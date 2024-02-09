Matters of Record for Feb. 9, 2024

Feb. 9—District Court

Carlton County

Jan. 26

* Eric D. Waln, 29, Wadena, Minnesota, over legal tandem axle weight, fined $400.

Jan. 27

* William R. Berg, 37, Minnetonka, Minnesota, illegal use of registration tabs, fined $300; display tabs of another vehicle, fined $300.

* Don L. Hoven, 34, no address listed, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jan. 29

* Kenneth L. Budreau, 56, Duluth, violation of a no-contact order within 10 years of a previous conviction, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 357 days stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Jesse J. A. Coyle, 39, Proctor, give peace officer false information, 91 days local confinement.

* Heather M. Diver, 38, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, nine days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Brandon T. Kelly, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Preston D. Lepinski, 39, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 274 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years with conditions.

* Robert C. Luhm, 55, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Amanda D. Misquadace, 44, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 331 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Marc C. Ostman, 51, Scanlon, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Michael R. Robinson, 46, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* John W. Rupert, 51, Cohasset, domestic assault — by strangulation, fined $50, 36 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Robert K. Thomas, 54, St. Cloud, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on 282 days probation with conditions.

* Camille M. Wilson, 39, Duluth, assault on a peace officer, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Jan. 30

* Alex M. Kenney, 28, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 91 days local confinement, 59 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Thor G. Lamiao, 41, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Jan. 31

* Ryan K. Barber, 19, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Rickie K. Bernard, 25, Stoney Brook Township, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Tasha F. Blacketter, 43, Floodwood, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Paul R. Buersken, 60, North Branch, Minnesota, exceed allowable 80,000 pound gross weight violation, fined $1,000.

* Cody T. Despot, 27, Wrenshall, driving while impaired, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* John M. Fitzgerald, 42, Sidney, Montana, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Joseph R. Fontaine, 25, Ashland, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Tyler J. LaRose, 31, Moose Lake, fugitive, extradition waived.

* Angelique T. Laprairie, 49, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 77 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Liam G. May, 33, Duluth, driving after cancellation/revocation/suspension, fined $200.

* Dakota W. Moore, 26, Brookston, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Matthew J. Neiding, 49, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* John P. Parent, 43, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Nancy L. Peters, 34, Dilworth, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Brock R. Peterson, 20, Alborn, careless driving, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Evan J. Pokornowski, 25, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Darin D. Randa, 43, Cloquet, check forgery, fined $100, 60 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; dishonored check, fined $100, 96 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Joerg B. Rosebrock, 49, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Feb. 1

* Steven H. Bartheidel, 39, Sandstone, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year with probation.

* Gavin M. Chromey, 20, Ham Lake, Minnesota, cannabis — possess open package in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.

* Jesse M. Heaslip, 47, Duluth, fish and game violation — lend borrow or transfer a license tag or seal, fined $200.

* Joseph A. Jaros, 62, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Rubin R. Rusco, 50, Hibbing, CMV — operated a CMB without a CDL, adjudication stayed for six months.

Feb. 2

* Robert M. Engstrom, 61, Sturgeon Lake, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for two years, $50 fine.

* Jessica L. Martin, 30, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 81 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Enrique B. Ortiz, 26, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, driving after revocation, no sentence pronounced.

* Kaleb C. Sandy, 24, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $11 in restitution.

* Michael P. Szabla, 58, St. Cloud, Minnesota, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 74 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Frederick D. B. Watts, 47, Superior, violation of no contact order within 10 years of a previous conviction, 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

Feb. 3

* Corey J. Despot, 19, Wrenshall, hands-free-law violation, fined $50.

* Ricardo Figueroa, 30, Jersey City, New Jersey, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.