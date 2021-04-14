Matters of Record for April 14, 2021

Apr. 14—District Court

St. Louis County

March 26

— Kathryn L. Engstrom-Welch, 54, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Donald R. Smith, 27, Cloquet, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed for one year; driving after revocation, fined $50; second count driving after revocation, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

March 29

— Jeremy J. Anick, 44, Cohasset, violate forest products permit — exceed gross weight violation, fined $800.

— Austin J. Balen, 22, Duluth, deer hunting without a license, fined $300.

— Robert S. Benkoski, 19, Saginaw, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Marquis D. Billingsley, 31, Las Vegas, Nevada, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50, two days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.

— Isaiah C. Buckanaga, 30, address unknown, criminal damage to property, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50, 110 days local confinement, pay $650 in restitution.

— Benjamin A. Christianson, 36, Brimson, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions, 20 hours Community Work Service.

— Joseph B. Combs, 52, Pengilly, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Devin D. Daly, 26, Duluth, shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year, pay $3 in restitution.

— Dennis F. DeLorge Jr., 40, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 363 days and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Darriana R. Drift, 23, Virginia, assault, adjudication stayed for one year.

— Michael G. Drinkwater, 48, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.

Story continues

— Keith L. Gallagher, 35, Duluth, burglary, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 4 days local confinement.

— Katya M. Hagglund, 16, Duluth, inattentive driving, continued for dismissal for one year.

— Austin J. Kunst, 21, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50 and one year and six days local confinement, one year stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Lynne M. Mathison, 39, Duluth, financial transaction card fraud, fined $50, 27 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Ryan M. McCuskey, 42, Cloquet, assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions; domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 336 days stayed on two years probation, consecutive.

— Colin M. Middlemist, 30, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50, 120 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

— Ivy M. Nelson, 24, Proctor, driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/28/19), fined $200.

— Luke R. Norlund, 32, Hermantown, burglary in the second degree, fined $50 and 44 months in prison; theft of a motor vehicle, fined $50, 23 months in prison and pay $1,000 in restitution, concurrent.

— Kaneesha J. Norton, 20, Saint Cloud, Minnesota, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.

— Kevin M. Oehl, 28, Duluth, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years.

— Nicole R. Olson, 28, Bemidji, Minnesota, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

— Angel R. Rivera, 49, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed, 295 days local confinement, concurrent.

— Courtney A. Schultz, 41, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, seven days local confinement.

— Tanner J. Stangel, 29, Duluth, felony domestic assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 127 days local confinement.

March 30

— Erin M. Coons, 37, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $100.

— Diana J. Hobbs, 33, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, criminal damage to property, adjudication stayed for one year.

— Nikolas A. Langevin, 26, Mountain Iron, violation of order for protection, continued for dismissal for one year.

— Richard D. Martin, 46, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.

March 31

— Joel W. Brune, 30, Duluth, traffic collision — failure to notify owner of damaged property, adjudication stayed for one year, $75 fine.

— Aaron R. Helmeke, 45, Saint Francis, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

— Brenda L. Hester, 51, Duluth, physically disabled; park/obstruct a parking space, fined $200.

— Brooke M. Nicol, 24, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

— Keshaun J. Purkat-Durden, 20, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and aiding & abetting assault, continued for dismissals for one year.

— Autumn O. Trachsel, 21, Duluth, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

— Charles P. Young, 41, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 1

— Devon J. Bushell, 21, Duluth, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.

— Zachery M. Callahan, 27, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50.

— Christopher B. Hunter, 30, Cloquet, contempt of court, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.

— Clint R. Krueger, 40, Mahtowa, operate double or triple trailers without an endorsement, fined $300.

— Christina M. Palumbo, 33, Duluth, assault, continued for dismissal for one year.

— Alaa E. M. Shaladan, 38, Hermantown, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.

— Michael L. Wrazidlo, 25, Duluth, obstructing legal process, fined $150 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving 61 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.