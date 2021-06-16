Matters of Record for June 16, 2021

Jun. 16—District Court

St. Louis County

May 21

— Justin M. Vlatkovich, 19, Forest Lake, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

June 2

— Branden R. King, 27, Cloquet, give false name to a peace officer, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.

June 3

— Nakota J. Benjamin, 46, Hinckley, Minnesota, fugitive, extradition waived.

— Timothy E. Evans, 31, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, criminal damage to property, adjudication stayed on one year probation.

— Wilbert R. Hietala, 40, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

— Patrick L. Johnson, 18, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

— Michael R. Karp, 29, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Anthony J. Leske, 28, Superior, shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time and $800 stayed on one year probation with conditions.

— Tara L. O'Daniel, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Edward L. Nemec, 27, Hermantown, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.

— Andrew B. Simonson, 35, Hibbing, fugitive, extradition waived.

— Paul M. Solem, 38, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offense dated: 4/9,12, 4/21/12), fined $200 per each count.

— Conner R. Vesel, 21, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

June 4

— October K. Allen, 40, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Kyle R. Dietman, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Don J. Guthrie Jr., 35, Duluth, obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal for one year.

— Dean A. Kolenda, 50, Cloquet, inattentive driving, fined $50.

— Ashley D. Martin, 33, Hermantown, driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, fined $2,000 and one year local confinement, 356 days and $1,500 stayed on one year probation with conditions; driving 71 mph in a 40 mph zone, no sentence pronounced.

— Jason A. Merrill, 47, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Leah M. Peters, 35, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200; move over law violation, fined $50.

— Jonathon D. Port, 37, Carlton, inattentive driving, fined $40.

— Jutarius A. Spates, 21, Waterloo, Iowa, fugitive, extradition waived.

— Lindsey A. Wittkop, 28, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days local confinement, time and $1,000 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

June 5

— Jacob W. Ferris, 31, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Kimberly K. Koebensky, 45, Eveleth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Khagan Mammadov, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Kevin P. Mullen, 41, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 11/13/10), fined $200; three counts driving after cancellation (offenses dated: 1/10/13, 9/15/13, 3/5/14), fined $200 per each count.

— Amy L. Ninteman, 47, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Scott B. Ross, 62, Two Harbors, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Timotel A. Sas, 48, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Robert L. Stanford, 41, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

June 6

— Bronson E. Hoglund, 18, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

June 7

— Trevor G. Bengtson, 23, Buffalo, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Patrick P. Birdsong, 63, Duluth, two counts driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.

— Cassie M. Conklin, 36, Minneapolis, two count driving after cancellation — inimical to public safety, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, credit for 13 days local confinement, per each count concurrent.

— Douglas E. Frich, 37, St. Cloud, Minnesota, violation of a restraining order, 33 months in prison.

— Robert F. Gooden, 43, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Serj N. Hamamdjian, 40, Pasadena, California, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Jaquan L. Harkins, 27, Duluth, aiding and abetting burglary, fined $50, 88 months in prison and pay $3,000 in restitution; second and third count aiding and abetting burglary, no sentence pronounced per each count; aiding and abetting criminal sexual conduct, fined $50 and 172 months in prison, consecutive.

— Travis J. Holt, 20, Grand Rapids, driving 75 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $70.

— Warren A. Huttle, 45, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Bobby J. Kalar, 45, International Falls, injury or death or vehicle damage, fined $400 and 30 days local confinement, time and fine stayed on one year probation with conditions.

— Nathan G. Keuten, 31, Maple, Wisconsin, domestic assault, fined $50, 31 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

— Jacob L. Kivela-Sandnas, 32, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 3 days local confinement and 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.

— Eduardo S. Luna, 44, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Debon S. Martin, 29, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

— Antwonette A. McCune, 25, Superior, disorderly conduct, 60 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

— Matthew G. Michaud, 37, Duluth, burglary and damage to property, fined $50 and one year local confinement per each count, concurrent.

— Clinton R. Seguin, 33, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 12 days local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

— David B. Thompson, 51, Superior, possess ammo/any firearm — conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, fined $50, one year local confinement and 60 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

— Alfred J. Tinsley, 45, Superior, aid and abet burglary, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, three days local confinement and 30 hours Community Work Service.

— Nicholas A. Uvalli, 23, Superior, possession 10 grams or more narcotic drug other than heroin, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 40 hours Community Work Service.

— Jeremiah Walsburg, 43, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, two days local confinement.

— Chad T. Wills, 23, Babbitt, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

June 8

— Miles M. Bennett, 20, Carlton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Kira G. Borgman, 24, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Lanie M. Evans, 18, Deer River, inattentive driving, fined $40.

— Clayton M. Gallus, 23, Nevis, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Demi R. Harteau, 23, Superior, driving 86 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $100.

— Laura M. Houle, 30, Duluth, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement.

— Coty J. Jubie, 29, St. Cloud, Minnesota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/27/12), fined $200.

— Nathan T. Kesti, 40, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

— Aaron R. Mihalek, 30, Duluth, two counts driving after revocation (offense dated: 12/21/18, 4/13/19), fined $200 per each count.

— Katherine J. Niedzielski, 38, Moose Lake, inattentive driving, fined $40.

— Jaylon I. Parker, 21, Duluth, assault, 90 days local confinement; hit and run — failure to report damage, 90 days local confinement, concurrent; motor vehicle tampering, 90 days local confinement, concurrent, $239 in restitution.

— Colton J. Seamans, 22, Maple Grove, Minnesota, fish and game violation — take fish without angling license, fined $100.

— Kyle D. Thorn, 19, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, driving 96 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.

— Kayla M. Wellman, 33, Hibbing, fugitive, extradition waived.

— Judith E. Woods, 45, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, 60 days local confinement and $500 in restitution, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

— Alexandra J. Zenner, 30, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.