Matters of Record for Jan. 19, 2024

Jan. 19—District Court

Carlton County

Jan. 4

* William B. Panetti, 53, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Jan. 5

* Makaela I. Ackman, 20, Rochester, Minnesota, fleeing a peace officer, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and two days local confinement.

* Noah D. Clampitt, 18, Mahtowa, fleeing a peace officer, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, two days local confinement.

* Roderick J. Emery, 44, Minneapolis, possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic, 31 days local confinement and 33 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 59 days stayed on one year probation.

* Katie L. Johnson, 36, Sawyer, burglary, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 30 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 28 days local confinement.

* Coty J. Jubie, 32, Perch Lake Township, possession of a controlled substance, 17 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; second count possession of controlled substance, 19 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Robert A. Kesner, 43, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, 21 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

* Scott M. Kohn, 37, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Aidan M. Murkerson, 19, Cloquet, burglary, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Abby M. Narbut, 22, Cloquet, assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $100 fine and four days local confinement. threats of violence, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $100 fine, concurrent.

* Curtis G. Renault Jr., 36, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, two days local confinement.

* Dannin J. Savage, 18, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement.

* April R. Shilts, 35, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, violation of order for protection, adjudication stayed for one year.

* Justin L. Stager, 36, Moose Lake, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement.

* Cole P. W. Wrazidlo, 27, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $100, 60 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

Jan. 6

* Dakota W. Kelm, 27, Jacobson, Minnesota, gross weight exceeds registered limit, fined $1,000.

* Anders T. Mattson, 38, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Jan. 8

* Ashley J. Ammesmaki, 33, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on on a year probation with conditions.

* Anna M. Daniels, 52, Duluth, check forgery, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 11 days local confinement and pay $1,890 in restitution.

* Jacob J. Davis, 27, Minneapolis, violation of no contact order within 10 years of a previous conviction, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 226 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 226 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent.

* Steven B. Johnson, 63, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, four days local confinement, 42 months in prison and 120 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.

* Nicholas A. Laubach, 32, Cloquet, dangerous weapon violation — discharge firearm in municipality, fined $50, 35 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 55 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

* Sarah J. Shockley, 40, confidential address, assault, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Jan. 9

* Samantha J. Anderson, 25, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 23 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

* Joshua A. Harris, 40, Hermantown, child passenger system restraint violation, fined $50.

* Gregory R. Oas, 76, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Jan. 10

* Jason A. Cooley, 46, Cloquet, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on six months probation, $50 fine; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, one day local confinement.

* David I. Montoya, 35, Hinckley, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Christine A. Schilling, 54, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Brandie M. Tillman, 41, Farmerville, Louisiana, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood alcohol content, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Jan. 11

* Daniel S. Grover, 59, Carlton, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed one year probation with conditions.

* Greta C. Pederson, 23, Saginaw, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Heidi L. Slattengren, 50, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Alexis N. J. St. Germain, 24, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Damion A. Taylor, 19, Hinckley, Minnesota, possess or transport cannabis or hemp products under 21 years of age, fined $60.

Jan. 12

* Michael A. Lee, 39, Bayport, Minnesota, assault, one year and one day in prison.

* Tristan A. J. Midgley, 25, Glyndon, Minnesota, over legal tandem axle weight, $415 in fines and fees.

* Debbra A. Vanneste, 58, Proctor, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

* Stacy R. Wyttenback, 47, Cloquet, open bottle in a motor vehicle, $215 in fines and fees.

Jan. 13

* Randy P. Golkowski, 64, Holyoke, small game — unlawfully place body gripping trap, fined $100.

* Jason J. Goward, 39, Cloquet, four counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.