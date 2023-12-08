Matters of Record for Dec. 8, 2023
Dec. 8—District Court
Carlton County
Nov. 15
* Carissa G. Diver, 33, Cloquet, theft, 19 days local confinement.
Nov. 22
* Branden R. King, 30, Cloquet, theft, fined $50, 156 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on six months probation with conditions.
Nov. 27
* Erick E. Arriaga, 24, St. Paul, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50, 180 days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, eight hours Community Work Service.
* Michael J. Barney, 47, Sawyer, domestic assault — subsequent violation, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 324 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
* Victoria R. Defoe, 21, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 60 days local confinement, pay $120 in restitution.
* Megan K. Langley, 45, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $50 and one-year local confinement, 357 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; violation of order for protection, continued for dismissal for one year.
* Zachary D. Lien, 28, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement.
* Karissa K. McMann, 30, Cloquet, give peace officer false information, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
* Malik M. Noble, 56, Rush City, Minnesota, assault, 26 months in prison.
* Daniel Z. Rodriguez, 24, Hutchinson, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, 64 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
* Theodora A. Smith, 35, Brookston, theft, fined $50 and 20 hours Community Work Service; driving while impaired, fined $50, 90 days local confinement, 77 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions.
Nov. 28
* Melanie A. Berntson, 39, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
* Mikayla M. Freeman, 25, Forest Lake, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions, concurrent.
* Steven G. Klobe, 65, St. Francis, Minnesota, deer hunting — may not hunt with aid or use of bait, fined $300.
* Shawn E. Randall, 41, Cloquet, unlawful possession of legend drugs, 90 days local confinement, 64 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions.
Nov. 29
* Adam M. Bubacz, 46, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 358 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 356 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
* John-Dennis T. Johnston, 18, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
* Dustin J. Klein, 31, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for two years, $50 fine.
* Stacey L. Thrower, 53, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 359 days stayed on two-year probation with conditions.
Nov. 30
* Makaya L. Bodas, 22, Duluth, theft, fined $50.
* Luvia Burleigh, 24, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving 30 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $80.
* Carmen A. Erickson, 46, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions.
* Jesse D. Hanson, 42, Alborn, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol contact, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions.
* Todd A. Haugen, 55, Sawyer, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years, $50 fine.
* Heather L. Hyland, 29, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions.
* Larry L. Schendel, 51, Cloquet, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for six months.
* Eric B. Skoglund, 39, Superior, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
Dec. 1
* Jacob V. Decker, 28, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
* Quadree O. Drakeford, 45, Minneapolis, move over law violation, fined $50.
* Eddie M. Edwards, 28, Esko, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
* Steven C. Gilbreath, 42, Olive Branch, Mississippi, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions.
* Jeremiah J. Johnson, 42, Duluth, fish and game violation — knowing allow a minor to hunt illegally, fined $100.
* Cody C. Mercier, 29, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions.
* Carmen M. Milczark, 67, Barnum, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions.
* Donald W. Pieti, 72, Mahtowa, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on year probation with conditions.
* Christopher R. Privette, 32, Carlton, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions.
* Nicholas J. Vittorio, 18, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $100.
* Shaun M. Zills, 41, St. Cloud, Minnesota, theft, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, pay $985 in restitution; three counts violation of restraining order, 90 days local confinement, per each count; issue dishonored check, 19 months in prison, pay $1,386 in restitution, concurrent.
Dec. 2
* Brendon M. Cullinan, 56, St. Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
* Ricky E. Lake, 55, Barnum, careless driving, fined $100.
Dec. 4
* Roland W. Dorr, 47, Isle, Minnesota, fugitive, extradition waived; obstructing legal process, 4 days local confinement.
* Chad R. Lavone, 47, Duluth, careless driving fined $300 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions.
* Malinda R. Leger, 45, Kettle River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
* Lorrie J. Lund, 50, St. Cloud, Minnesota, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years, $50 fine.