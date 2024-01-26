Matters of Record for Jan. 26, 2024

Jan. 26—District Court

Carlton County

Jan. 16

* Ernest W. Diver III, 38, Brookston, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 182 days local confinement; possession of syringes/needles, 90 days local confinement.

* Patrick R. Morris, 41, Lexington Park, Maryland, driving 70 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $100.

* Joshua D. Schmidt, 38, Foley, Minnesota, CMV — failure to carry proof of annual inspection on vehicle, fined $100.

Jan. 17

* Aston M. Ceccardi, 40, Cromwell, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Kirin P. Danek, 20, Minneapolis, driving 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

* Dominic A. Diver, 37, Cloquet, fugitive, extradition waived.

* Julie E. Maki, 44, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Frederick B. Olesiak, 65, Sawyer, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 51 months in prison.

* Roger N. Petersen, Jr., 36, Cloquet, possess 50 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine, fined $50 and 105 months in prison.

* Justice J. Skow, 21, 21, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* Katie E. Zezulka, 34, Cloquet, damage to property, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $350 in restitution; second count damage to property, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent.

Jan. 18

* Darnell R. Diver, 20, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fine $500 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Little S. Holmes-Thompson, 23, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

* Rachel J. Hraban, 19, Superior, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

* Tucker W. Johnson, 20, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement, 59 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

* Nicholas C. Mattson, 50, Sandstone, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation.

* Mary L. Shedd, 70, Isabella, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Jan. 19

* KC K. J. Conners Jr., 32, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, 30 days local confinement.

* Aston O. Momanyl, 30, Eveleth, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.

* Aivan J. Updike, 28, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, driving 75 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $150.

Jan. 20

* Kevin S. Farleigh, 53, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.

* James H. Ophus, 33, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

* Sherliann Soto Acosta, 35, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200; possession/sale small amount of marijuana, fined $50.