Matters of Record for Dec. 8, 2023

Dec. 8—District Court

Carlton County

Nov. 15

* Carissa G. Diver, 33, Cloquet, theft, 19 days local confinement.

Nov. 22

* Branden R. King, 30, Cloquet, theft, fined $50, 156 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on six months probation with conditions.

Nov. 27

* Erick E. Arriaga, 24, St. Paul, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50, 180 days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, eight hours Community Work Service.

* Michael J. Barney, 47, Sawyer, domestic assault — subsequent violation, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 324 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Victoria R. Defoe, 21, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 60 days local confinement, pay $120 in restitution.

* Megan K. Langley, 45, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $50 and one-year local confinement, 357 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; violation of order for protection, continued for dismissal for one year.

* Zachary D. Lien, 28, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement.

* Karissa K. McMann, 30, Cloquet, give peace officer false information, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Malik M. Noble, 56, Rush City, Minnesota, assault, 26 months in prison.

* Daniel Z. Rodriguez, 24, Hutchinson, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, 64 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Theodora A. Smith, 35, Brookston, theft, fined $50 and 20 hours Community Work Service; driving while impaired, fined $50, 90 days local confinement, 77 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions.

Nov. 28

* Melanie A. Berntson, 39, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Mikayla M. Freeman, 25, Forest Lake, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions, concurrent.

* Steven G. Klobe, 65, St. Francis, Minnesota, deer hunting — may not hunt with aid or use of bait, fined $300.

* Shawn E. Randall, 41, Cloquet, unlawful possession of legend drugs, 90 days local confinement, 64 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions.

Nov. 29

* Adam M. Bubacz, 46, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 358 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 356 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* John-Dennis T. Johnston, 18, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Dustin J. Klein, 31, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for two years, $50 fine.

* Stacey L. Thrower, 53, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 359 days stayed on two-year probation with conditions.

Nov. 30

* Makaya L. Bodas, 22, Duluth, theft, fined $50.

* Luvia Burleigh, 24, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving 30 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $80.

* Carmen A. Erickson, 46, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions.

* Jesse D. Hanson, 42, Alborn, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol contact, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions.

* Todd A. Haugen, 55, Sawyer, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years, $50 fine.

* Heather L. Hyland, 29, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions.

* Larry L. Schendel, 51, Cloquet, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for six months.

* Eric B. Skoglund, 39, Superior, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

Dec. 1

* Jacob V. Decker, 28, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Quadree O. Drakeford, 45, Minneapolis, move over law violation, fined $50.

* Eddie M. Edwards, 28, Esko, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Steven C. Gilbreath, 42, Olive Branch, Mississippi, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions.

* Jeremiah J. Johnson, 42, Duluth, fish and game violation — knowing allow a minor to hunt illegally, fined $100.

* Cody C. Mercier, 29, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one-year probation with conditions.

* Carmen M. Milczark, 67, Barnum, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions.

* Donald W. Pieti, 72, Mahtowa, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on year probation with conditions.

* Christopher R. Privette, 32, Carlton, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions.

* Nicholas J. Vittorio, 18, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $100.

* Shaun M. Zills, 41, St. Cloud, Minnesota, theft, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, pay $985 in restitution; three counts violation of restraining order, 90 days local confinement, per each count; issue dishonored check, 19 months in prison, pay $1,386 in restitution, concurrent.

Dec. 2

* Brendon M. Cullinan, 56, St. Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Ricky E. Lake, 55, Barnum, careless driving, fined $100.

Dec. 4

* Roland W. Dorr, 47, Isle, Minnesota, fugitive, extradition waived; obstructing legal process, 4 days local confinement.

* Chad R. Lavone, 47, Duluth, careless driving fined $300 and 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one-year probation with conditions.

* Malinda R. Leger, 45, Kettle River, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Lorrie J. Lund, 50, St. Cloud, Minnesota, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years, $50 fine.