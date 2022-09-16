Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed at $4.05, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 21.31% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 10.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matterport, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Matterport, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.86 million, up 29.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.49 per share and revenue of $131.79 million, which would represent changes of -113.04% and +18.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Matterport, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

Story continues

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research