Matters of Record for Feb. 23, 2024

Feb. 23—District Court

Carlton County

Feb. 9

* Jaclyn R. Fredrickson, 27, Cloquet, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for six months with conditions.

* Benjamin R. Hallgren, 32, Carlton, careless driving, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, 20 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Dalayia L. Hombuckle Davis, 19, Duluth, child passenger restraint system — not equipped and installed, fined $50.

* Rateah D. Korby, 21, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Aaron J. Ruohonieml, 40, Superior, fugitive, extradition waived.

* Toby R. Smith, 24, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 36 days local confinement; driving after revocation, 30 days local confinement.

* Jack A. Westman, 53, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Feb. 10

* Stacy D. Kalkwarf, 29, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

* Courtney S. Rogers, 32, Proctor, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Demonte N. C. Woods, 25, Virginia Beach, Virginia, driving 102 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.

Feb. 12

* Trey J. Gault, 20, Cloquet, driving 80 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $100.

* Teresa L. Knife Chief, 53, Orr, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Levi D. Knuckey, 32, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,0000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Roxane R. Lein, 37, Washington, D.C., theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $7 in restitution.

* Austin J. Pera, 29, Esko, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Darrin A. Powell, 32, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Feb. 13

* Kelly L. Abrahamson, 35, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Chelsie L. Eggers, 30, Fargo, North Dakota, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100; child passenger restraint — improperly worn, fined $50.

* Aimee L. Revier, 44, Mahtowa, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Feb. 14

* Steven D. Akers, 34, Circle Pines, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Timothy W. Bongs, 36, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Madison M. Carlson, 26, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Drakkara H. L. Day, 23, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 28 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* James R. Groth, 66, Clear Creek Township, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions.

* John-Dennis T. Johnston, 19, Cloquet, driving 40 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $140.

Feb. 15

* Alicia L. Debernardeaux, 38, Hinckley, Minnesota, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.

* Patrick H. Grengruth, 60, Carlton, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Bobby H. Hall, 45, Duluth, theft, 10 days local confinement.

* Forrest D. King, 35, Eveleth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Shane L. Nicholas, 49, Duluth, obstructing legal process, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.

* Dee A. Shabaiash, 40, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Feb. 16

* Zachariah M. Kirk, 22, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Brenna M. Kyllonen, 34, West Fargo, North Dakota, fugitive, extradition waived.

* Peter P. Morrissey, 34, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Matthew O. Scheid, 28, Maplewood, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $200.

Feb. 17

* Lisa M. Dahmen, 58, Grand Portage, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* James R. Hockensmith, 74, Sturgeon Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.