Matters of Record for Feb. 16, 2024

Feb. 16—District Court

Carlton County

Feb. 1

* Travis W. Hill, 46, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Daniel A. Narog, 68, Moose Lake, collision with an unattended vehicle, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Feb. 2

* Isaac C. Honkola, 19, Hermantown, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

* Kenneth L. Kasden, 81, Kettle River, driving after cancellation, fined $100.

* Deshawn D. Mayberry, 37, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Feb. 5

* Azriah L. Aubid, 25, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $800 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Micheal J. Barney, 48, Sawyer, violation of no contact order within 10 years of a previous conviction, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 35 days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 329 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Rainy W. Diver, 25, Brookston, mail theft, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, 27 days local confinement.

* Sheila M. Grecinger, 52, Esko, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement.

* Cody J. Groth, 28, Holyoke, dangerous weapons — intentional discharge of a weapon, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, four days local confinement and $100 fine; reckless driving, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Andrew J. Ohlinger, 37, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 4 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Troy A. Senarghi, 44, Moose Lake, domestic assault — strangulation, fined $50, 29 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Gregory W. Somerville, 42, Ladysmith, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Jason M. Sumner, 47, Lakota, Iowa, two counts violation of a restraining order within 10 years local confinement, $50 fine and 364 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions per each count.

* Damon D. Tackett, 48, Barnum, assault, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Feb. 6

* Thomas I. Bellanger III, 45, Cloquet, driving after cancellation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.

* Kalub R. Walls, 29, Sawyer, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Feb. 7

* Jacob D. Bonneville, 31, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.

* Uriah R. Jackson, 39, Chicago, 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

* Christopher L. Lavalla, 46, St. Michael, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Todd A. Murphy, 51, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 8 days local confinement.

* Rachel S. Persaud, 27, Minneapolis, child passenger restraint violation, fined $50.

Feb. 8

* Adriana D. Brown, 27, Longville, Minnesota, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 26 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Dakotah J. Hartshorn, 31, Superior, theft, continued for dismissal for six months.

* Elle M. Katzark, 19, Solon Springs, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Lajuan D. Williams, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months.