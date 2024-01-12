Matters of Record for Jan. 12, 2024

Jan. 12—District Court

Carlton County

Dec. 27

* Victoria B. Anderson, 32, Kettle River, fugitive, extradition waived.

* Sirui Chen, 21, Garden City, New York, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

* Merlin L. Lange, 52, Sandstone, exceed allowable 80,000 pound gross weight violation, fined $600.

* Scott L. Rowbotham, 45, Brook Park, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $599 in restitution; second count theft, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

Dec. 28

* Mark A. Anderson, 37, Arden Hills, Minnesota, over legal tandem axle weight violation, fined $300.

* David B. Belich, 23, Carlton, fish and game — lend, borrow or transfer a license tag or seal, fined $200.

* Jessica J. Dobosenski, 34, Kerrick, theft, continued for dismissal for six months.

* Rhea J. Doboenski, 35, Moose Lake, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, continued for dismissal for three months.

* Trent A. Olson, 27, Clear Creek Township, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Alexis M. Vigliaturo, 24, Wrenshall, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Hunter D. Westman, 18, Mora, Minnesota, possess or transport cannabis or hemp products — under 21 years of age, no sentence pronounced.

* Timothy J. Whalen, 41, Cloquet, unlawful possession of legend drugs, fined $50 and 90-day local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Dec. 29

* Beau D. Bonneville, 36, Barnum, overwork/mistreat animals, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, $300 fine and 2 days local confinement.

* Patrick A. Goad Jr., 51, Cloquet, taxes — sales without permit, 364 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Patrick A. Scott, 36, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Dec. 30

* Al J. Gevara, 43, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Austin T. Golden, 29, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Dec. 31

* Levi D. Hartman, 19, Carlton, driving 97 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.

Jan. 2

* Yvonne M. Block, 31, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Jonathan M. Houareau, 43, Esko, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, fined $400 and 120 days local confinement.

Jan. 3

* Teresa L. W. Backus, 58, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Ashley L. Diver, 34, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Cassy J. Karker-Morrison, 35, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Crystal A. Martin, 34, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Evelyn J. Peterson, 17, Duluth, hands-free law violation — second or subsequent offense, fined $275.

* Chantelle R. Taylor, 36, Buhl, theft, 25 days local confinement.

* Samuel S. Wilson, 45, Corcoran, Minnesota, over legal tandem axle weight, fined $300.

Jan. 4

* Raymond C. Holmes, 31, Littlefork, gross weight — exceed 80,000 gross weight violation, fined $1,000; gross weight exceeds registered limit, fined $1,000.

* Dennis J. Jurek, 60, Barnum, negligent fire — dangerous smoking in presence of explosives or inflammable materials, 60 days local confinement.

* Mohamed I. Mohamed, 23, Minneapolis, public nuisance, fined $100.