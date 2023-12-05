‘It was a matter of time’: Residents heartbroken but not surprised by teen’s death at Lakeland intersection

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — “It was a matter of time,” said Deana Mekita.

Mekita said traffic collisions are a common occurrence near her home. Her children, she says, wait at an unlit bus stop.

“This has got to stop. I mean, I don’t want to get emotional but I have kids and a family is without their child now for the holidays,” she said.

“This is what a lot of people have been really concerned about happening and now it’s happened,” said James Creamer, who lives nearby in a subdivision.

On Tuesday morning just before 7 a.m., Lakeland police said a 15-year old boy crossing the street was hit by a McKeel Academy school bus at the intersection of Pipkin Road and Medulla Road.

The boy’s mother identified him as Jaxon Crabtree.

Police said Crabtree was on his way to school at Central Florida Aerospace Academy and died.

“Doesn’t appear that the school bus was speeding, doesn’t appear speed was a factor. The school bus driver is a 71-year old female who is extremely upset by the circumstances,” said Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor.

The eight elementary school students and the driver on board the bus were not injured.

“No mere words can offer any solace. Our hearts are broken over this accident and tragic loss of a young life,” a Schools of McKeel Academy spokesperson wrote in an email to parents.

“This is a devastating tragedy for the student’s family, as well as CFAA and our community,” Polk County Public Schools superintendent Frederick Heid wrote in a statement. “We urge everyone in our community—all motorists and students—to take extra caution around schools and help save lives.”

Pipkin Road has been under construction for over a year and work has been delayed.

“There’s no street lights out there. There’s no crossing guards out there. There has to be some kind of happy medium. They’re putting a traffic light in but tell us they’re not gonna complete it until the construction’s done,” said Mekita.

Mekita and Creamer said residents have reported their concerns to officials. The road is maintained by the county.

According to county spokesperson Mianne Nelson, installations of a traffic signal, a pedestrian crosswalk and push-button activated pedestrian crossing signals have been delayed due to supply chain issues.

“Delays in the manufacture and delivery of specialized signal equipment such as mast arms, signal hangers, and controller cabinets is something that is impacting projects nationwide,” Nelson explained. “The developer stated they are being told that the equipment is six months out for delivery of their order.

Meanwhile, Chief Taylor said his department will take a look at the intersection.

“Anytime a tragedy like this happens, we go back and reassess if we could have improved the intersection or the lighting of the signage or anything there. That’ll be done in the coming days,” said Chief Taylor.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family during this difficult time. Anyone wanting to donate can follow this link.

