parties in the parliament with 28 seats, according to provisional results.

A beaming Mr Salvini posted a photograph of himself with a hand-drawn sign saying “First party in Italy – thank you” on social media.

On a bookshelf behind him was a photograph of Vladimir Putin, a book about the Russian president and a baseball cap with the slogan Make America Great Again.

The results from across the continent, which produced strong showings for other populist parties, sends a strong signal that "the European people are asking for a different Europe,” Mr Salvini said.

He forecast that populist and nationalist parties will control at least 150 seats in the new 751-seat European Parliament.

The Five Star Movement, led by Luigi Di Maio, performed dismally, winning just 17% of the vote

"Not only is the League the first party in Italy, but also Marine Le Pen is the first party in France, Nigel Farage is the first party in the UK. Therefore, Italy, France, the UK - it is the sign of a Europe that is changing."

The Five Star Movement, the other half of the ruling coalition, were on Monday struggling to come to terms with a deeply disappointing result, taking just 17 per cent of the vote – just under half that of the League.

They came in as the third biggest party, beaten to second place by the Democratic Party, Italy’s centre-Left force, which won 22 per cent.

The League’s strong performance is likely to lead to jostling for greater power within the coalition and confirms Mr Salvini, who is interior minister and deputy prime minister, as by far the most powerful politician in Italy.

The prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, is a largely powerless figurehead with the unenviable task of mediating between the fractious coalition partners, while Luigi Di Maio, the leader of Five Star, has seen his authority further diminished by the results.

Five Star performed particularly poorly in the north of Italy, relegating them to a party with its support base largely in the south.

The results will strengthen Mr Salvini’s hand in his negotiations with Five Star over the many policies on which they have clashed in recent months, from migrants and tax reform to big infrastructure projects.

The League’s strong showing compares to the 17.4 per cent it won at last year’s general election and 6.2 per cent at the last European ballot in 2014.

Mr Salvini has transformed it from a weak, marginal party that once campaigned for secession for northern Italy from the rest of the country, into a formidable national force.