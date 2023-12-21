Matters of Graves Importance: Happy holidays to all!

It is almost here. The holiday we love, and love to hate. Christmas.

Once celebrated only in December it now starts in August. If you are like my mother, you listen to Christmas music in July. (This apple fortunately did fall very far from that tree.) I was never a big fan of this holiday even as a child. It wasn’t that I had a bad childhood, I just never got the big production of it all. It all seemed so extra.

As an adult with no children of my own the dread of the season continued until one year I decided to buy gifts for a kid I didn’t know. And it snowballed…no holiday pun intended. Now, eight years later and with the help of around 100 people, that holiday hatred of this magical time of year is gone. I get it.

I got it. And I hope I never again lose the magic of Christmas. Happy holidays to you and yours as I know not everyone celebrates the same. Spend time with those you love and, if you can, do something nice for a stranger. You could be the reason they smile this season.

Thursday

Name That Tune with DJ Scott Roush will be held at Dickey’s Barbecue at 6 p.m. The game will feature four rounds of music, with a $20 gift card for first place. Local musicians Scott Minar, Nevada Hart, and Zac McFadden will perform original and cover songs during the Songwriter's Circle event at The Page from 7 to 10 p.m.

Micah Kesselring and Ben Davis, Jr. bring their music to the stage at Steiner's Speakeasy at 7 p.m. Trivia will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Old Capitol Brewing and the theme for this week is "Christmas Name That Tune."

Friday

The Nikki and Danny Duo return to the Pour House at 8:30 p.m. They will be performing acoustic covers of your favorite songs from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and today.There is no cover charge and table reservations begin at 7:30 p.m. Jimmy B 3 kicks off the tunes in the taproom at Old Capitol Brewing at 7 p.m. and Hey Alveh will be playing The Page from 9 to 11 p.m. Our good friend Tom Edwards is back in town and will be at Steve's Village Inn in Kingston starting at 7 p.m. Joining Tom will be Rob Edwards and Corey Gahm. Go west to the Cozy Inn Bar & Grill at 9 p.m. for the music of Dan McCarty.

Saturday

Ugly sweaters are the theme tonight at several venues. Bust out those holiday sweaters and listen to the tunes of The Basement Collective at Steiner’s Speakeasy at 8 p.m. Soul Secrets head back to OCB at 7 p.m. and Puma starts the Ugly party at Wagner’s Roadhouse at 8 p.m. JRDN & CO. will be providing live jazz at The Page with their less than pretty holiday garments and this show is 18 and up.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Check with your favorite spots for their holiday hours and don’t be mad if they aren’t open.

Looking ahead

Jay Snyder and I will be performing at the Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport on Friday, Dec. 29. Show time is at 8:00 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided, and a full cash bar will be available. Tickets are available at crownhillgolfclub.com. Chase Patterson will be the host of the show. As of press time 17 tickets remain.

Until next time. I hope to see you out laughing.

*For consideration in Matters of Graves Importance email Lori at lori@lorigcomedy.com

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Matters of Graves Importance: Embracing the season