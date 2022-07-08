Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed at $4.28, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.21% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 6.94% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matterport, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, up 77.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.52 million, up 0.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.49 per share and revenue of $126.82 million. These totals would mark changes of -113.04% and +14.08%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Matterport, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



