Matters of Record for Dec. 15, 2023

Dec. 15—District Court

Carlton County

Dec. 1

* Ryan C. Micklewright, 37, Cloquet, obstructing legal process, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, 27 days stayed on one year probation.

Dec. 5

* Benjamin E. Axberg, 20, Lake Elmo, Minnesota, move over law violation, fined $50.

* Adam D. Dauphinais, 46, McGregor, assault, adjudication stayed for one year, pay $81 in restitution.

* Holiday R. Hays, 21, Minneapolis, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Zena M. Heth, 46, Cloquet, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed for one year.

* Minor I. Miller, 52, Moose Lake, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Dec. 7

* Devyn D. Asproth, 21, Mahtowa, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Joshua D. Boedigheimer, 46, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Scott F. Carlson, 64, Webster, Minnesota, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years.

* Savannah M. Gentry, 29, Alpine, Wyoming, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Christopher W. Houle, Jr., 19, Cloquet, theft, imposition stayed for six months, $50 fine, pay $2 in restitution; give peace officer false information, fined $15 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on oe year probation.

* Michael R. Kesner, 44, Cloquet, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for seven months.

* Benjamin J. Mattinen, 25, Wrenshall, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Joshua C. Reed, 38, Albert Lea, Minnesota, theft, fined $50.

* Joshua D. Seguin, 36, Cloquet, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

* Zachary M. Verschelde, 32, Spicer, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; carrying a pistol while under the influence, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Dec. 8

* Josiah N. Bawden, 26, Rosemount, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Trevor H. Billings, 31, Fridley, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $100.

* Richard R. Diver Sr., 42, Cloquet, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months.

* Benjamin J. Erickson, 49, Cambridge, Minnesota, fish and game — knowingly allow minor to hunt/fish illegally, fined $100.

* Tyler T. Peterson, 30, Duluth, indecent exposure, sent to diversion.

* Cheyenne N. Summers, 31, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $100; driving 64 mph in a 35 mph zone, fined $100.

Dec. 9

* Jennifer A. Eschenbach, 34, Kettle River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Corey C. Paul, 36, Sauk Centre, Minnesota, driving after cancellation, fined $200.