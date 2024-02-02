Matters of Record for Feb. 2, 2024

Feb. 2—District Court

Carlton County

Jan. 18

* Nikolas G. Q. Langhorst, 35, Moose Lake, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.

Jan. 19

* Ethan J. Harvey, 47, Wrenshall, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, one day local confinement.

* Trenton J. Hoiseth, 43, Barnum, domestic assault — strangulation, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, three days local confinement; domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement.

* Dean W. Kuster, 34, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Hollis J. Larson, 59, Moose Lake, damage to property, fined $50 and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Sarah J. Matiatos, 25, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* William L. McConnell, 62, Kettle River, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement.

* Brian P. Nickerson, 48, Cloquet, possession of a dangerous weapon — metal knuckles/switch blade, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 79 days stayed on one year probation.

* Chukwuemeka V. Okolotu, 39, Temple, Georgia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50, 90 days local confinement and 42 months in prison, prison time and 81 days local confinement stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Dalton D. H. Santa, 29, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 20 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

Jan. 22

* John W. Connor, 19, Barnum, careless driving, fined $100.

* Nate C. Daniels, 40, Cloquet, assault, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $100 fine and six days local confinement.

* Todd W. Dietzmann, 57, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, three days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Travis L. Langhorst, 44, Mahtowa Township, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and three days local confinement.

* Megan K. Langley, 46, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 73 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Raymond J. Oliphant, 21, Cloquet, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions.

* Javier A. Schandy Wood, 33, Montevideo, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

* Celleia S. Simmons Merrill, 19, Isle, Minnesota, driving 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

* Kalan S. Swanson, 37, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 19 days local confinement.

Jan. 23

* Gus W. Walz, 17, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.

* Lauren E. Woollett, 32, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Jonathan R. Wright, 32, Cloquet, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months.

Jan. 24

* Rochelle L. Anderson, 55, Kettle River, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years, $50 fine.

* Amber L. Barnes, 38, Cloquet, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for six months.

* Travis R. Joyce, 51, Hibbing, theft, fined $50, 141 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $1,105 in restitution.

* Anthony T. LaDeaux, 22, Duluth, theft, 90 days local confinement and $6 in restitution.

* Annessa S. Milinkovich, 26, Duluth, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

* Samantha C. Rep, 26, Cloquet, fugitive, extradition waived; possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 20 days local confinement.

Jan. 25

* David D. Boder, 39, Duluth, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, fined $50 and 120 days local confinement.

* Cameron J. Brase, 35, Otsego, Minnesota, ignition interlock restriction violation, adjudication stayed for one year.

* Brooke M. Copa, 42, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $800 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Richard A. Geyen, 64, Tamarack, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

* Desmond A. Hood, 56, Fayetteville, North Carolina, CMV — driver has no record of duty status in possession, fined $100.

* Lyle J. Kemi, 68, Cloquet, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years.

* Michelle A. Loushin, 41, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Jordan K. Olesaik, 40, Cloquet, theft, fined $50, pay $43 in restitution.

* Alexander J. Omenge, 19, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Dale J. Peacock, 46, Cloquet, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine.

* Chloe A. Pitts, 33, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Jan. 26

* David J. Fitterer, 32, Boynton Beach, Florida, driving 86 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.

* Madison R. Giacomini, 23, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.

* Jenaro Ponce Cohetero, 38, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200; child passenger restraint system, fined $50.

* Christopher D. Reynolds, 29, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1000 and 364 days local confinement, 274 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Colin A. Staerk-Bandy, 21, Duluth, open package of cannabis in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for one year.